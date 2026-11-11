Australia Freight Forwarding - Market Share, Industry Trends, Statistics, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Bulk Exports And Infrastructure Unlock A USD 4.42 Billion Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rail-linked multimodal networks, port automation and certified critical-minerals handling cut costs and transit times while helping forwarders secure long-term export contracts.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Freight Forwarding - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia Freight Forwarding Market to Reach USD 4.42 Billion by 2031

The Australia freight forwarding market was valued at USD 3.47 billion in 2025 and is estimated to increase from USD 3.61 billion in 2026 to USD 4.42 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during 2026-2031, supported by rising commodity exports, major freight infrastructure investments, e-commerce expansion and growing demand for efficient multimodal logistics services.

Bulk Commodity Exports Drive Freight Forwarding Demand

Australia's position as a major exporter of iron ore, coal, lithium-rich ore and other critical minerals continues to generate significant demand for freight forwarding services. The country accounted for 46% of global lithium supply in 2024, increasing the need for certified cargo handling, bespoke sampling, compliant documentation and real-time traceability.

The rebound in Chinese coal purchases has also lifted throughput at east-coast ports and encouraged investment in rapid-loaders, deeper berths and supporting transport infrastructure. Iron-ore exports remain central to outbound freight volumes, while green-steel initiatives are increasing interest in higher-grade hematite supplied through Pilbara logistics networks.

Freight forwarders with expertise in critical-minerals documentation and multimodal transportation are well positioned to secure long-term agreements with global battery manufacturers. Higher demand for ores and concentrates is also expanding intermodal services connecting mine sites, rail networks and dedicated export terminals.

Infrastructure Mega-Projects Strengthen Multimodal Logistics

Government-backed freight projects are improving connectivity, capacity and transit reliability across Australia. The USD 14.5 billion Inland Rail project is expected to reduce Melbourne-to-Brisbane transit times to under 24 hours. It will also support 108-B-Double-equivalent double-stack trains and enable approximately 2 million t of agricultural freight to move from road to rail each year.

Additional investments include USD 1 billion to improve flood resilience along the Trans-Australian line and USD 280 million (AUD 400 million) for the Port Botany rail-expansion. These initiatives are expected to lower freight costs by USD 7-10 per t and make multimodal routing more commercially viable.

The Somerton Intermodal Terminal, opening in 2025, will provide direct shuttle connections to Melbourne's docks. Terminal automation and robotized on-dock facilities are also helping reduce cargo dwell times, improve scheduling and deliver more predictable service for businesses operating just-in-time inventory models. These developments are accelerating modal diversification across the Australia freight forwarding market.

Emissions Regulations Create Investment Requirements

Transport contributes 21% of Australia's emissions, with road freight responsible for 84% of that total. The New Vehicle Efficiency Standard, effective from January 2025, introduces fleet-average CO? limits and is encouraging logistics providers to invest in lower-emission vehicles. Toll, for example, has allocated USD 140 million (AUD 200 million) for Euro 6 prime movers.

Potential maritime carbon levies could also increase the cost of iron-ore voyages. Freight forwarders will need to improve fuel efficiency, modernize fleets and adopt verified carbon-offset programs to manage compliance costs and satisfy shipper sustainability requirements. These investments may place near-term pressure on profitability, but they are expected to support more efficient and resilient freight operations over time.

Sea Freight Maintains Market Leadership

Sea Freight Forwarding represented 46.30% of the Australia freight forwarding market in 2025. Its leading position reflects the country's substantial bulk commodity exports and the movement of containerized consumer goods through six major ports processing 3.3 million TEU annually.

Full-container-load services remain essential for long-haul Asia-Pacific trade routes, while less-than-container-load volumes are benefiting from e-commerce shipments requiring economical consolidation. Investments in automated straddle carriers and on-dock rail infrastructure at Port Botany and Fremantle are reducing turnaround times, improving vessel productivity and reinforcing the cost advantages of ocean freight. The deployment of larger vessels on Australian routes is also increasing available capacity and supporting export competitiveness.

Air Freight Records the Fastest Growth

Air Freight Forwarding is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.24% through 2031, making it the fastest-growing transport mode. Bilateral air capacity with India has increased by 82% compared with pre-pandemic levels, while new aircraft deliveries are enabling additional routes for lithium concentrates, biotechnology products and other high-value consignments.

Demand is also rising as online shoppers prioritize faster deliveries and exporters seek shorter cash-conversion cycles. Additional market growth is expected from the B2C e-commerce parcel boom, temperature-controlled biotechnology exports and the near-shoring of manufacturing to Southeast Asia. Freight forwarders integrating air capacity with bonded urban micro-warehouses and dependable last-mile networks will be well placed to capture these emerging opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Surge in bulk commodity exports

4.1.2 Government mega-projects boosting freight infrastructure

4.1.3 E-commerce parcel boom (B2C)

4.1.4 Growth in temperature-controlled biotech exports

4.1.5 Blockchain trade-document pilots at major ports

4.1.6 Outbound battery-minerals (lithium, REE) flows

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent emissions and decarbonisation rules

4.2.2 Near-shoring of manufacturing to SE-Asia

4.2.3 Shortage of licensed customs brokers

4.2.4 Cabotage rules creating coastal-shipping volatility

4.3 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Landscape

4.5 Technological Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Pricing Analysis

4.8 Impact of COVID-19 and Geo-Political Events

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Mode of Transport (Value, USD bn)

5.1.1 Air Freight Forwarding

5.1.2 Sea Freight Forwarding

5.1.2.1 Full-Container-Load (FCL)

5.1.2.2 Less-than-Container-Load (LCL)

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By End User (Value, USD bn)

5.2.1 Manufacturing and Automotive

5.2.2 Oil and Gas, Mining and Quarrying

5.2.3 Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry

5.2.4 Construction

5.2.5 Distributive Trade (Wholesale/Retail, FMCG)

5.2.6 Other End Users (Telecom, Pharmaceutical, etc.)

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 CTS Australia

6.4.2 Mainfreight Limited

6.4.3 Platinum Freight Management

6.4.4 Think Global Logistics

6.4.5 Yusen Logistics (Australia) Pty Ltd

6.4.6 Toll Group

6.4.7 Deutsche Post DHL Group

6.4.8 CEVA Logistics

6.4.9 Kuehne + Nagel

6.4.10 DSV

6.4.11 Nippon Express

6.4.12 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

6.4.13 Expeditors International

6.4.14 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

6.4.15 WeFreight

6.4.16 MTF Logistics

6.4.17 Henning Harders

6.4.18 CT Freight

6.4.19 AGS World Transport

6.4.20 Magellan Logistics

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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