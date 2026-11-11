West Africa Freight And Logistics Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 USD 45 Billion Opportunity Driven By Port Expansion, Afcfta, And Digital Freight

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital freight platforms, port modernisation, AfCFTA corridors, cold chain and warehousing offer high-growth opportunities across West Africa.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "West Africa Freight and Logistics Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report values the West Africa freight and logistics market at USD 28.0 Billion in 2025 and forecasts it will reach USD 45.0 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1%. Growth is being supported by rising consumer demand, urbanisation, infrastructure investment and expanding regional trade across the ECOWAS economic community.

Serving a population of approximately 420 million, the market encompasses road haulage, maritime freight, air cargo, warehousing and third-party logistics. Regional economic growth of 4-5% annually, combined with port modernisation and digital freight adoption, is creating significant opportunities for logistics providers, infrastructure investors and supply chain technology companies. Nigeria and Ghana account for approximately 65% of formal market value due to their economic scale, port capacity and established logistics networks.

Market Growth Drivers and Trends



Digital freight platform adoption: Mobile-first platforms such as Kobo360, Lori Systems and Sendy are connecting shippers with verified truck owners. These platforms improve cargo visibility, support mobile payments, reduce empty-load return journeys and accelerate formalisation of the owner-operator trucking sector.

Port infrastructure modernisation: Investments in Nigeria's Lekki Deep Sea Port, Ghana's Tema Port and Senegal's Dakar port infrastructure are increasing container capacity, supporting direct shipping line calls and reducing reliance on transhipment.

Regional trade integration: AfCFTA implementation and ECOWAS trade facilitation measures are expected to strengthen freight corridors linking Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso and other regional markets. Warehousing and cold chain development: Demand for organised distribution facilities is increasing across FMCG, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and perishable agricultural exports. New cold storage capacity in Lagos, Accra and Dakar is addressing temperature-controlled supply chain requirements.

Market Segmentation

Road freight accounts for approximately 60% of logistics function value, reflecting West Africa's dependence on inland haulage and limited regional rail coverage. Maritime freight, including port handling, freight forwarding and container logistics, represents approximately 25%. Warehousing and distribution account for around 10% and are projected to grow at approximately 10% CAGR. Air freight contributes roughly 5%, led by pharmaceuticals, electronics and time-sensitive perishable exports.

Oil and gas is the largest end-user industry, generating approximately 30% of freight value. Demand is supported by Nigerian petroleum exports and offshore energy projects in Ghana and Senegal. FMCG and consumer goods account for approximately 25%, while agricultural products represent around 20%. Mining contributes approximately 15%, led by gold, bauxite and manganese. Pharmaceuticals and healthcare account for roughly 10% and are the fastest-growing end-user segment at approximately 12% CAGR.

Country-Level Market Insights

Nigeria represents approximately 45% of West Africa's freight and logistics market. Its position is supported by a population of about 220 million, substantial petroleum volumes, domestic consumption and manufacturing growth. Infrastructure constraints remain significant, including congestion around Apapa, electricity reliability issues and highway capacity gaps. However, investment in the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor and other transport projects is improving freight economics.

Operational since January 2023, Lekki Deep Sea Port can accommodate ultra-large container vessels and reduce dependence on transhipment through regional ports. This development can eliminate import costs previously estimated at USD 200-400 per TEU.

Ghana accounts for approximately 20% of regional market value. Tema Port's expanded container handling capacity, reliable infrastructure and strategic location have strengthened Ghana's role as a distribution hub. Logistics development at Tema, the Boankra Inland Container Depot and the Kumasi corridor supports multinational FMCG, manufacturing and retail supply chains.

Cote d'Ivoire represents approximately 12% of the market, supported by cocoa exports and Abidjan's position as a major logistics hub for French-speaking West Africa. Senegal accounts for approximately 10% and is projected to grow at around 9% CAGR, making it the fastest-growing country market. Expansion is being driven by Dakar port development and energy projects such as the Sangomar field and Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project. Other ECOWAS countries collectively contribute approximately 13%.

Digital Logistics and E-Commerce Expansion

Digital logistics platforms are reshaping road freight operations by providing cargo tracking, automated invoicing and direct access to verified transport capacity. Kobo360 has enrolled more than 50,000 truck owners and processed over USD 1 billion in freight transactions, demonstrating the potential scale of technology-enabled trucking services.

E-commerce growth across Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal is also increasing demand for structured last-mile delivery, fulfilment centres and inventory management. Jumia, Konga, TikTok Shop and Instagram commerce are contributing to parcel volumes and encouraging investment in more reliable urban delivery networks.

Recent Industry Developments



DHL Express: DHL expanded hub capacity at Lagos and Accra international airports in 2024. Investment included additional sorting capacity, temperature-controlled pharmaceutical handling and same-day document services supporting SME exporters.

Bollore/MSC: Following MSC's acquisition of Bollore Transport & Logistics' African operations, network integration began across shipping, port terminals and inland logistics. The combined platform supports ocean-to-door services across Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and other African markets. Maersk: Maersk expanded refrigerated container warehousing at Lagos and Tema ports and introduced additional temperature-controlled pharmaceutical services between Europe and West Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive environment includes multinational logistics companies, regional operators and digital freight platforms. DHL provides express delivery, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. Maersk combines container shipping with inland transport, warehousing and cold chain services. Bollore Transport & Logistics/MSC operates an extensive network of terminals, warehouses and freight management services across Africa.

Agility Logistics has a strong position in project cargo, government freight, mining and oil and gas logistics. CMA CGM, Kuehne+Nagel and Nippon Express serve container shipping, forwarding, contract logistics and specialised supply chain segments. Kobo360 and Lori Systems continue to expand digital trucking services and improve access to formal freight capacity.

Strategic Outlook

West Africa's total freight volumes are projected to grow above 8% annually between 2025 and 2030. Population growth, purchasing power, manufacturing investment and regional trade integration will sustain demand for port capacity, road transport, warehousing, cold chain logistics and digital freight management. Companies able to address infrastructure bottlenecks, cross-border complexity and service reliability will be well positioned to capture growth across this expanding logistics market.

Key Topics Covered:

West Africa Freight And Logistics Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Country Risk

Business Climate

West Africa Freight And Logistics Market Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

West Africa Freight And Logistics Historical Market (2018-2025) West Africa Freight And Logistics Market Forecast (2026-2033)

West Africa Freight And Logistics Market by End User Industry



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

West Africa Freight And Logistics Market by Logistics Function



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

West Africa Freight And Logistics Market by Country



Nigeria

Ghana

Senegal

Ivory Coast

Others

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key West Africa Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



AGL (Africa Global Logistics) (Nigeria)



DHL Group (Germany)



CEVA Logistics (Switzerland)



GIG Logistics (Ghana)



Sifax Global Logistics (Nigeria)



Red Star Express (Nigeria)

Others

Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

Companies Featured



AGL (Africa Global Logistics) (Nigeria)

DHL Group (Germany)

CEVA Logistics (Switzerland)

GIG Logistics (Ghana)

Sifax Global Logistics (Nigeria) Red Star Express (Nigeria)

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