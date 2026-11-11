Indonesia Construction Consulting Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Nusantara, BIM, And Data Centers Propel Market To USD 43.90 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BIM-enabled 3D–5D workflows command premium fees and cut waste, while Nusantara, infrastructure projects and specialized commercial consulting sustain demand.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Indonesia Construction Consulting - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indonesia construction consulting market was valued at USD 32.49 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 34.70 billion in 2026 to USD 43.90 billion by 2031. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.99% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by major infrastructure programs, the development of Indonesia's new capital, digital construction mandates, and rising demand for specialized engineering services.

Nusantara Megaproject Sustains Consulting Demand

The Nusantara new-capital megaproject is creating a multi-year pipeline for feasibility studies, detailed design, master planning, and project management consultancy services. Parliament has approved more than 20 Phase II packages across the legislative and judicial zones, with individual package values ranging from USD 760 million to USD 1.27 billion and completion targeted by 2028.

Government funding combines direct budget allocations with Public-Private Partnership tranches valued between USD 3.8 billion and USD 8.2 billion. This approach is increasing demand for consultants with expertise in project finance, procurement, and risk-sharing structures. A USD 2.49 million grant from the U.S. Trade and Development Agency for smart-city studies also reflects the growing integration of digital technology into project requirements. With construction scheduled across multiple phases, Nusantara is expected to provide stability for the Indonesia construction consulting market despite fluctuations in broader infrastructure spending.

BIM and SPBE Mandates Accelerate Digital Transformation

Digital compliance is reshaping consulting requirements across public construction. Since 2025, state buildings exceeding 2,000 m and complex infrastructure projects have been required to use Building Information Modeling. The SPBE electronic government regulation also requires digital dashboards for real-time monitoring of costs and schedules, making 4D and 5D capabilities increasingly important for major contracts.

However, limited accredited training and software costs of approximately USD 3,000 per seat continue to restrict adoption, particularly among smaller consultancies. Companies that have implemented BIM are reporting measurable improvements. On the Sepaku water network, pipe waste declined from 3.0% to 1.2%. These results are encouraging wider use of digital design, coordination, and construction management tools, while firms without the required capabilities face a greater risk of exclusion from high-value tenders.

Price-Based Tendering Creates Margin Pressure

Lowest-cost tendering remains a significant challenge in Indonesia's public construction market. Many contracts continue to prioritize price while treating technical quality as a pass-fail requirement. This model compresses consulting fees and reduces incentives to invest in BIM, value engineering, workforce development, and advanced project controls.

Payment delays and State-Owned Enterprise debt exposure are also affecting consultant cash-flows. At the same time, stricter AMDAL environmental assessments and PROPER ESG ratings are expanding pre-construction due-diligence requirements. Public-Private Partnership activity and sovereign-fund co-investment are expected to create additional opportunities for firms with financial, environmental, and technical advisory expertise.

Project Management and Infrastructure Lead Market Revenue

Project management consultancy accounted for 54.33% of market revenue in 2025, supported by large toll-road, mass-transit, and public infrastructure programs. Design-and-engineering services are projected to register the fastest growth, with an 8.95% CAGR, driven by work on Nusantara's government compounds and complex industrial facilities in Sulawesi's nickel-EV hubs. Master planning remains a smaller but strategically important segment for industrial estates requiring phased development and utility optimization.

Infrastructure generated 58.55% of consulting billings in 2025, led by road, rail, and water projects. Commercial consulting is forecast to expand at an 8.11% CAGR, supported by data centers, office and retail renovation, industrial logistics parks, and energy-efficient retrofits. A planned USD 4.5 billion, 500 MW data center campus outside Jakarta illustrates the need for specialized MEP systems, seismic isolation, and liquid-cooling expertise.

Approximately 2 million m of underused office and retail space built during the 2010s also presents opportunities for renovation and sustainability consulting. Meanwhile, climate-resilient drainage systems, multi-lane free-flow tolling, e-commerce growth, and regional supply-chain investment are broadening demand for technical advisory services. Together, these developments are expected to keep infrastructure at the center of the Indonesia construction consulting market while accelerating growth in high-value commercial and digital engineering assignments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Nusantara new-capital megaproject fuelling multi-phase consulting demand

4.2.2 Mandatory AMDAL EIA & PROPER ESG ratings tightening pre-construction due-diligence

4.2.3 BIM & SPBE digital-construction mandates accelerating digital PMC uptake

4.2.4 KPBU PPP reforms & INA sovereign-fund de-risking raising transaction-advisory needs

4.2.5 Down-stream nickel-EV industrial parks in Sulawesi spurring specialised infrastructure advisory

4.2.6 Green-building (EDGE/Greenship) certification uptake boosting sustainability consulting

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lowest-cost (Harga Terendah) tendering bias reducing value-added consulting scope

4.3.2 Payment delays & SOE debt overhang squeezing consultant cash-flows

4.3.3 Shortage of certified BIM/PMP professionals constraining capacity

4.3.4 Fragmented central-local approvals causing project slippages

4.4 Government Initiatives & Consultant Empanelment Frameworks

4.5 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Overview

4.5.2 International Consulting Firms - Key Quantitative & Qualitative Insights

4.5.3 Domestic/Regional Consulting Firms - Key Quantitative & Qualitative Insights

4.5.4 Specialised Niche Consultants - Key Quantitative & Qualitative Insights

4.5.5 Technology Platform Providers (BIM, Digital PMC) - Key Quantitative & Qualitative Insights

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Comparison of Consulting-Market Maturity: Indonesia vs. Other ASEAN Countries

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, in USD Billion)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Project Management Consultancy (PMC)

5.1.2 Feasibility Studies

5.1.3 Detailed Project Reports (DPR)

5.1.4 Design & Engineering Services

5.1.5 Master Planning & Other Services

5.2 By Sector

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.2.1 Office

5.2.2.2 Retail

5.2.2.3 Industrial and Logistics

5.2.2.4 Data Center

5.2.2.5 Others - Institutional, Hospitality etc.

5.2.3 Infrastructure/Civil

5.2.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, others)

5.2.3.2 Energy & Utilities

5.2.3.3 Social Infrastructure

5.2.3.4 Others

5.3 By Construction Type

5.3.1 New Construction

5.3.2 Renovation

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

5.5 By Key Region

5.5.1 Java

5.5.2 Sumatra

5.5.3 Kalimatam

5.5.4 Sulawesi

5.5.5 Others

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 AECOM Indonesia

6.4.2 Arcadis Indonesia

6.4.3 WSP Indonesia

6.4.4 Mott MacDonald Indonesia

6.4.5 Arup Indonesia

6.4.6 Jacobs Indonesia

6.4.7 Stantec Indonesia

6.4.8 SMEC (Surbana Jurong) Indonesia

6.4.9 TYPSA Indonesia

6.4.10 PT Wiratman & Associates

6.4.11 PT Yodya Karya (Persero) Tbk

6.4.12 PT Bina Karya (Persero) Tbk

6.4.13 PT Virama Karya (Persero) Tbk

6.4.14 PT Indra Karya (Persero) Tbk

6.4.15 PT Indicon Consultant

6.4.16 PT Rekayasa Engineering

6.4.17 PT Saka Energi Consult

6.4.18 PT Nindya Karya (Engineering & Consultants)

6.4.19 Nippon Koei Indonesia

6.4.20 Oriental Consultants Global Indonesia

6.4.21 Witteveen+Bos Indonesia

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

8 Appendix

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