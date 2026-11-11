The SBB Research Group Foundation Names October 2026 Grant Finalists: CATCH Inc., Love Of Angels, People Rebuilding Pathways

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Illinois-area charities as the October 2026 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):



CATCH Inc. (Community Action Together for Children's Health) (Northbrook, IL) is dedicated to promoting children's mental health and emotional well-being by equipping parents, caregivers, and communities with education, resources, and peer support. Through educational programs and community outreach, CATCH works to reduce stigma, foster meaningful connections, and help families feel informed and supported throughout their mental health journeys.

Love of Angels (Chicago, IL) is dedicated to supporting women experiencing hardship by providing emergency care kits filled with essential hygiene products, comfort items, transportation assistance when available, and information about additional support services. The organization works to restore dignity, provide encouragement, and help women access resources during difficult times. Its long-term mission is to establish a safe shelter where women can find stability, support, and opportunities to rebuild their lives. Love of Angels also provides care kits to senior women experiencing isolation or hardship. People Rebuilding Pathways (PRP) (Chicago, IL) supports individuals experiencing homelessness, substance use challenges, and other forms of social stigma. The organization works to improve quality of life and prevent fatal overdoses by providing essential resources, including meals, hygiene supplies, clothing, emergency shelter supplies, overdose prevention kits, and access to mobile showers. Through its community-based outreach and harm reduction services, the organization promotes dignity, compassion, and equitable access to basic needs for underserved populations.



The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email:...

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062, United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

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