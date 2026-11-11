SEGG Media To Relaunch Lottery Worldwide On November 20

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Lottery.com pairs fast official results and free games with an advertising, sponsorship and affiliate revenue model

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation ("SEGG Media" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SEGG) today announced that it will relaunch Lottery.com worldwide on November 20, 2026. The new Lottery.com will offer official lottery results, jackpots, free games and plain-language guides, with localized editions for the United States in English and Mexico in Spanish. Features will roll out in phases after launch.

The relaunch completes Lottery.com's shift from operating as a lottery courier to a partnership model. Lottery.com will work with licensed operators around the world, pairing their operational reach in each market with the recognition of the Lottery.com brand. That approach keeps the business capital-light and lets Lottery.com grow across many markets without building operations in each one.

Three Revenue Drivers



Advertising and sponsorship: Display advertising, sponsored content and sponsored games across all markets.

Affiliate referrals: Commissions from licensed lottery operators for players referred through disclosed links. The Company has affiliate partners in place and expects to activate referrals after launch, in markets where online lottery play is licensed and legal. Partnerships: Brand and data partnerships as the audience grows.



International expansion continues through the Lottery.com global affiliate program announced in July 2026. Under that program, local operators fund and execute global new market launches, while SEGG Media retains brand and strategic control.

Mordor Intelligence estimates the online lottery market at $13.2 billion in 2026, growing to $19.7 billion by 2031.

Building the Core Business on a Current Reporting Foundation

The relaunch is part of a broader effort to put SEGG Media's marquee digital assets to work. That portfolio includes Veloce Media Group and its Quadrant brand, Sports.com, Concerts.com and TicketStub.com. With its periodic SEC reports now current, the Company is advancing these businesses while keeping corporate compliance and timely filing a priority.

Gregory Potts, Chief Operating Officer of SEGG Media, said:

"Our focus is putting our marquee digital assets to work. Lottery.com is a name that defines its category, and the smartest way to grow it is with operators who already run lottery businesses at scale around the world. They bring the operational reach, we bring the brand, and both sides benefit. Lottery.com now takes its place alongside Veloce, Quadrant and Sports.com as part of the core business we're building at SEGG Media."

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and technology-driven fan experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include statements regarding the timing of the Lottery.com relaunch and the phased rollout of its features, Lottery.com's business model and revenue drivers, the activation of affiliate referrals, international expansion through the IGA program, and the Company's strategy. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Those risks include, among others: delays in the relaunch or the rollout of features; the Company's ability to attract and monetize audience traffic; the timing and terms of activating affiliate relationships with licensed operators; legal and regulatory requirements governing lottery advertising and affiliate marketing in each market; the ability of IGA to fund and execute new market launches; competition; the Company's ability to secure additional capital and continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to timely file its periodic SEC reports and maintain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and the other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on July 10, 2026, and in its other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update them.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

CONTACT: For additional information SEGG Media... 737-587-3391 SEGG Investors... 737-787-3891