New Zealand Freight And Logistics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Infrastructure, Automation, And E-Commerce Drive Growth To USD 22.53 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through climate-resilient infrastructure, warehouse automation, multimodal networks, digital freight platforms and optimized last-mile delivery.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "New Zealand Freight and Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The New Zealand freight and logistics market is estimated at USD 19.13 billion in 2026, up from USD 18.51 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 22.53 billion by 2031, expanding at a 3.33% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by major transport infrastructure investment, climate-resilient logistics networks, warehouse automation, digital freight platforms and increasing demand from retail, manufacturing and e-commerce.

Climate Resilience and Infrastructure Adaptation Support Market Growth

Climate resilience is becoming a core requirement for New Zealand transport and logistics infrastructure. The National Adaptation Plan requires large transport projects to incorporate climate-risk criteria, making resilience an important part of project approval and development. Auckland's 2023 floods highlighted the financial impact of route closures, supply chain disruption and port downtime, encouraging logistics operators to invest in redundant capacity and elevated facility designs.

Port of Tauranga has introduced flood-resistant cargo-handling equipment to help protect berth productivity during storm surges. At the same time, rising insurance premiums for exposed assets are motivating freight and logistics companies to accelerate protective capital expenditure. These investments are improving network uptime while increasing demand for asset-light contingency services that can redirect freight around climate-affected corridors.

Government Transport Investment Expands Freight Capacity

New Zealand's 2025 Budget allocates NZD 6.8 billion (USD 4.3 billion) to logistics-relevant transport projects. This includes NZD 464 million (USD 293 million) for rail track renewal across the Auckland and Wellington corridors. Grade-separated highways under the Roads of National Significance program are expected to reduce heavy-vehicle congestion, lower operating costs and improve payload efficiency.

Integrated infrastructure developments are also strengthening national freight connectivity. The NZD 1.5 billion (USD 0.95 billion) Melling project combines freight access and public-transport provisions within a single scheme, helping expand network capacity and shorten development timelines. Collectively, planned projects could reduce transit times along critical corridors by up to 15%, improving the competitiveness of the New Zealand freight and logistics market. Greater visibility into the infrastructure pipeline is also encouraging private operators to renew fleets and increase low-emission truck orders.

Ocean Freight Costs Remain a Key Market Restraint

New Zealand's geographic isolation continues to place pressure on international shipping costs. Located approximately 1,800 km from its nearest major neighbor, the country depends on ocean transport for 99% of trade by volume. Limited carrier competition and extended transit times increase supply chain expenditure and reduce margins for exporters.

New mega-alliances formed in 2025 control around 80% of global container capacity, increasing exposure to rate volatility and capacity rollovers. Container imbalances associated with export-heavy trade flows add repositioning costs, while limited schedule recovery options can extend delivery times. These conditions are expected to reduce overall market growth potential by approximately half a percentage point.

Additional factors influencing the market include diversification of Agri-Food export trade lanes, rapid adoption of warehouse automation and digital freight platforms, and ongoing driver shortages linked to an aging workforce.

Wholesale, Retail and E-commerce Drive Logistics Demand

Wholesale and retail trade accounted for 33.45% of the New Zealand freight and logistics market in 2025. Growth reflects the increasing complexity of omnichannel distribution networks and the need to serve consumers nationwide. E-commerce parcel volumes surpassed 190 million in 2024 as NZ Post expanded its network, strengthening last-mile delivery demand and encouraging companies to position warehouses closer to major urban centers.

Localized inventory supports faster order fulfillment but also increases intra-city freight movements and demand for Courier, Express and Parcel services. Food retail is contributing to cold-chain investment, creating opportunities for collaboration between warehousing providers and refrigerated transport operators.

Manufacturing Emerges as the Fastest-Growing End User Industry

Manufacturing is forecast to record a 3.95% CAGR during 2026-2031, making it the fastest-growing end user industry. Government support for advanced manufacturing and value-added food processing is increasing outbound volumes of processed products that require premium logistics services.

Production automation is also driving demand for synchronized scheduling, predictable freight flows and time-sensitive delivery. Vendor-managed inventory programs are improving supply chain planning, while policies focused on increasing domestic value capture are deepening the manufacturing sector's reliance on freight, warehousing and distribution services.

