2026 Govtech Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes The World's Most Innovative Government Technology Companies
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global government technology innovation and leadership, today announced the winners of its inaugural GovTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in government technology solutions across the globe.
The 2026 GovTech Breakthrough Awards program is produced by Tech Breakthrough, a leading global market intelligence organization that has conducted more than a decade of research and recognition programs honoring innovation and leadership across AI, cybersecurity, fintech, digital health, cleantech and other highly competitive technology sectors.
The GovTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the standout innovators, leaders and visionaries in the global government technology industry. From government cloud, cybersecurity and digital identity to citizen experience, permitting and benefits delivery, public safety, smart cities, defense and space, data and AI, and beyond, the inaugural GovTech Breakthrough Awards honor breakthrough solutions across the full government technology spectrum. The 2026 program drew hundreds of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, reflecting the global scope and pace of innovation in government technology.
Across the public sector, 2026 has brought a decisive shift from pilot projects to modernization at production scale. Federal, state and local agencies are retiring decades old legacy systems, moving mission critical workloads to secure government cloud environments, and putting AI to work in permitting, benefits eligibility, constituent service and records management. Zero trust architectures, continuous monitoring and stronger digital identity verification have become essential as agencies defend against nation state threats and combat benefits fraud. At the same time, public safety agencies are adopting connected data platforms, drones and real time emergency notification, while the defense sector is accelerating investment in autonomous systems, space domain awareness, secure software delivery and a modernized industrial base that can produce and sustain capability at speed.
"Government technology is transforming how the public sector works, from how agencies secure their systems and modernize the infrastructure behind essential services to how residents apply for benefits, obtain permits and engage with their communities," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at GovTech Breakthrough. "From AI and cloud platforms that are helping agencies do more with fewer resources, to public safety, defense and citizen experience technologies that are redefining how governments protect and serve, this year's GovTech Breakthrough Award winners represent the most significant advances in government technology today. We are proud to launch this inaugural program and recognize these outstanding companies and solutions for their breakthrough contributions to the industry."
2026 GovTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Government Cloud
Government Cloud Platform of the Year: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
FedRAMP Authorization Solution of the Year: Knox Systems
Government Cloud Solution Provider of the Year: Microsoft
Government IT Infrastructure
Government IT Infrastructure Platform of the Year: Collabware
Public Sector Network Platform of the Year: Cisco
Hybrid Infrastructure Platform of the Year: Nutanix
Government Cybersecurity Operations
Government Cybersecurity Operations Platform of the Year: Barracuda Networks
Government Cybersecurity Operations Innovation Award: Forward Networks
Security Operations Center Platform of the Year: eSentire
Government Cybersecurity Compliance
Government Cybersecurity Compliance Solution of the Year: Schellman
Government Cybersecurity Compliance Innovation Award: C1Secure
Government Cybersecurity Compliance Solution Provider of the Year: OBXtek
Digital Identity Management
Digital Identity Management Platform of the Year: Okta
Multi-Factor Authentication Solution of the Year: Yubico
Credentialing Platform of the Year: ID.me
Legacy Modernization
Legacy Modernization Platform of the Year: Passport
Legacy Modernization Innovation Award: Verra Mobility
Legacy Modernization Solution Provider of the Year: Sagitec Solutions
Citizen Experience Technology
Citizen Experience Technology Solution of the Year: Kaizen Labs
Citizen Experience Technology Platform of the Year: Qualtrics
Permitting Technology
Permitting Technology Solution of the Year: Govstream.ai
Permitting Technology Innovation Award: Symbium
Benefits Delivery Technology
Benefits Delivery Technology Platform of the Year: Arkenstone Defense
Eligibility Determination Solution of the Year: Nava PBC
Law Enforcement Technology
Law Enforcement Technology Solution of the Year: SkySafe
Law Enforcement Technology Platform of the Year: Mark43
Law Enforcement Technology Innovation Award: CentralSquare Technologies
Emergency Management Technology
Emergency Notification Solution of the Year: Everbridge
911 Dispatch Technology of the Year: Motorola Solutions
Justice & Courts Technology
Case Management Solution of the Year: Tyler Technologies
Virtual Courtroom Solution of the Year: Zoom
Public Health Technology
Public Health Technology Platform of the Year: Metopio
Public Health Data Solution of the Year: Palantir Technologies
Smart City Infrastructure
Smart City Infrastructure Solution of the Year: Skydio
Connected Infrastructure Solution of the Year: Beam Global
Urban Mobility Technology
Urban Mobility Technology Platform of the Year: Swiftly
Public Transit Technology of the Year: Cubic Transportation Systems
Traffic Management Solution of the Year: Miovision
Government Finance Technology
Tax Revenue Technology of the Year: Fast Enterprises
Budgeting Solution of the Year: OpenGov
Procurement Technology
Procurement Technology Platform of the Year: Starbridge AI
Contract Management Platform of the Year: Ironclad
Defense Technology
Defense Technology Solution of the Year: Second Front Systems
Defense Technology Innovation Award: D-Fend Solutions
Unmanned Systems Platform of the Year: Anduril Industries
Defense Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: Fortress
Defense AI Technology
Defense AI Technology Solution of the Year: Assail
Defense AI Technology Platform of the Year: Shield AI
Autonomous Systems Innovation Award: Havoc
Defense Space Technology
Defense Space Technology Platform of the Year: Auria Space
Space Domain Awareness Solution of the Year: L3Harris
Satellite Intelligence Platform of the Year: Planet
Defense Manufacturing Technology
Defense Manufacturing Technology Solution of the Year: Hybrid Shield Tech
Defense Manufacturing Technology Platform of the Year: Hadrian
Defense Manufacturing Technology Innovation Award: Siemens Government Technology (SGT)
Government AI Technology
Government AI Technology Solution of the Year: Polimorphic
Government AI Technology Platform of the Year: ASRC Federal
Government AI Technology Innovation Award: Coder
Government Data Analytics
Government Data Analytics Solution of the Year: Greystones Group
Government Data Analytics Platform of the Year: Databricks
Data Management Platform of the Year: Snowflake
Open Data & Transparency
Open Data Platform of the Year: Esri
Government Transparency Solution of the Year: ClearGov
Public Records Technology of the Year: Balcony
Government Workforce Technology
Government Workforce Technology Innovation Award: ViewSonic
Public Sector HR Platform of the Year: NEOGOV
Workforce Scheduling Solution of the Year: Vector Solutions
Regulatory Technology
Regulatory Technology Platform of the Year: Truyo
Regulatory Reporting Solution of the Year: Wolters Kluwer
Regulatory Technology Solution Provider of the Year: SwiftComply
Veterans Services Technology
Veterans Services Technology Solution of the Year: Leidos
Veterans Benefits Platform of the Year: Accenture Federal Services
Veterans Services Technology Solution Provider of the Year: Ad Hoc
GovTech Industry Leadership
GovTech Implementation of the Year: Via
GovTech Startup of the Year: Glass
Overall GovTech Solution of the Year: GovWell Technologies
About GovTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the GovTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the top companies, technologies and products in today's global government technology market. The annual program provides a comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the most innovative solutions transforming how federal, state and local agencies operate, how public services are delivered, and how citizens and communities interact with their governments. For more information, visit GovTechBreakthrough.com.
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.CONTACT: Media Contact: Steve Johansson... 213.255.3658
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