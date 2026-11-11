Channel Medsystems Announces Grant Support For An Investigator-Sponsored Clinical Study Evaluating Cerene® Cryotherapy For Women With Adenomyosis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Medsystems, Inc., a privately held medical technology company dedicated to raising the standard of care for women with heavy menstrual bleeding and dysmenorrhea, announced today grant support for an investigator-sponsored study (ISS) at NYU Langone Health's Center for Fibroid Care evaluating the CereneCryotherapy Device in women with MRI-confirmed adenomyosis.

The study, under the independent direction of Principal Investigator Taraneh Shirazian, M.D., Director of the Center for Fibroid Care at NYU Langone Health, has enrolled its first patients, marking an important milestone and alignment with Channel Medsystems' scientific and clinical initiatives. The investment to support investigator-sponsored research is part of the company's broader clinical strategy and is bolstered by its ongoing Series C financing, which recently reached a $30 million milestone.

Adenomyosis is a gynecologic condition characterized by the presence of endometrial-like tissue within the muscular wall of the uterus. The condition can be associated with severe issues for women who are suffering - including heavy menstrual bleeding, painful periods, pelvic pain and other debilitating symptoms that can significantly affect quality of life.

The Evaluation of Endometrial Cryoablation (Cerene) for the Treatment of Bleeding and Pelvic Pain in Women with Adenomyosis is a prospective, single-arm observational study designed to evaluate the effectiveness of endometrial cryoablation using the Cerene device in improving abnormal uterine bleeding, dysmenorrhea and pelvic pain in women with adenomyosis. Secondary objectives include assessing patient-reported menstrual experience, patient satisfaction and quality of life following treatment.

The study is expected to enroll up to 70 patients and will follow participants for 12-months post-treatment, with assessments conducted at baseline and at 3, 6 and 12-months. Treatment of the patients is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

“Adenomyosis is a debilitating condition, and like many conditions that impact women, is often overlooked. There is a need for more clinical evidence to better understand treatment options for these patients,” said Nelson Whistance, President and Chief Executive Officer of Channel Medsystems.“This study represents an important step in expanding the clinical evidence around Cerene and reinforces our commitment to investing in investigator-sponsored research that has the potential to advance care for women.”

Taraneh Shirazian, M.D., Director of the Center for Fibroid Care at NYU Langone Health, who is leading the study added,“Adenomyosis can have a significant impact on a woman's quality of life, particularly for those experiencing heavy menstrual bleeding and painful periods. There is an important need for continued research into treatment options for these patients.”

Cerene uses cryotherapy to freeze the endometrial lining of the uterus and is currently indicated for premenopausal women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to benign causes for whom childbearing is complete. The study will evaluate clinical outcomes following Cerene treatment among women with heavy menstrual bleeding and adenomyosis. The study is intended to generate additional scientific and clinical evidence and does not change Cerene's current FDA-approved indication.

About Adenomyosis

Adenomyosis is a condition characterized by the presence of endometrial-like tissue within the muscular wall of the uterus. Symptoms may include heavy or prolonged menstrual bleeding, severe menstrual and pelvic pain, although symptoms and severity vary among patients.

About Channel Medsystems

Channel Medsystems is a privately held company dedicated to transforming women's healthcare globally through its flagship product, the Cerene® Cryotherapy Device. Cerene is a non-hormonal, incision-free treatment designed to provide a safe, effective and convenient therapy for women suffering from heavy menstrual bleeding without the need for general anesthesia. Offering a modern alternative to invasive surgery or long-term medications, Channel Medsystems is committed to improving patient outcomes, broadening access and empowering women with greater control over their care.

For more information, please visit Cerene.com.

Important Safety Information

For Cerene indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions and other important safety information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Tara Murphy

Vice President, Marketing

Channel Medsystems, Inc.

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