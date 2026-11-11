Incruises Builds On THE Global Convention Momentum With Strong October Growth In Partner And Member Activations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partner activations climb 31% following THE Global Convention. Premium Membership continues making gains

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inCruises announced strong growth in Partner and Membership plan activations in October 2026, the first full month following THE Global Convention. 4,644 Partners activated in October, up 31.1% from September and 14.7% compared to the same month last year.

Held September 18–20, 2026, in Belgrade, Serbia, the company's first worldwide gathering of Members and Partners introduced new travel offerings, expanded Membership benefits, and announced enhancements to its Partner income and incentive plan.

“THE Global Convention brought our community together with a shared belief that our best days are ahead-and our Partners are putting that belief into action,” said Michael“Hutch” Hutchison, inGroup's Chief Executive Officer.“The growing enthusiasm for Premium is especially exciting. People want more of the world within their reach than ever before, and they're recognizing how much our Membership makes that possible. That's what drives us: opening more doors to travel and giving people more reasons to say, 'Let's GO!'”

Membership plan activations totaled 12,907 globally in October, up 28.9% from September, marking the highest monthly total since November 2025. Of these, 6,367 were Premium activations, an increase of 41.5% over September and 18.9% compared with October 2025. Membership plan activations include new paid enrollments, upgrades and reactivations.

“We've given Members more ways to explore the world and Partners more ways to earn as they share that opportunity,” said Anthony Varvaro, inGroup's Chief Operating Officer.“These enhancements strengthen the already exceptional value of our Membership and Partnership, and give our Partners even more reasons to reach more people. October's response is encouraging, and as more Partners put these benefits and incentives to work, we see a strong foundation for continued growth through November and into 2027.”

About inCruises and inGroup International

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and one of the world's largest subscription-based travel clubs. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has booked more than 780,000 guests and provides access to nearly 200,000 cruise, hotel, and resort options worldwide.

Through its award-winning global platform, available in 17 languages, Members can reduce travel costs in multiple ways while accessing exceptional value across a wide range of experiences.

inCruises is making a meaningful difference in its Members' lives by helping them travel more often and more affordably, while also providing a compelling opportunity for its expanding global Partner community.

As part of its broader mission to enrich lives, the company is committed to being a positive global corporate citizen, actively supporting Mercy Ships and other humanitarian initiatives.

CONTACT: Contact: Beatriz Díaz Vázquez...p