2026 Govtech Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes The World's Most Innovative Government Technology Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inaugural Program Honors the Government Technology Innovators Modernizing How Public Agencies Operate, Deliver Services and Engage Citizens

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global government technology innovation and leadership, today announced the winners of its inaugural GovTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in government technology solutions across the globe.

The 2026 GovTech Breakthrough Awards program is produced by Tech Breakthrough, a leading global market intelligence organization that has conducted more than a decade of research and recognition programs honoring innovation and leadership across AI, cybersecurity, fintech, digital health, cleantech and other highly competitive technology sectors.

The GovTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the standout innovators, leaders and visionaries in the global government technology industry. From government cloud, cybersecurity and digital identity to citizen experience, permitting and benefits delivery, public safety, smart cities, defense and space, data and AI, and beyond, the inaugural GovTech Breakthrough Awards honor breakthrough solutions across the full government technology spectrum. The 2026 program drew hundreds of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, reflecting the global scope and pace of innovation in government technology.

Across the public sector, 2026 has brought a decisive shift from pilot projects to modernization at production scale. Federal, state and local agencies are retiring decades old legacy systems, moving mission critical workloads to secure government cloud environments, and putting AI to work in permitting, benefits eligibility, constituent service and records management. Zero trust architectures, continuous monitoring and stronger digital identity verification have become essential as agencies defend against nation state threats and combat benefits fraud. At the same time, public safety agencies are adopting connected data platforms, drones and real time emergency notification, while the defense sector is accelerating investment in autonomous systems, space domain awareness, secure software delivery and a modernized industrial base that can produce and sustain capability at speed.

"Government technology is transforming how the public sector works, from how agencies secure their systems and modernize the infrastructure behind essential services to how residents apply for benefits, obtain permits and engage with their communities," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at GovTech Breakthrough. "From AI and cloud platforms that are helping agencies do more with fewer resources, to public safety, defense and citizen experience technologies that are redefining how governments protect and serve, this year's GovTech Breakthrough Award winners represent the most significant advances in government technology today. We are proud to launch this inaugural program and recognize these outstanding companies and solutions for their breakthrough contributions to the industry."

2026 GovTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Government Cloud

Government Cloud Platform of the Year: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

FedRAMP Authorization Solution of the Year: Knox Systems

Government Cloud Solution Provider of the Year: Microsoft

Government IT Infrastructure

Government IT Infrastructure Platform of the Year: Collabware

Public Sector Network Platform of the Year: Cisco

Hybrid Infrastructure Platform of the Year: Nutanix

Government Cybersecurity Operations

Government Cybersecurity Operations Platform of the Year: Barracuda Networks

Government Cybersecurity Operations Innovation Award: Forward Networks

Security Operations Center Platform of the Year: eSentire

Government Cybersecurity Compliance

Government Cybersecurity Compliance Solution of the Year: Schellman

Government Cybersecurity Compliance Innovation Award: C1Secure

Government Cybersecurity Compliance Solution Provider of the Year: OBXtek

Digital Identity Management

Digital Identity Management Platform of the Year: Okta

Multi-Factor Authentication Solution of the Year: Yubico

Credentialing Platform of the Year: ID.me

Legacy Modernization

Legacy Modernization Platform of the Year: Passport

Legacy Modernization Innovation Award: Verra Mobility

Legacy Modernization Solution Provider of the Year: Sagitec Solutions

Citizen Experience Technology

Citizen Experience Technology Solution of the Year: Kaizen Labs

Citizen Experience Technology Platform of the Year: Qualtrics

Permitting Technology

Permitting Technology Solution of the Year: Govstream.ai

Permitting Technology Innovation Award: Symbium

Benefits Delivery Technology

Benefits Delivery Technology Platform of the Year: Arkenstone Defense

Eligibility Determination Solution of the Year: Nava PBC

Law Enforcement Technology

Law Enforcement Technology Solution of the Year: SkySafe

Law Enforcement Technology Platform of the Year: Mark43

Law Enforcement Technology Innovation Award: CentralSquare Technologies

Emergency Management Technology

Emergency Notification Solution of the Year: Everbridge

911 Dispatch Technology of the Year: Motorola Solutions

Justice & Courts Technology

Case Management Solution of the Year: Tyler Technologies

Virtual Courtroom Solution of the Year: Zoom

Public Health Technology

Public Health Technology Platform of the Year: Metopio

Public Health Data Solution of the Year: Palantir Technologies

Smart City Infrastructure

Smart City Infrastructure Solution of the Year: Skydio

Connected Infrastructure Solution of the Year: Beam Global

Urban Mobility Technology

Urban Mobility Technology Platform of the Year: Swiftly

Public Transit Technology of the Year: Cubic Transportation Systems

Traffic Management Solution of the Year: Miovision

Government Finance Technology

Tax Revenue Technology of the Year: Fast Enterprises

Budgeting Solution of the Year: OpenGov

Procurement Technology

Procurement Technology Platform of the Year: Starbridge AI

Contract Management Platform of the Year: Ironclad

Defense Technology

Defense Technology Solution of the Year: Second Front Systems

Defense Technology Innovation Award: D-Fend Solutions

Unmanned Systems Platform of the Year: Anduril Industries

Defense Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: Fortress

Defense AI Technology

Defense AI Technology Solution of the Year: Assail

Defense AI Technology Platform of the Year: Shield AI

Autonomous Systems Innovation Award: Havoc

Defense Space Technology

Defense Space Technology Platform of the Year: Auria Space

Space Domain Awareness Solution of the Year: L3Harris

Satellite Intelligence Platform of the Year: Planet

Defense Manufacturing Technology

Defense Manufacturing Technology Solution of the Year: Hybrid Shield Tech

Defense Manufacturing Technology Platform of the Year: Hadrian

Defense Manufacturing Technology Innovation Award: Siemens Government Technology (SGT)

Government AI Technology

Government AI Technology Solution of the Year: Polimorphic

Government AI Technology Platform of the Year: ASRC Federal

Government AI Technology Innovation Award: Coder

Government Data Analytics

Government Data Analytics Solution of the Year: Greystones Group

Government Data Analytics Platform of the Year: Databricks

Data Management Platform of the Year: Snowflake

Open Data & Transparency

Open Data Platform of the Year: Esri

Government Transparency Solution of the Year: ClearGov

Public Records Technology of the Year: Balcony

Government Workforce Technology

Government Workforce Technology Innovation Award: ViewSonic

Public Sector HR Platform of the Year: NEOGOV

Workforce Scheduling Solution of the Year: Vector Solutions

Regulatory Technology

Regulatory Technology Platform of the Year: Truyo

Regulatory Reporting Solution of the Year: Wolters Kluwer

Regulatory Technology Solution Provider of the Year: SwiftComply

Veterans Services Technology

Veterans Services Technology Solution of the Year: Leidos

Veterans Benefits Platform of the Year: Accenture Federal Services

Veterans Services Technology Solution Provider of the Year: Ad Hoc

GovTech Industry Leadership

GovTech Implementation of the Year: Via

GovTech Startup of the Year: Glass

Overall GovTech Solution of the Year: GovWell Technologies

About GovTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the GovTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the top companies, technologies and products in today's global government technology market. The annual program provides a comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the most innovative solutions transforming how federal, state and local agencies operate, how public services are delivered, and how citizens and communities interact with their governments. For more information, visit GovTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Steve Johansson... 213.255.3658