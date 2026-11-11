University Van Lines White Glove Service Takes The Headache Out Of Complex And High-End Moves

MENAFN - GetNews)"A University Van Lines crew loading furniture at a New Jersey home."The Rahway, NJ moving company has handled VIP moves for decades, relocating executives, diplomats and high-net-worth clients around the world, while staying the same local, family-run business it has been since 1975.

Rahway, NJ - November 11, 2026 - University Van Lines, a New Jersey moving company serving families and businesses since 1975, is highlighting its white glove moving service for clients with complex, high-value or time-sensitive moves.

For decades, the company's team has quietly handled VIP relocations, moving executives, diplomats and high-net-worth clients within the New York metro area and around the globe. These moves often involve fine art, antiques, pianos, high-rise buildings with strict building rules, and tight schedules that leave little room for error.

University Van Lines' white glove service covers careful packing and unpacking, art handling, piano moves, high-rise and doorman-building moves, and international relocations into and out of the New Jersey and New York City area. Clients get one point of contact from the first conversation through moving day, and estimates can be done in person or from photos and video, whichever the client prefers.

Despite the high-profile work, the company has stayed the local, family-run business it has always been. Crews work out of its Rahway warehouse, and the team treats a corporate executive's move with the same care as a family moving across town.

"A lot of our clients have moved many times and know exactly what can go wrong," said a University Van Lines spokesperson. "Our job is to take that worry off their plate. We've grown over the years, but we haven't lost the personal touch. People still get a real person who knows their move and picks up the phone."

To request a white glove estimate, call (732) 882-1060 or visit

About University Van Lines

University Van Lines is a family-run moving company based in Rahway, New Jersey, serving local families and businesses since 1975. The company offers local, commercial, international and white glove moves, including fine art handling, piano moves and full packing services, across New Jersey, New York, southeastern Connecticut and eastern Pennsylvania. Its mission is to make every move calm, careful and personal.