Ubras Launches New International Collection, Championing Body-Positive Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beijing, China, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ubras, China's leading intimate apparel brand announce three new styles for its International Collection, launching this November. Since 2016, ubras has championed a core principle: intimate wear should adapt to the body, rather than forcing bodies to conform.A pioneer in smart-sizing technology since 2018, ubras leverages fabric innovation to create signature wire-free bras fitting A-D cups. Featuring seamless craftsmanship for a second-skin feel, the brand has achieved over 80 million global unit sales via ubras.com. Driven by consumer-centric values, ubras also runs ubras CARE, providing apparel for post-mastectomy patients, and prioritizes sustainable supply chains.









This November, ubras expands its global footprint with three innovative pieces:

Crewneck T-Shirt: Crafted from butter-soft, high-stretch fabric, this versatile tee offers a smooth, seamless finish with gentle compression.

Bandeau Bra: Features detachable straps for multiple wearing styles. Fixed molded cups contour the chest, while a full-perimeter silicone grip ensures stability.

Seamless Support Bra: This wire-free design uses a 360° jelly-like support structure to lift the bust. The pull-on smooth back and 3D molded cups with center separation reduce uniboob.









"True comfort comes from innovation that respects the body," said Bill, Global Business Director. "With our new International Collection, we bring our signature seamless technology to a global audience, empowering women to feel confident and supported."

The International Collection will be available globally on ubras.com starting this November.

About ubras

Launched in 2016, ubras is China's leading intimate apparel brand, dedicated to providing body-positive solutions for women worldwide. Leveraging patented seamless craftsmanship and smart-sizing technology, ubras continues to redefine the modern lingerie experience.









CONTACT: Wu Hao,...