Enji Refocuses On The Wedding Industry With AI Marketing Software Built For Wedding Pros

MENAFN - GetNews)""Focus is how a small company builds something great. Most of our customers are already wedding pros, and Tayler's eleven years inside the industry is something no competitor can copy. So we are putting our roadmap and our marketing behind solving wedding pros' problems first." - Brett Hollman, Co-Founder and CEO"With more than half of its customers already in the wedding industry, the company is putting its product roadmap and marketing behind wedding professionals, building on co-founder Tayler Cusick Hollman's decade of marketing wedding businesses

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - November 11, 2026 - Enji today announced that it is repositioning as AI marketing software for wedding professionals. The company launched in 2023 for small business owners of every kind. It is now focusing its product and marketing on the planners, photographers, venues, florists, and other small businesses that make weddings happen.

The move follows Enji's own customers. More than half of them are already wedding professionals. It also takes Enji back to the industry its co-founder knows best. Tayler Cusick Hollman, Enji's Co-Founder and CMO, has spent more than ten years as a marketing consultant to wedding businesses and has built marketing strategies for hundreds of wedding brands.

"I have been marketing wedding businesses for more than a decade, and this is the community I know deeply and love. A wedding business does not run like any other small business. Your busiest working months are often the same months you need to be marketing for next year, and couples the kind of marketing that is most effective is specific. Generic marketing advice and generic AI tools were never built for that. Enji is." - Tayler Cusick Hollman, Co-Founder and CMO

The timing is deliberate. November is when wedding professionals come out of busy season and turn from working in their business to working on it: reviewing the year, setting goals, marketing to fill the next year's calendar, and choosing the tools they will rely on next season.

Built on wedding expertise from the start

The focus is new. The expertise is not. Since its launch, Enji has included an AI built specifically for wedding businesses, grounded in the methodology Tayler Cusick Hollman developed with her wedding industry clients. General-purpose AI tools give every business the same advice. Enji's AI builds a personalized marketing plan for a wedding business in minutes and turns that plan into a calendar of tasks. Enji then helps write content in the owner's brand voice, schedules social media posts, and tracks what is working, all in one place.

From today, Enji's website and its marketing speak directly to wedding professionals, and its product roadmap starts with their problems.

"Focus is how a small company builds something great. Most of our customers are already wedding pros, and Tayler's eleven years inside the industry is something no competitor can copy. So we are putting our roadmap and our marketing behind solving wedding pros' problems first." - Brett Hollman, Co-Founder and CEO

The problem Enji is focused on

Wedding professionals know what consistent marketing does for their bookings. The hard part is doing it. In Enji's State of Small Business 2025 report, a survey of 245 small business owners in which about one in four respondents were wedding and event professionals, 44% of owners named consistency when asked for the one marketing thing they know they should be doing but are not. Only 20% rated their marketing as very or extremely effective.

In the wedding industry that gap follows the calendar. Marketing goes quiet when wedding season fills every weekend, and inquiries go quiet a few months later.

"We're seeing real results and meaningful growth thanks to having a thoughtful, strategic marketing plan in place!" - Karen, Blissfully Styled Events (consulting client turned Enji user)

Enji will introduce new plans and new AI features for wedding professionals in the coming days.

Enji continues to support its existing customers in other industries, and any small business can still sign up.

Wedding professionals can learn more at enji.

About Enji

Enji is AI marketing software for wedding professionals. It serves planners, photographers, venues, florists, and the other small businesses that make weddings happen. Enji builds a personalized marketing plan, helps write and schedule the content, and tracks what works, so the marketing gets done even in the busiest wedding season. Enji was founded by marketing consultant Tayler Cusick Hollman and AI and software executive Brett Hollman and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Learn more at enji.