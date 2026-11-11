South America Roofing Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Reroofing And Metal Systems Drive A USD 10.44 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target subsidized housing, reroofing, and industrial projects with fiber cement, coated metal, and insulated systems as aging roofs and efficiency rules drive demand.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South America Roofing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South America roofing market size is projected to increase from USD 7.70 billion in 2025 and USD 8.08 billion in 2026 to USD 10.44 billion by 2031. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.26% from 2026 to 2031, supported by subsidized housing programs, replacement demand from aging roofs, and the growing adoption of metal and insulated roofing systems in industrial and commercial buildings.

Subsidized Housing Programs Support Residential Roofing Demand

Government-backed affordable housing initiatives remain an important growth driver for the South America roofing market. Brazil's Minha Casa Minha Vida program selected 130,000 new housing units in May 2025 for families with a monthly gross income below BRL 2,850 (USD 502). Per-unit subsidy ceilings were established at BRL 140,000 (USD 24,659.6) to BRL 180,500 (USD 31,793.3), sustaining roofing demand that is less dependent on conventional mortgage availability.

Affordable housing programs in Colombia and Peru are also strengthening regional demand for entry-level residential roofing. Cost limits and smaller unit sizes increasingly favor fiber-cement and flat concrete roofing systems over traditional ceramic clay tiles. Expanded manufacturing capacity is helping suppliers address this demand. Eternit's BRL 187 million (USD 32.9 million) Caucaia plant completed its first full year of nominal-capacity operation in 2024, reinforcing regional supply for affordable roofing products.

Aging Roof Stock Accelerates Reroofing and Replacement

A significant portion of South America's residential building stock was constructed before 2000. Clay and ceramic roofs installed during the 1980-2000 construction cycle are now moving beyond 30 years of service, creating systematic replacement opportunities across Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia.

Property owners are increasingly replacing older roofs with fiber cement, coated metal, or lightweight concrete systems. In Brazil, Eternit reported that Q1 2025 fiber-cement roofing panel sales increased 15.1% year on year to 167,600 tonnes. Growth was partly associated with replacement activity in North and Northeast Brazil.

Reroofing projects also generate demand beyond the visible roof covering. Underlayments, ridge capping, improved fastening systems, and thermal performance upgrades are expanding the value of replacement projects and supporting broader roofing market revenue.

High Interest Rates Constrain Private Construction

Brazil's Selic rate reached 15% in early 2026, its highest level since 2006, creating challenges for private construction activity. New construction starts declined 6.2% through mid-2025, with weakness reported across Brazilian regions. Developers continue to face elevated financing costs, while household purchasing power has not kept pace with construction cost inflation.

These conditions are slowing order conversion in private housing and extending project timelines, particularly for developments targeting middle-income buyers. However, the Central Bank's Focus survey in March 2026 indicated a year-end Selic rate forecast of 12.13%. Potential rate reductions could improve financing conditions and support construction activity later in the forecast period.

Material Trends Reshape the South America Roofing Market

Clay & concrete tiles accounted for a 34.2% value share in 2025, making them the market's largest material category. Demand remains concentrated in Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia, where ceramic roofing aligns with established construction practices and residential budgets.

Metal roofing is forecast to be the fastest-growing material segment, recording a 6.4% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Expansion is being driven by logistics warehouses, cold storage facilities, mining-support assets, and agro-industrial buildings. Coated and insulated metal systems are gaining momentum as non-residential projects place greater emphasis on durability, energy efficiency, and documented thermal performance. Tightening thermal regulations in Chile and Colombia are further supporting this transition.

Fiber cement remains a leading affordable residential roofing option, particularly in Brazil. Eternit reported full-year fiber-cement sales of 633,242 tonnes in 2024, demonstrating the scale of the Brazilian segment. Bituminous and modified bitumen membranes continue to serve flat commercial roofs, while single-ply systems are gaining adoption in projects that prioritize solar reflectivity and reliable seams.

Additional factors influencing the South America roofing market include:



Growing adoption of metal and insulated roofing in industrial facilities

Tightening roof thermal efficiency standards

Input-cost volatility affecting steel, membranes, and asphaltic products

Continued demand for affordable residential roofing materials Increasing investment in reroofing and roof performance upgrades

Although high borrowing costs remain a near-term constraint, housing programs, aging building stock, industrial development, and stronger thermal requirements are expected to sustain roofing market growth across South America through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Subsidized Housing Pipelines and Housing Backlog

4.2.2 Replacement Demand from Aging Tile-Heavy Roof Stock

4.2.3 Metal and Insulated Roofing Adoption in Industrial Buildings

4.2.4 Tightening Roof Thermal Efficiency Standards

4.2.5 Climate-Resilience Reroofing After Extreme Weather Events

4.2.6 Cool-Roof Retrofit Economics in Hot-Climate Cities

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Interest Rates Limiting Private Construction Starts

4.3.2 Input-Cost Volatility in Steel, Membranes, and Asphaltic Products

4.3.3 Installer Capability Gaps for Advanced Roofing Systems

4.3.4 Informal Self-Build Channel Slows Premium-System Adoption

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Cost Structure Analysis

4.8 Trend and Impacts of Roofing Replacements

4.9 Porter's Five Forces

4.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Asphalt Shingles

5.1.2 Clay & Concrete Tiles

5.1.3 Metal Roofing

5.1.4 Bituminous / Modified Bitumen Membranes

5.1.5 Single-Ply Membranes

5.1.6 Wood

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Reroofing and Replacement

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Industrial

5.3.4 Institutional

5.3.5 Others

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Brazil

5.4.2 Argentina

5.4.3 Colombia

5.4.4 Chile

5.4.5 Peru

5.4.6 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Eternit

6.4.2 Saint-Gobain Brasilit

6.4.3 Imbralit

6.4.4 Etex

6.4.5 Kingspan

6.4.6 Ternium

6.4.7 Cintac

6.4.8 Tupemesa

6.4.9 Ajover

6.4.10 Sika

6.4.11 Viapol

6.4.12 Danica

6.4.13 Multilit

6.4.14 Aceros Arequipa

6.4.15 Acesco Ecuador

6.4.16 Onduline

6.4.17 Hunter Douglas Architectural

6.4.18 Rooftec Telhas Metalicas

6.4.19 Thermo-Iso

6.4.20 Brastetto

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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