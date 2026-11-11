Visiting Dental Hygiene Honors Brockton Veterans With Free Dental Care And Special Tributes
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Brockton, MA, November 10, 2026 -- Visiting Dental Hygiene, Inc. (VDH), a Massachusetts nonprofit organization, partnered with the Brockton Council on Aging to honor local veterans with a special day of free preventive dental care, appreciation, and community connection at the Brockton Senior Center.
As part of the Veterans Dental Care Day celebration, three public health dental hygienists provided free preventive oral healthcare to participating veterans and their spouses. Services included dental cleanings, oral health assessments, oral cancer screenings, fluoride treatments, oral hygiene education, and referrals for additional care.
For veterans who may have postponed dental visits because of cost, transportation challenges, or limited insurance coverage, the event provided an opportunity to receive essential preventive care in a familiar, welcoming setting at no cost.
“Something as basic as a dental cleaning can make a tremendous difference in someone's health, comfort, and confidence. Yet for many veterans, accessing that care isn't easy,” said Emma Lawson, founder and executive director of Visiting Dental Hygiene, Inc.“By bringing our services directly into the community, we're able to remove some of those barriers while honoring the men and women who have served our country. We want every veteran to leave knowing that their health matters, their service is appreciated, and their community cares about their well-being.”
Janice Fitzgerald, Director of the Brockton Council on Aging, shared her appreciation for the partnership:
“The Visiting Dental Hygiene Program has been a wonderful resource for many of our older adults. Providing convenient access to routine cleanings and oral health examinations helps identify potential concerns early, promotes good dental health, and supports overall health and well-being. We are grateful to offer this important service right here at the Brockton Council on Aging.”
Beyond dental care, the day included breakfast and special tributes recognizing the veterans' service. Each participating veteran received an electric toothbrush and a copy of Boston Veterans Appreciation, a photography book by renowned Boston photographer and author Bill Brett, who attended the event to personally sign copies for the veterans.
The event was made possible through the generosity of community sponsors and supporters, including In Good Health, Delta Dental, CareQuest, Eastern Bank Foundation, Telescoptic Productions, Liberty Bay Credit Union, TruNorth Bank, Leone Marketing and College hype, organizations committed to honoring veterans and expanding access to healthcare.
Veterans Dental Care Day reflects Visiting Dental Hygiene's ongoing mission to bring preventive oral healthcare directly to individuals who face barriers to traditional dental services.
VDH's commitment to the Brockton community extends beyond this special event. Through the generous sponsorship of In Good Health, VDH provides ongoing preventive dental hygiene services at the Brockton Council on Aging throughout the year, helping local older adults access essential oral healthcare in a convenient and familiar setting.
Since 2013, VDH has expanded its reach throughout Massachusetts, partnering with more than 50 community facilities, including senior centers, schools, shelters, recovery programs, and other community organizations. In 2025 alone, VDH provided preventive dental care to approximately 2,015 patients across more than 250 days of service.
About Visiting Dental Hygiene, Inc.:
Visiting Dental Hygiene, Inc. (VDH) is a Massachusetts nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing mobile preventive oral healthcare directly to individuals and communities facing barriers to traditional dental care, regardless of their ability to pay. Through partnerships with senior centers, shelters, recovery programs, schools, and other community organizations, VDH works to improve access to preventive dental services and support better oral health across Massachusetts. Learn more at
As part of the Veterans Dental Care Day celebration, three public health dental hygienists provided free preventive oral healthcare to participating veterans and their spouses. Services included dental cleanings, oral health assessments, oral cancer screenings, fluoride treatments, oral hygiene education, and referrals for additional care.
For veterans who may have postponed dental visits because of cost, transportation challenges, or limited insurance coverage, the event provided an opportunity to receive essential preventive care in a familiar, welcoming setting at no cost.
“Something as basic as a dental cleaning can make a tremendous difference in someone's health, comfort, and confidence. Yet for many veterans, accessing that care isn't easy,” said Emma Lawson, founder and executive director of Visiting Dental Hygiene, Inc.“By bringing our services directly into the community, we're able to remove some of those barriers while honoring the men and women who have served our country. We want every veteran to leave knowing that their health matters, their service is appreciated, and their community cares about their well-being.”
Janice Fitzgerald, Director of the Brockton Council on Aging, shared her appreciation for the partnership:
“The Visiting Dental Hygiene Program has been a wonderful resource for many of our older adults. Providing convenient access to routine cleanings and oral health examinations helps identify potential concerns early, promotes good dental health, and supports overall health and well-being. We are grateful to offer this important service right here at the Brockton Council on Aging.”
Beyond dental care, the day included breakfast and special tributes recognizing the veterans' service. Each participating veteran received an electric toothbrush and a copy of Boston Veterans Appreciation, a photography book by renowned Boston photographer and author Bill Brett, who attended the event to personally sign copies for the veterans.
The event was made possible through the generosity of community sponsors and supporters, including In Good Health, Delta Dental, CareQuest, Eastern Bank Foundation, Telescoptic Productions, Liberty Bay Credit Union, TruNorth Bank, Leone Marketing and College hype, organizations committed to honoring veterans and expanding access to healthcare.
Veterans Dental Care Day reflects Visiting Dental Hygiene's ongoing mission to bring preventive oral healthcare directly to individuals who face barriers to traditional dental services.
VDH's commitment to the Brockton community extends beyond this special event. Through the generous sponsorship of In Good Health, VDH provides ongoing preventive dental hygiene services at the Brockton Council on Aging throughout the year, helping local older adults access essential oral healthcare in a convenient and familiar setting.
Since 2013, VDH has expanded its reach throughout Massachusetts, partnering with more than 50 community facilities, including senior centers, schools, shelters, recovery programs, and other community organizations. In 2025 alone, VDH provided preventive dental care to approximately 2,015 patients across more than 250 days of service.
About Visiting Dental Hygiene, Inc.:
Visiting Dental Hygiene, Inc. (VDH) is a Massachusetts nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing mobile preventive oral healthcare directly to individuals and communities facing barriers to traditional dental care, regardless of their ability to pay. Through partnerships with senior centers, shelters, recovery programs, schools, and other community organizations, VDH works to improve access to preventive dental services and support better oral health across Massachusetts. Learn more at
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