Mexico Freight Forwarding Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Near-Shoring And E-Commerce Drive A USD 16.39 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearshoring, digital customs, bonded warehousing and multimodal services boost capital efficiency, trailer utilization and long-term contract potential.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Freight Forwarding - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico freight forwarding market is estimated to reach USD 12.62 billion in 2026, up from USD 11.98 billion in 2025. The market is projected to grow at a 5.35% CAGR over 2026-2031, reaching USD 16.39 billion by 2031. Growth is being supported by near-shoring investment, expanding cross-border trade, customs modernization, and rising demand for integrated air, sea, rail, and truck freight services.

Near-shoring Drives Export and Logistics Growth

Manufacturing migration from Asia to Mexico is transforming North American supply chains and increasing freight forwarding volumes. Investment commitments exceeding USD 60 billion are expected to become operational by 2027, while more than 450 companies have opened facilities in Mexico since 2024. This expansion is creating sustained demand for customs brokerage, bonded warehousing, intermodal transportation, and cross-border distribution.

The automotive sector remains central to this trend. Automotive production accounted for 21.7% of Mexico's manufacturing GDP in 2024, while 87% of the country's auto parts output is exported. These time-sensitive operations depend on reliable just-in-time corridors connecting Pacific ports, manufacturing facilities in the Bajio region, and U.S. assembly plants. Major projects, including Tesla's USD 5 billion Monterrey complex, are expected to generate additional freight volumes and encourage OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to strengthen local sourcing.

Customs Reforms Support Faster Cross-border Trade

USMCA-aligned reforms are improving freight efficiency and reducing administrative delays. The Complemento Carta Porte 3.0 mandate and IMMEX 4.0 certification scheme are designed to simplify documentation and shorten customs clearance cycles. Automated risk profiles, electronic consignment tracking, and API-based brokerage platforms are helping logistics providers process border entries in hours rather than days.

Faster clearance can reduce working-capital requirements, improve trailer utilization, and support more predictable delivery schedules. These benefits are strengthening the position of digital-first freight forwarders and prompting traditional customs brokers to invest in automation, shipment visibility, and connected logistics platforms.

Border Infrastructure Constraints Remain a Key Challenge

Rail congestion at Eagle Pass and Laredo continues to affect Mexico freight forwarding operations. Volumes have outpaced siding capacity, contributing to an 18-hour year-on-year increase in average dwell times despite ongoing rail investment. The proposed Green Eagle Railroad, including a 1.335-mile extension in Maverick County, remains subject to multi-agency approvals.

Border delays can disrupt just-in-time automotive supply chains and force shippers to divert freight to more expensive trucking services. In response, freight forwarders are increasing buffer inventory at near-border warehouses. Although this approach improves resilience, it also raises inventory carrying costs and complicates delivery planning. Driver shortages and high turnover add further pressure to cross-border trucking capacity.

Sea Freight Maintains Market Leadership

Sea freight accounted for 40.45% of the Mexico freight forwarding market in 2025, supported by high-volume trade between Asia and Mexico's Pacific ports. Less-than-Container-Load services are gaining popularity among mid-sized companies participating in near-shoring, while Full-Container-Load shipments remain important for manufacturers with stable production volumes. Express Shanghai-Manzanillo services offering 15-day transit times provide an alternative between premium air freight and conventional ocean schedules.

Air freight is forecast to record the fastest growth, with a 5.38% CAGR during 2026-2031. Additional belly capacity at Mexico City Felipe Angeles International Airport and investment in Queretaro uplift are expanding available networks. Demand is being driven by cross-border e-commerce parcels, high-value electronics, and urgent automotive components. Forwarders are responding with block-space agreements, consolidation services, and dedicated charters.

Rail-truck multimodal services are also benefiting from intermodal corridor development and customs pre-clearance programs. As shippers seek faster, more resilient supply chains, the Mexico freight forwarding market is expected to see continued investment in technology-enabled, multimodal logistics solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Near-shoring driven export rebound

4.2.2 USMCA-aligned customs reforms

4.2.3 E-commerce parcel boom (cross-border)

4.2.4 OEM relocation of Tier-1 auto suppliers

4.2.5 Multimodal corridors (Pacific ports to and from Bajio)

4.2.6 Government green-freight incentives

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Rail network bottlenecks at border crossings

4.3.2 Driver shortage & high turnover

4.3.3 FX-linked fuel-surcharge volatility

4.3.4 Limited cold-chain infrastructure outside Tier-1 cities

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Degree of Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Mode of Transport

5.1.1 Air Freight Forwarding

5.1.2 Sea Freight Forwarding

5.1.2.1 Full-Container-Load (FCL)

5.1.2.2 Less-than-Container-Load (LCL)

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Manufacturing & Automotive

5.2.2 Oil & Gas, Mining & Quarrying

5.2.3 Agriculture, Fishing & Forestry

5.2.4 Construction

5.2.5 Distributive Trade (Wholesale/Retail, FMCG)

5.2.6 Other End Users (Telecom, Pharmaceutical, etc.)

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration & Strategic Moves

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles {(includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)}

6.3.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group (DHL Global Forwarding)

6.3.2 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

6.3.3 DSV A/S

6.3.4 Traxion

6.3.5 Expeditors International

6.3.6 CEVA Logistics

6.3.7 Ryder System Inc.

6.3.8 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

6.3.9 Penske Logistics

6.3.10 Accel Logistica

6.3.11 SEKO Logistics

6.3.12 WeFreight

6.3.13 NNR Global Logistics

6.3.14 CASADUANA

6.3.15 Fernandez Hinojosa

6.3.16 TLW Freight Mexico

6.3.17 Medina Forwarding Mexico SC

6.3.18 ASF Logistics

6.3.19 Ancora Logystics

6.3.20 Grupo BSM

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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