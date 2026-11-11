Prime Homes, Inc. Marks 34 Years of Building in Central Connecticut, Reinforcing Its Reputation as a Trusted Premium Custom Home Builder in Avon, CT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Family-owned since its 1992 incorporation, the West Hartford firm specializes in boutique custom homes and supervises every build on site daily, with project financials and backup for every dollar spent.

Avon, CT, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Homes, Inc., a premium custom home builder in Avon, CT and the surrounding towns, is marking 34 years since its incorporation in June 1992. The family-owned firm, led by President JP Bertuglia and Jerome Bertuglia, builds luxury new homes, high-end renovations and additions for homeowners in Avon, Simsbury, Farmington, Bloomfield and West Hartford, as well as across Hartford County and central Connecticut. The company's office is at 16 Gloucester Ln in West Hartford. Prime Homes, Inc. specializes in boutique, high-end custom homes and does not build low-cost homes. According to the company, its average project is $1 million.

Prime Homes, Inc. provides premium custom home building services in Avon, CT.

How Prime Homes, a Premium Custom Home Builder in Avon, CT, Builds for Homeowners

Prime Homes, Inc. starts every project with a conversation. The company describes its work in six stages: consultation, design and planning, selection and budgeting, construction, quality assurance, and delivery with warranty. The full sequence is published on the company's custom home building proces page.

In the first stage, homeowners explain what they want the house to do for their family, why they are building and what the finished home should feel like. Planning starts after that conversation. In design and planning, Prime Homes works with the homeowner's architect and designer, or connects the homeowner with trusted partners, and the plans are reviewed together before construction begins.

Selection and budgeting follows. Prime Homes guides decisions on materials and finishes so that appearance, durability and budget stay in balance, and homeowners get a clear view of where the spending is going.

Construction is where the company says its approach differs most. Prime Homes acts as general contractor and is on site every day. Its team and craftsmen build to the approved plans while the company manages subcontractors and schedules. According to the company, a daily presence on site means decisions are made for the homeowner's benefit, not for whatever is easiest for a subcontractor at that moment.

"A custom home is hundreds of small decisions, and most of them get made on the job site," said JP Bertuglia, President of Prime Homes, Inc. "We're there every day, so the homeowner gets an answer from the person who is responsible for the work, and they can see the numbers behind it."

Open Financials and Daily Site Supervision for Avon Custom Homes

Prime Homes, Inc. states that it is completely open about project financials and provides backup for every dollar spent. Homeowners also use a project portal, run through the company's software, to follow the work and be as involved as they want to be at every step.

Quality assurance happens in every phase. The company inspects work before walls are closed and before finishes are installed, and says its standards exceed code requirements. At delivery, the homeowner walks through the finished home with the Prime Homes team, and remaining details are addressed before the keys are handed over. The company says it stays available after move-in and stands behind its work.

Renovations and Additions Follow the Same Process

Prime Homes, Inc. applies the same six stages, the same daily site presence and the same open financials to renovations and additions. Its project portfolio is organized into new homes and renovations, with styles that include Cape Cod, Nantucket, farmhouse, mid-century modern and contemporary homes, along with whole-house renovations and a kitchen remodel.

The company's own description of its approach is built on clear communication, transparency and a hands-on role in the project from first planning through the final finishing touches. It collaborates with homeowners, architects and designers together, so the people drawing the house and the people building it are working from the same plans.

Custom Home Builders in Avon, CT: Reviews, Portfolio and Licensing in Connecticut

Homeowners comparing custom home builders in Avon, CT often check three things first: reviews, portfolio and licensing. Prime Homes, Inc. points to each.



Reviews: Prime Homes holds a 5.0 out of 5 rating on its Houzz profil, where homeowners can read feedback and see project photos.

Portfolio: the company's website organizes its work into new homes and renovation, with styles that include Cape Cod, Nantucket, farmhouse, mid-century modern and contemporary homes, plus a kitchen remodel. Licensing: Prime Homes, Inc. holds Connecticut New Home Construction Contractor registration NHC.0001420 and Home Improvement Contractor registration HIC.0547941 and has been incorporated since June 16, 1992, according to its Better Business Bureau profil.

About 34 Years in Business

Prime Homes, Inc. was incorporated on June 16, 1992, according to its Better Business Bureau profil. The firm is family-owned and has a small team led by JP Bertuglia and Jerome Bertuglia. The company's stated goal is to build exceptional homes and lasting relationships with the families who live in them.

Homeowners in Avon who are considering a new home, a renovation or an addition can contact Prime Homes, Inc. at 16 Gloucester Ln, West Hartford, CT 06107, or call (860) 845-0554. More about the company's work is available at its website for custom home builder in Avon, C projects and services.

About Prime Homes, Inc.

Prime Homes, Inc. is a Connecticut premium custom home builder based in West Hartford. The family-owned company builds luxury new homes, high-end renovations and additions in Hartford County and central Connecticut, working with homeowners, architects and designers from planning through final finishes.







Prime Homes, Inc. supervises every build on site daily, from first consultation to final walkthrough.

Press Inquiries

JP Bertuglia

info [at] primehomesinc.com

(860) 845-0554



16 Gloucester Ln, West Hartford, CT 06107