South America 3D Construction Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts (2026-2031) Public Housing And Faster Builds Propel 33.8% CAGR Toward USD 1.24 Billion

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Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South America 3D Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South America 3D construction market is projected to expand from USD 0.22 billion in 2025 and USD 0.29 billion in 2026 to USD 1.24 billion by 2031. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 33.80% from 2026 to 2031, supported by affordable housing initiatives, shorter construction cycles, lower labor requirements, and advances in printable concrete and composite materials.

Government Housing Programs Support Market Growth

Government-backed housing programs are creating opportunities for 3D construction providers by aggregating projects at a scale that supports printer transportation, setup, and material planning. In January 2025, Brazil authorized 4,063 new Minha Casa, Minha Vida housing units across 12 states, backed by BRL 646.1 million, equivalent to approximately USD 118 million at the stated 2025 average exchange rate. Sao Paulo state's CDHU tender also covered 15,000 off-site modular units and included 3D printing as an eligible construction method.

These initiatives are particularly relevant in peri-urban and rural communities, where labor constraints and material transportation can increase conventional construction costs. In Colombia, Cementos Argos and COBOD completed social housing projects through Casa Para Mi, achieving printing rates of 6 m per hour. The projects reported construction that was 30% faster and used 20% less material than traditional methods. Broader acceptance of printed construction in public tenders could help contractors establish predictable project pipelines and improve equipment utilization.

Faster Construction and Reduced Labor Intensity

Demand for 3D construction is increasing in urban corridors where developers face skilled-trade shortages and pressure to shorten delivery schedules. A masonry team may require 30 to 45 days to complete the wall structure of a 60 m home, while concrete printing systems can complete comparable work in less than 48 hours.

Sika Brasil demonstrated this potential by completing a printed concrete house in Rio Grande do Sul in 60 hours with SikaCrete-732 3D. The company reported a cost 30% lower than comparable masonry construction. Faster shell completion can limit financing exposure, improve project scheduling, and reduce reliance on specialist labor. These advantages are especially valuable for social housing and repetitive infrastructure projects, where standardized digital designs can be reused across multiple sites.

Equipment Costs and Currency Exposure Remain Key Challenges

High capital requirements continue to restrict adoption among mid-sized contractors. Large-format printers are generally priced in USD, while regional construction revenue is typically earned in local currencies. Import classifications, tariffs, taxes, and foreign exchange movements can therefore make project budgets less predictable.

Transportation and assembly add further expense, particularly in remote or mountainous locations. The La Union project in Antioquia required five truckloads to transport its equipment. In Argentina, Techint E&C installed a COBOD BOD2 unit with a 12 m by 12 m working area and a 6 m print height, highlighting the scale of machinery needed for industrial applications. Leasing and distributor models may reduce upfront expenditure, but long-term capital recovery still depends on a consistent pipeline of repetitive projects.

Market development will also be influenced by the availability of reliable mix designs for seismic and flood-prone areas, post-disaster reconstruction demand, fragmented building codes, and uneven approval cycles across South American countries.

Extrusion Leads Construction Method Adoption

Extrusion accounted for 64.3% of the South America 3D construction market in 2025. Its leadership reflects compatibility with established ready-mix supply chains, concrete pumping equipment, and continuous-layer wall printing systems. Gantry-based printers and locally calibrated mortars are increasingly used in housing projects, while digital monitoring of material flow and layer adhesion supports quality control.

Powder bonding is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 44.1% through 2031 from a smaller market base. The method offers potential for complex components, urban furniture, and specialized infrastructure forms where custom formwork would be costly. However, extrusion is expected to remain the preferred method for high-volume housing projects focused on standardized wall production.

Concrete Retains the Largest Material Share

Concrete represented 56.9% of the market in 2025, supported by established regional access to cement, aggregates, pumps, and ready-mix facilities. Suppliers can adapt printable mortars to local humidity, aggregate quality, curing conditions, and structural requirements. Cementos Argos, for example, has used a calcined-clay formulation suited to conditions in Antioquia, Colombia.

Composite materials are expected to post the fastest material CAGR at 48.6% through 2031. Growth is being driven by fiber-reinforced geopolymers, calcined-clay binders, and formulations designed to reduce cement content or improve structural performance. Research has indicated that geopolymer systems containing recycled construction and demolition waste could support low-rise printed buildings. Studies in Peru have also evaluated PET waste and coconut fibers in printable concrete. Future adoption will depend on proven printability, curing performance, structural validation, regulatory acceptance, and commercial cost.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Government Housing Programs for Affordable Printed Construction

4.2.2 Shorter Build Cycles and Lower Labor Intensity in Urban Corridors

4.2.3 Reliable Mix Designs for Seismic and Flood-Prone Areas

4.2.4 Post-Disaster Reconstruction Demand

4.2.5 Lower-Carbon Binders and Reduced Waste

4.2.6 Digital Quality Control and Lower Rework

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Printer Capital Cost, Currency Exposure, and Import Costs

4.3.2 Fragmented Building Codes and Uneven Approval Cycles

4.3.3 Insurance and Warranty Acceptance Gaps

4.3.4 Feedstock Quality and Additive Supply Constraints

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS

5.1 By Construction Method

5.1.1 Extrusion

5.1.2 Powder Bonding

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Material Type

5.2.1 Concrete

5.2.2 Metal

5.2.3 Composite

5.2.4 Other Material Types

5.3 By End Use

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Infrastructure

5.4 By Construction Setting

5.4.1 On-site (In-situ) Printing

5.4.2 Off-site (Factory / Precast) Printing

5.5 By Country

5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.2 Chile

5.5.3 Colombia

5.5.4 Argentina

5.5.5 Peru

5.5.6 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Sika AG

6.4.2 Acciona S.A.

6.4.3 Heidelberg Materials AG

6.4.4 COBOD International A/S

6.4.5 ICON Technology, Inc.

6.4.6 Apis Cor Inc.

6.4.7 CyBe Construction B.V.

6.4.8 PERI SE

6.4.9 Putzmeister Group

6.4.10 Skanska AB

6.4.11 WASP (World's Advanced Saving Project)

6.4.12 Contour Crafting Corporation

6.4.13 Black Buffalo 3D Corporation

6.4.14 Mighty Buildings, Inc.

6.4.15 XtreeE

6.4.16 Branch Technology

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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