Indonesia Scaffolding Market - Size And Share Analysis, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Infrastructure And Modular Systems Fuel 7.39% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rental models, modular systems and recurring plant maintenance boost equipment utilization, project efficiency and steady revenue across Indonesia's industrial corridors.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Indonesia Scaffolding - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indonesia scaffolding market is projected to grow from USD 0.73 billion in 2025 and USD 0.77 billion in 2026 to USD 1.10 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.39% from 2026 to 2031, supported by infrastructure development, industrial construction, refinery maintenance, and increasing adoption of modular scaffolding systems.

Industrial Corridors Strengthen Scaffolding Demand

Large-scale development across Indonesia's industrial corridors is generating sustained demand for scaffolding throughout groundworks, structural construction, utility installation, and plant fit-out. Central and West Java remain important centers of activity, with projects extending over longer construction cycles and supporting consistent equipment utilization.

The Kendal Special Economic Zone reported IDR 189.16 trillion (USD 10.51 billion) in investment commitments from 139 businesses by Q1 2026. Batang also advanced dryport construction in June 2026, creating additional civil engineering and logistics-related demand. Beyond Java, Indonesia's Special Economic Zones had attracted total investment of IDR 335 trillion (USD 18.61 billion) by the end of 2025. These investments demonstrate how industrial expansion is broadening the geographic base of the Indonesia scaffolding market.

Refinery and Petrochemical Maintenance Supports Utilization

Scheduled maintenance at refineries, petrochemical facilities, and power plants provides scaffolding suppliers with a relatively stable source of revenue. These facilities require reliable access systems during inspections, repairs, upgrades, and asset integrity programs, even when new construction activity slows.

In January 2026, Chandra Asri began scheduled maintenance at its Cilegon petrochemical complex, covering the Naphtha Cracker, Polymer Plant, Butadiene, and Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether (MTBE) units. During the same month, PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional appointed ABL Group to perform asset integrity work at the 348,000-barrel-per-day Cilacap refinery complex, including verification of more than 85,000 assets.

Maintenance demand was also demonstrated by PT Wijaya Karya's completion of restoration work on four 29,000 cubic meter gasoline tanks at Balongan in July 2025. The contract was valued at IDR 279.3 billion (USD 15.5 million), highlighting the significant scaffolding workload that can be generated by a single refinery complex.

Skilled Labor Shortage Remains a Market Constraint

Indonesia's shortage of certified construction workers may limit the scaffolding industry's ability to expand safely at the same pace as project activity. A national study published in April 2026 found that only 6% of Indonesia's 8.14 million construction workers held valid competency certifications. It also indicated that 30,000 workers could lose their certifications by 2027 because of nonrenewal.

The shortage is particularly important for scaffolding erection, modification, and dismantling on active construction and industrial sites. Labor availability is more constrained outside major urban centers, where project growth is increasing but qualified personnel can be difficult to secure. Additional market factors include contractors' growing preference for rental services, wider use of modular and ringlock systems, and cost exposure associated with imported high-specification components.

Supported Scaffolding Leads by Type

Supported scaffolding accounted for 46% of the Indonesia scaffolding market in 2025, making it the leading type. Its market position reflects extensive use in ground-based and mid-rise construction, including concrete, facade, and finishing work. The systems are widely deployed across residential, commercial, infrastructure, and mainstream construction projects because they can accommodate varied site conditions and load requirements.

Suspended scaffolding is forecast to be the fastest-growing type, registering a CAGR of 7.7% through 2031. Growth is being driven by the expanding stock of high-rise buildings, commercial properties, and industrial structures requiring facade access and periodic maintenance, particularly in densely developed areas of Java. Mobile scaffolding continues to support interior fit-out, electrical installation, and maintenance activities requiring frequent repositioning.

Modular / Ringlock Systems Gain Market Share

Modular / ringlock scaffolding represented 39% of the Indonesia scaffolding market in 2025 and was the largest systems segment. It is also projected to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 8.35% through 2031. Demand is increasing as contractors prioritize faster assembly, consistent load performance, standardized components, and improved safety documentation.

Tube-and-coupler systems remain relevant for retrofit projects, irregular structures, and layouts that cannot be easily served by standardized modules. Cuplock systems continue to support repetitive slab and facade work, while frame and H-frame scaffolding is commonly used in lower-rise residential and light commercial construction. Nevertheless, the market is steadily shifting toward modular solutions as projects become more complex and contractors seek safer, faster, and more predictable site performance.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights and Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Infrastructure Development Across Industrial Corridors Drives Scaffolding Demand

4.2.2 Refinery, Petrochemical, and Power Plant Maintenance Supports Scaffolding Utilization

4.2.3 Rental Preference Among Contractors and SMEs Expands Market Adoption

4.2.4 Shift Toward Modular and Ringlock Systems Enhances Project Efficiency

4.2.5 Rising Safety Compliance Expectations Encourage Use of Standardized Systems

4.2.6 Construction Growth in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities Increases Scaffolding Requirements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Skilled Labor Shortages Constrain Safe Erection and Dismantling Activities

4.3.2 Import Dependence for High-Specification Components Increases Cost Exposure

4.3.3 Price Sensitivity and Informal Competition Pressure Market Profitability

4.3.4 High Logistics and Inter-Island Distribution Costs Raise Operating Expenses

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Cost Structure Analysis

4.8 Trends and Impacts of Roofing Replacement

4.9 Porter's Five Forces

4.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.10 Impact of Geopolitics

4.10.1 Raw Material Price Volatility

4.10.2 Supply Chain Disruptions and Longer Lead Times

4.10.3 Rising Energy and Logistics Costs

4.10.4 Infrastructure, Energy Security, and Defense-Led Demand

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Supported Scaffold

5.1.2 Suspended Scaffold

5.1.3 Mobile Scaffold

5.2 By System

5.2.1 Tube & Coupler

5.2.2 Cuplock

5.2.3 Modular / Ringlock

5.2.4 Frame / H-Frame

5.3 By Business Model

5.3.1 Sales

5.3.2 Rental

5.4 By Material Type

5.4.1 Timber / Plywood

5.4.2 Steel

5.4.3 Aluminum

5.4.4 Plastic / Fibreglass

5.4.5 Others

5.5 By Sector

5.5.1 Residential

5.5.2 Commercial

5.5.3 Industrial & Logistics

5.5.4 Infrastructure

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 Java

5.6.2 Sumatra

5.6.3 Kalimantan

5.6.4 Sulawesi

5.6.5 Rest of Indonesia

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 PT Beton Perkasa Wijaksana

6.4.2 PERI Indonesia

6.4.3 Altrad Sparrows Indonesia

6.4.4 PT. Teras Teknik Perdana

6.4.5 PT. Kashiwabara Engineering Indonesia

6.4.6 PT. Tangga Mas Jaya Makmur

6.4.7 PT. Teknometal Konstruksi Utama

6.4.8 PT. Rendez Indonesia

6.4.9 PT. Consafe Scaffolding Indonesia

6.4.10 PT Nikken International Indonesia

6.4.11 PT Support Perancah Indonesia

6.4.12 PT Rejeki Logamjaya

6.4.13 PT. Eka Sinar Abadi

6.4.14 PT Indosteger Jaya Perkasa

6.4.15 PT. Multi Teknik Bekisting Indonesia

6.4.16 PT Inti Karya Scaffolding

6.4.17 PT. Multitech Konstruksi Utama

6.4.18 PT. Surya Baja Jaya Scaffolding

6.4.19 PT. Nexgen Inti Samudra

6.4.20 PT Rizqita Jaya Gemilang

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900