China Chemical Logistics Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Value-Added Services And Hazardous Cargo Drive A USD 167.56 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multimodal networks, digital compliance and value-added services unlock ROI as inland production shifts and hazardous-cargo rules drive consolidation.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Chemical Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. ins

The China chemical logistics market is projected to grow from USD 130.72 billion in 2025 and USD 136.47 billion in 2026 to USD 167.56 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 4.19% from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being supported by the relocation of petrochemical capacity, investment in multimodal infrastructure, fleet modernization, tighter hazardous-goods regulations and rising demand for specialized logistics services.

Petrochemical Capacity West-To-East Shift Increases Domestic Freight Volumes

The movement of petrochemical production from coastal clusters toward inland and western provinces is changing domestic chemical freight patterns. Coal-to-chemicals investments in Xinjiang, Ningxia, Shaanxi and Sichuan are generating additional long-haul shipments of methanol, ethylene glycol, aromatics and acetic acid. Logistics networks in East China were historically designed around import and export activity, making them less efficient for handling growing volumes originating inland.

New infrastructure is helping close this gap. The Jiangling Petrochemical Terminal at Wuhan Port provides a major public petrochemical hub on the upper-middle Yangtze, improving connections between inland production centers and eastern demand markets. Hebei is also expanding chemical manufacturing capacity, with 60 priority projects valued at CNY 201 billion, or approximately USD 27.8 billion, planned in 2025. These developments are creating demand for logistics providers capable of integrating river, rail and road transportation through a single service platform.

IMO Decarbonization Targets Accelerate Chemical Tanker Renewal

Decarbonization requirements and vessel-efficiency standards are encouraging investment in modern chemical tanker fleets. Guangzhou Shipyard International delivered the first of four 74,500-dwt LR1 chemical and product tankers ahead of schedule in 2025. The vessels comply with EEDI Phase 3 requirements and include provisions for future dual-fuel conversion.

Nanjing Tanker Corporation ordered three methanol-ready 6,600-dwt stainless steel chemical tankers in 2025, with delivery scheduled for the first half of 2028. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation also ordered a 9,200-dwt stainless-steel chemical tanker in May 2025, highlighting continued investment in specialized coastal capacity. As fleet renewal progresses, operators are increasingly combining decarbonization compliance, vessel performance and hazardous-cargo monitoring within integrated digital systems.

Tighter Tunnel Restrictions Raise Hazardous Road Transport Costs

Hazardous chemical road transportation is facing longer journey times and higher compliance costs following tighter tunnel controls introduced after the 2025 Guoliang incident. The impact is particularly significant in Henan, Shanxi, Shaanxi, Sichuan and Guizhou, where inter-provincial freight depends heavily on tunnel-rich road networks.

Revised dangerous-goods road transport regulations introduced by the Ministry of Transport in February 2026 strengthened satellite-monitored route compliance and increased penalties for unauthorized deviations. Smaller carriers may struggle to absorb the associated technology and operating costs, potentially accelerating market consolidation. Chemical shippers are consequently placing greater value on providers that can demonstrate safe rerouting capabilities or transfer cargo to rail and waterways when road services become less reliable.

Additional market drivers include E-Commerce demand for specialty packaging chemicals such as inks, coatings and adhesives, along with the expansion of lithium-ion battery recycling clusters in Southwest China. However, shortages of rail-tank-wagons linked to steel capacity curbs may constrain the ability of rail networks to absorb rising chemical freight volumes.

Transportation Remains the Largest Logistics Function

Transportation accounted for 64.77% of market revenue in 2025. Chemical supply chains continue to depend on tank trucks, rail wagons, coastal tankers and inland waterways rather than purely digital brokerage models. Road transport remains important for short-haul dangerous-goods movements within industrial clusters, while sea and inland waterways support higher-volume inter-provincial shipments. The Wuhan petrochemical terminal strengthens this network with annual capacity of 3.55 million tons.

Value-added services are forecast to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 7.31% through 2031. Demand is rising for automated filling, temperature-controlled warehousing, continuous monitoring, outsourced blending support, in-plant operations and documentation-intensive compliance services. HOYER's November 2025 expansion at the Covestro Integrated Site in Shanghai demonstrates the growing importance of combining these capabilities within a single operating model.

