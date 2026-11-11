South America Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2031 Regulations And Smart Retrofits Propel Market To USD 1.31 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulations, green certifications and corporate decarbonization boost demand, while smart controls, solar and Energy-as-a-Service improve ROI by reducing costs and upfront spending.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South America Net-Zero Energy Buildings - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South America net-zero energy buildings market is projected to grow from USD 0.53 billion in 2025 to USD 0.61 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to reach USD 1.31 billion by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 16.52% during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by stricter energy performance regulations, green building certification, corporate decarbonization commitments, distributed solar adoption, smart building technologies, and demand for energy-resilient properties.

Energy Regulations and Green Certifications Accelerate Adoption

Government policies are creating clearer performance requirements for developers, investors, and building owners. Brazil's CGIEE Resolution No. 4/2025 established minimum energy performance requirements for new buildings and linked compliance to construction permit timelines. Federal public buildings must achieve the ENCE Level A rating beginning in 2027 and meet a near-zero energy building standard by 2035. Private buildings must reach Level C from 2030.

According to Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy, these requirements could save 17 million megawatt-hours and avoid USD 0.5 billion in electricity costs by 2040. The phased implementation provides the construction industry with time to update designs, procurement strategies, and building systems while improving regulatory certainty.

Colombia is also strengthening the role of sustainable building certification. Resolution 0194 of 2025 recognizes Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies as a compliance route. By 2026, Colombia had more than 364,000 EDGE-certified housing units covering 25.4 million square meters across 1,282 projects. These developments are helping shift the regional market from voluntary sustainability commitments toward verified energy performance.

Corporate Decarbonization Supports Sustainable Commercial Real Estate

Corporate occupiers and asset owners are placing greater emphasis on building efficiency when selecting locations and managing property portfolios. Siemens reported that 57% of surveyed organizations planned to increase investment in energy efficiency, while 55% expected to invest more in smart building technologies and 54% planned to expand building electrification investment.

In Brazil, green certifications are becoming increasingly important to real estate fund strategies and leasing decisions in major business districts. Commercial property owners can combine lower operating expenses with stronger environmental credentials, improved tenant attraction, and support for corporate reporting requirements. This trend is increasing demand for commissioning, certification, engineering, and advisory services that verify operational results rather than relying only on design targets.

Declining costs for distributed solar and smart controls are also improving project viability. At the same time, grid reliability concerns and climate risks are encouraging investment in buildings that can maintain efficient, resilient operations.

Financing Constraints Remain a Key Market Challenge

High upfront costs continue to restrict adoption, particularly among private developers outside major urban centers. Siemens found that 60% of surveyed commercial real estate executives considered decarbonization too expensive, while only 33% reported adequate access to financing. High local interest rates and a limited range of green finance products can make it difficult to fund advanced equipment, design improvements, and retrofit work before energy savings are realized.

The World Green Building Council reported that 68% of respondents in the Americas identified the lack of financial products as a primary adoption barrier. Energy-as-a-Service structures could help address this issue by replacing significant initial capital expenditure with payments linked to guaranteed savings. However, until these financing models become more widely available, investment is likely to remain concentrated among projects supported by strong balance sheets, institutional capital, or public funding. Fragmented regulatory enforcement and limited operational data also create compliance and performance verification challenges.

Commercial Buildings Lead as Institutional Projects Record Faster Growth

Commercial buildings represented 44.70% of the South America net-zero energy buildings market in 2025. Corporate environmental commitments, lease requirements, and certification activity in prime office districts supported the segment's leading position. In Sao Paulo, institutional investors and multinational occupiers increasingly view certified space as an indicator of portfolio quality. The Global Network for Zero certified a Brazilian law firm office in June 2025, demonstrating that operational net-zero recognition is extending into conventional commercial settings.

Institutional buildings are expected to record the fastest growth among building types, with a projected CAGR of 17.40% through 2031. Public mandates and the need for resilient hospitals, universities, schools, and government facilities are driving investment. Brazil's PROCEL Energia Zero program committed USD 17.5 million in 2025 to zero-energy retrofits of public facilities, including health and education buildings. The Hospital Oncopediatrico Erastinho in Curitiba also received LEED Zero Energy certification in 2024, establishing an important regional benchmark for healthcare facilities.

Residential demand is expected to rise as private housing becomes subject to Brazil's future performance requirements. Industrial adoption remains less advanced because retrofits are more complex and property owners and tenants do not always share the financial benefits of energy improvements.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Energy Performance Regulations and Green Certification Drive Net-Zero Building Adoption

4.2.2 Corporate Decarbonization Goals Increase Demand for Sustainable Buildings

4.2.3 Declining Costs of Distributed Solar and Smart Controls Improve Project Viability

4.2.4 Grid Reliability and Climate Risks Increase Demand for Energy-Resilient Buildings

4.2.5 Performance-Linked Finance and Green Leases Support Net-Zero Investments

4.2.6 Local Net-Zero Demonstration Projects Accelerate Market Development

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Upfront Costs and Limited Green Financing Restrict Market Adoption

4.3.2 Fragmented Regulatory Enforcement and Limited Operational Data Increase Compliance Challenges

4.3.3 Dependence on Imported High-Performance Building Components Raises Project Costs

4.3.4 Split Incentives in Existing Building Retrofits Slow Net-Zero Adoption

4.4 Value and Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Market Evolution and Adoption Trends

4.8 Key Net-Zero Energy Building Projects

4.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.9.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Building Type

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.3 Institutional

5.1.4 Industrial

5.2 By Offerings

5.2.1 Solutions (New Net-Zero Energy Building Development, Net-Zero Building Retrofit, Integrated Design & Delivery and Smart Net-Zero Building Solutions)

5.2.2 Services (Architectural & Engineering Design, Construction Services, Commissioning & Certification Services and Consulting Services)

5.3 By Construction Type

5.3.1 New Construction

5.3.2 Renovation

5.4 By Country

5.4.1 Brazil

5.4.2 Argentina

5.4.3 Colombia

5.4.4 Chile

5.4.5 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Schneider Electric SE

6.4.2 Johnson Controls International plc

6.4.3 Siemens AG

6.4.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.5 Daikin Industries, Ltd.

6.4.6 Trane Technologies plc

6.4.7 Carrier Global Corporation

6.4.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.4.9 Panasonic Holdings Corporation

6.4.10 ABB Ltd.

6.4.11 Saint-Gobain

6.4.12 Kingspan Group plc

6.4.13 ROCKWOOL A/S

6.4.14 Sika AG

6.4.15 Legrand SA

6.4.16 Bosch Building Technologies

6.4.17 Belimo Holding AG

6.4.18 Skanska AB

6.4.19 Lendlease Group

6.4.20 WSP Global Inc.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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