V Opens A New Measurement Standard For The Smart TV Era And Gives It To The Entire Industry

Guy Edri presents new measurement at DisrupTV Executive Summit.

Guy Edri presents new measurement at DisrupTV Executive Summit.

DisrupTV Executive Summit attracted industry executives and leading industry expertsfrom all over the world

Alan Wolk speaks of history of TV measurement at DisrupTV in London.

Guy Edri presenting the implementation of the new measurement system that includes the size of the screen.

- Guy Edri, CEO, VLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- V, the operating system of the home, today announced three advances at DisrupTV that together form a new way to measure and price television advertising. V developed the methodology, but is not keeping it to itself. Starting today, it is open and free for the whole industry to use on any smart TV, not only on devices running V.Every era of television has had its currency. Gross and targeted rating points (GRP and TRP) were invented for linear TV, and the whole industry adopted them. Cost per thousand (CPM) was invented for the web, and the whole industry adopted it. Today the smart TV is the main screen in the home, yet advertisers still buy that same screen in two different languages: one for linear, one for streaming. Neither was designed for a shared screen in a real room, and the result is a model that serves no one well. According to Omdia, more than a third of streaming ads available on TV sets typically go unsold, a gap Omdia attributes to measurement gaps and trust concerns rather than too much inventory.V's answer is one simple methodology for the new TV era, shared openly with everyone.1. VIP: the inch becomes the unit of TVThe world agreed on the meter and the liter so that everyone could measure the same way. TV needs the same thing, and the unit already exists: the inch. Every TV is sold by its size in inches, and an inch is an inch in every country in the world. VIP, the Verified Inch Price, turns that universal unit into a single price for TV advertising.How VIP is calculated:.Step 1. Measure the average screen size in a market..Step 2. An independent third party sets the price for an ad to appear 1,000 times on TVs of that average size in households in that country. V is in discussions with leading global accounting firms to take on this role..Step 3. Divide that price by the average screen size in inches. The result is the price per inch in that market: the VIP.Every other metric is built on VIP. VDRP (Verified Device Rating Point), VGRP (verified reach), and VTRP (targeted reach) are all derived from it, giving linear and streaming TV one shared language for the first time.2. AI room pricing: fair value for every room in the homeWith 70 million devices and today's AI, it is now possible to build far more accurate statistical models of how TV is watched. Using a few data points that come from the device itself, the model estimates whether a TV is in the living room, a bedroom, or another room in the home. Each room gets a simple, fair audience factor:Living Room - The average household size in that marketBedroom - 2 peopleOther Room - 1 personV does not claim the model is perfect, but it believes the model is far more accurate than the current system, which assumes one viewer per screen or extrapolates from small panels. In its Technical Validation of the framework, Omdia found that it offers enhanced measurement precision compared to legacy systems such as GRP and CPM. The model works at the household level and does not identify individual viewers.3. Smart Ads for Households: fewer ads, better TVV is also giving the market a new name for what this makes possible: Smart Ads for Households. When ads are priced and planned by room and screen, the right audience sees the right ad. That means viewers can see fewer ads and enjoy a better experience, while brands get better results from every impression.The same logic works beyond advertising. Content partners can use it to show the right promo or trailer in the right TV environment and context.Open to everyoneV developed the methodology and is sharing it with the entire industry, including its competitors. Any smart TV platform, broadcaster, streaming service, agency, or brand can adopt VIP, the room factors, and Smart Ads for Households free of charge. V's goal is one fair, open model that the whole industry uses, so that every party measures and pays the same way..Viewers see fewer, more relevant ads..Broadcasters and streaming platforms can sell inventory with a currency buyers can verify..Brands and agencies can plan linear and streaming TV in one language, priced on real screens in real rooms.“GRP, TRP and CPM were each invented once and then used by everyone. That's what a standard is. But they were built for a world that no longer exists. The smart TV is now the main screen in the home, and it deserves one honest currency. An inch is an inch in London, in Mexico City and in Tokyo. We built VIP on that, and we're giving it away, because a fair model only works if everyone uses it,” said Guy Edri, CEO of V.“We are not saying we have the perfect answer. We are saying the current model is broken. It does not work for viewers, broadcasters, streamers, or brands, and we have something much better. We invite the industry to use it, test it, and improve it with us,” Edri added.“Television has changed dramatically, but the way we measure and trade advertising has not kept pace,” said Maria Rua Aguete, Head of Media & Entertainment at Omdia.“Linear and streaming TV are increasingly competing for the same audiences and advertising budgets, yet they still operate with different measurement currencies. The industry needs greater consistency, transparency and trust. V's proposed framework is an interesting step towards addressing these challenges, bringing screen size, household viewing and a common measurement language into the conversation. The real opportunity is not simply to introduce another metric, but to create a framework that the wider industry can test, trust and ultimately adopt,” she added.AvailabilityThe full methodology and the Omdia Technical Validation are available on V's website. Industry partners interested in adopting the standard can contact....

Denis Ostir

V International Holdings B.V.

+386 31 233 999

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V Opens a New Measurement Standard for the Smart TV Era and Gives It to the Entire Industry News Provided By VIDAA International Holdings B.V. November 11, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Telecommunications



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