Hazardous Chemicals Drive Specialized Logistics Demand

Hazardous chemicals represented 66.5% of the market in 2025 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% through 2031. Flammable liquids, corrosives, reactive products and battery-related materials require licensed carriers, controlled routes, specialized assets and comprehensive traceability. China's Hazardous Chemicals Safety Law, effective from May 2026, is expected to raise operating standards across storage, handling and transportation activities.

These requirements favor logistics operators with compliant equipment, digital control platforms and established safety systems. RFID-linked management is also improving oversight of corrosive materials in chemical parks and storage facilities. Although non-hazardous products such as base polymers, fertilizers and food-grade chemical ingredients remain significant, traceability practices developed for hazardous cargo are increasingly being adopted across broader chemical portfolios, raising service and transparency standards throughout the China chemical logistics market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview & Role of Logistics in Chemical

4.2 Chemical Industry Spending Trends

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Sino-EU Dangerous-Goods Transport Accords Easing Cross-Border Compliance

4.3.2 Petrochemical Capacity West-To-East Shift Boosting Domestic Lane Volumes

4.3.3 E-Commerce Demand for Specialty Packaging Chemicals (Inks, Coatings, Adhesives)

4.3.4 IMO 2026 Decarbonization Targets Forcing Fleet Renewal of Chemical Tankers

4.3.5 Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei "Haz-Chem One-Permit" Pilot Reducing Administrative Costs

4.3.6 Growth of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Clusters in Southwest China

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Tightened Tunnel Restrictions after 2025 Guoliang Accident

4.4.2 Rail-Tank-Wagon Shortage Because of Steel Capacity Curbs

4.4.3 Mandatory RFID Tracking for Class-8 Corrosives Raising Compliance Cost

4.4.4 Rising Coastal Port Congestion Surcharges for IMO Type II Cargoes

4.5 Regulatory Framework

4.6 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Architecture Analysis

4.7 Technology Innovations Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Rivalry Among Competitors

4.9 Evolution of Chemical Logistics Requirements

4.10 Impact of Geo-Political Events on Supply Chain Shifts

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, 2026-2031)

5.1 By Logistics Function

5.1.1 Transportation

5.1.1.1 Road

5.1.1.2 Air

5.1.1.3 Sea and Inland Waterways

5.1.1.4 Rail

5.1.2 Warehousing, Distribution and Inventory Management

5.1.3 Value-added Services and Others

5.2 By Hazard Class

5.2.1 Hazardous Chemicals

5.2.2 Non-hazardous Chemicals

5.3 By Temperature Control

5.3.1 Temperature-Controlled (Refrigerated/Heated)

5.3.2 Non-Temperature-Controlled

5.4 By End Use Industry

5.4.1 Pharmaceutical

5.4.2 Cosmetic

5.4.3 Oil and Gas

5.4.4 Specialty Chemicals

5.4.5 Other End-Users

5.5 By Region

5.5.1 North

5.5.2 Northeast

5.5.3 East

5.5.4 Central

5.5.5 South

5.5.6 Southwest

5.5.7 Northwest

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Key Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Sinotrans Limited

6.4.2 Sinochem Logistics

6.4.3 Milkyway Chemical Supply Chain Service Co., Ltd.

6.4.4 Yongtaiyun Chemical Logistics

6.4.5 China COSCO Shipping Logistics

6.4.6 China Railway Special Cargo Logistics

6.4.7 Xiamen Xiangyu Group

6.4.8 Shanghai Huayi Group Logistics

6.4.9 Oriental Logistics Group

6.4.10 Stolt Tank Containers

6.4.11 HOYER Group

6.4.12 Bertschi Group

6.4.13 Leschaco China

6.4.14 Sinopec Chemical Commercial Holding

6.4.15 China National Chemical Engineering Logistics

6.4.16 CIMC ENRIC Logistics

6.4.17 SF Supply Chain

6.4.18 CEVA Logistics China

6.4.19 DHL Supply Chain China

6.4.20 Shanghai Chemical Industrial Logistics (SCIL)

6.4.21 Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

6.4.22 Den Hartogh Logistics

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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