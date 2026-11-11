Norton Rose Fulbright Expands Growing New York Office With Standout Litigation Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eric Aronson brings extensive trial experience in financial services, product liability, class actions and other complex disputes

New York, NY, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Eric Aronson has joined its New York office as a partner in the litigation and disputes practice, enhancing the firm's capabilities for corporations, financial institutions and private capital clients. He is the 32ndlateral partner to join the firm in the US this year as well as the 32nd new lawyer to join the New York office in 2026.

Eric arrives from Crowell & Moring, where he served as Head of Financial Services Litigation. He advises clients in the financial services, private equity, consumer products, technology and real estate sectors on commercial litigation, consumer class actions, product liability, real estate, environmental and energy-related disputes. Eric regularly handles cases in federal and state courts nationwide as well as domestic and international arbitrations.

“Eric's impressive courtroom experience makes him a great fit for our firm and its leading litigation platform,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright's Global and US Managing Partner.“His client-focused approach and collaborative nature will help us further advance our litigation practice in New York and beyond.”

Seven lateral partners have joined the firm's New York office in 2026, meaningfully expanding its disputes and business offerings in one of the world's key markets. This growth includes an eight-lawyer real estate team led by David Szeker, Darwin Huang and Matt McElroy, as well as litigation and disputes partner Ned Kirk.

“New York is an important point of connection for our clients and colleagues in the United States and globally, and Eric continues our momentum in bringing outstanding lawyers to the firm,” said Judith Archer, Norton Rose Fulbright's New York Co-Partner-in-Charge.

Corporations are facing an increasingly challenging disputes environment, according to Norton Rose Fulbright's 2026 Annual Litigation Trends Survey and its subsequent midyear industry pulse. Respondents expressed heightened concern about the financial stakes of litigation, including nuclear and thermonuclear verdicts, underscoring the value of experienced trial capabilities as disputes become more consequential.

“Norton Rose Fulbright is well known for its muscle and track record when it takes cases to trial, which was very appealing to me,” Eric said.“The firm's global platform was equally compelling. Its capabilities in areas such as financial services, environmental, real estate and labor and employment allow me to better serve clients whose needs span multiple practices and jurisdictions.”

Eric joins a global litigation and disputes group of more than 1,200 lawyers who advise on commercial disputes, class actions, product liability and other complex litigation matters. In the US, the team has more than 400 lawyers and has grown by 70 this year, including the addition of 11 lateral partners.

Licensed in New York and New Jersey, Eric earned his law degree from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University and his bachelor's degree from Rutgers University. He currently serves on the national governing board of America Needs You, an organization focused on supporting first-generation college students.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world's preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across locations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

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