Freight Transport Leads as Parcel Services Accelerate

Freight Transport held 64.78% of the market in 2025, supported by bulk goods movement to ports and metropolitan distribution hubs. Exporters continue to depend on full-truckload and intermodal services combining road and sea transport. Road-to-port shuttles remain essential, although carbon-pricing policies are encouraging greater modal diversification.

Courier, Express and Parcel activity is projected to grow at a 3.92% CAGR during 2026-2031, driven by rising B2C deliveries and SME cross-border exports. Automated sorting hubs capable of processing more than 30,000 parcels per hour demonstrate the scale of current investment. Delivery-time guarantees, real-time shipment visibility and optimized last-mile routing are becoming critical capabilities, reshaping the revenue mix for integrated providers across the New Zealand freight and logistics market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Demographics

4.3 GDP Distribution by Economic Activity

4.4 GDP Growth by Economic Activity

4.5 Inflation

4.6 Economic Performance and Profile

4.6.1 Trends in E-Commerce Industry

4.6.2 Trends in Manufacturing Industry

4.7 Transport and Storage Sector GDP

4.8 Export Trends

4.9 Import Trends

4.10 Fuel Price

4.11 Logistics Performance

4.12 Modal Share

4.13 Freight Pricing Trends

4.14 Freight Tonnage Trends

4.15 Infrastructure

4.16 Regulatory Framework (Road and Rail)

4.17 Regulatory Framework (Sea and Air)

4.18 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.19 Market Drivers

4.19.1 Climate Resilience and Infrastructure Adaptation Initiatives Driving Growth

4.19.2 Government's NZD 7 Billion (~USD 4.65 Billion) P.A. Transport Infrastructure in Pipeline

4.19.3 Diversification of Agri-Food Export Trade Lanes Witnessed

4.19.4 Rapid Adoption of Warehouse Automation and Digital Freight Platforms

4.19.5 Cook Strait Resilience Push Driving Multimodal Growth

4.19.6 Carbon-Pricing Accelerating Shift to Rail and Coastal Shipping

4.20 Market Restraints

4.20.1 Geographic Isolation Inflating Ocean Freight Costs in New Zealand

4.20.2 Driver Shortage and Ageing Workforce Impacting Market Efficiency

4.20.3 Rising Insurance Premiums After Climate-Event Losses

4.20.4 Volcanic and Seismic Disruption Risk to Key Logistics Hubs

4.21 Technology Innovations in the Market

4.22 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.22.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.22.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.22.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.22.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.22.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 End User Industry

5.1.1 Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Manufacturing

5.1.4 Oil and Gas, Mining and Quarrying

5.1.5 Wholesale and Retail Trade

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Logistics Function

5.2.1 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP)

5.2.1.1 By Destination Type

5.2.1.1.1 Domestic

5.2.1.1.2 International

5.2.2 Freight Forwarding

5.2.2.1 By Mode of Transport

5.2.2.1.1 Air

5.2.2.1.2 Sea and Inland Waterways

5.2.2.1.3 Others

5.2.3 Freight Transport

5.2.3.1 By Mode of Transport

5.2.3.1.1 Air

5.2.3.1.2 Pipelines

5.2.3.1.3 Rail

5.2.3.1.4 Road

5.2.3.1.5 Sea and Inland Waterways

5.2.4 Warehousing and Storage

5.2.4.1 By Temperature Control

5.2.4.1.1 Non-Temperature Controlled

5.2.4.1.2 Temperature Controlled

5.2.5 Other Services

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Key Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Cardinal Logistics

6.4.2 Champion Freight (N.Z.), Ltd.

6.4.3 CMA CGM Group (Including CEVA Logistics)

6.4.4 DHL Group

6.4.5 DSV A/S (Including DB Schenker)

6.4.6 FedEx

6.4.7 Freightways Group, Ltd.

6.4.8 GVI Logistics, Ltd.

6.4.9 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Ltd.

6.4.10 HW Richardson Group

6.4.11 Japan Post Co., Ltd. (Including Toll Group)

6.4.12 K&S Group

6.4.13 KiwiRail Holdings, Ltd.

6.4.14 Kuehne+Nagel

6.4.15 Linfox Pty, Ltd. (Owned by Fox Group)

6.4.16 Mainfreight, Ltd.

6.4.17 MOVE Logistics Group, Ltd.

6.4.18 NYK Line (Yusen Logistics Global Management Co., Ltd.)

6.4.19 NZ Post

6.4.20 Online Distribution, Ltd.

6.4.21 United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS)

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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