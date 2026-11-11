Liferay CMS Now Available To Help Teams Govern And Deliver Content

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The offering is now available standalone to deliver structured content to any channel while maintaining strict role-based access control for authoring, delivery, and compliance

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, a leading provider of Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs), today announced that Liferay CMS is now available as an independent offering, without requiring a Liferay DXP subscription. Liferay CMS is a headless content management system (CMS) that delivers structured content to any channel through APIs and uses role-based permissions to control both who can edit content and who can see it once it is published.

Many large organizations have already invested in how they build their digital experiences. Their websites run on frameworks and tools their teams know well, their apps are built natively, and some deliver only to mobile apps or to channels such as partner systems, kiosks and connected devices. What they need is a better way to manage the content behind those experiences, not a new way to build them.

That content often has to reach several channels, in several languages, maintained by several teams. Different groups of customers are often meant to see different content, such as retail and professional clients, or customers in markets with different approved products and terms. Many headless CMSs control who can create and edit content, but once it is published, controlling who can see it typically falls to whoever builds each website or application. In regulated industries such as financial services, insurance, and healthcare, the wrong customer seeing the wrong content can quickly become a compliance problem.

The Right Content for the Right Audience

Organizations can serve only the right content to each group of customers, such as retail and professional clients, from one content library. In Liferay CMS, role-based permissions cover both authoring and delivery, in one platform. Teams control who can create, review and publish each piece of content, and which groups of customers can see it once it is live. The public website and each group of customers are served from the same content library and APIs.

Governed Autonomy for Teams, Brands and Regions

Teams, brands and regions can publish and translate content on their own schedule, while content stays on brand and compliant. Each gets its own space in one shared content library, with its own folders, permissions, languages and sharing rules. Shared content structures, required fields and approval workflows keep everything consistent. Required disclosures can't be skipped, approvals are recorded in the platform, and version history can be exported for audits or used to roll back to the last approved version without changing the published URL.

Room to Grow on the Liferay Platform

Liferay CMS includes built-in digital asset management (DAM), and organizations can add capabilities as their needs evolve, without purchasing a full Liferay DXP subscription. Liferay Content Marketing Platform (CMP) lets teams plan and run campaigns on the same content, Liferay AI Hub adds pre-built and custom AI agents that work within the organization's guardrails, and Liferay Data Platform (LDP) shows how content performs. For developers, every content structure automatically generates REST and GraphQL APIs, so teams can build with the frameworks they already use, and an MCP server lets third-party AI services access content while respecting permissions.

“Organizations have often had to choose between the flexibility of a headless CMS and the governance their compliance teams require,” said Julia Molano, Director of Product at Liferay.“With Liferay CMS, content teams can publish on their own schedule, while IT, Legal and Compliance maintain control over who can change content and who can see it. And as their needs grow, they can add campaigns, AI and analytics on the same platform.”

Liferay CMS is built on the core architecture of Liferay DXP, which was named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Full-Stack CMS. Liferay CMS manages and delivers content to the websites and applications an organization already runs. Building sites, pages, and commerce storefronts remain part of Liferay DXP.

Availability

Liferay CMS is now available as a self-hosted or cloud-native deployment, giving organizations control over where their content and user data reside. Pricing has no usage-based charges and no per-user cost, and a 30-day free trial is available. Please visit to learn more.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com.

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