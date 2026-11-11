Diana Rodriguez-Zaba Of Servicemaster By Zaba Wins 2026 TITAN Women In Business Gold Award

Diana Rodriguez-Zaba, President of ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba

Chicago restoration business leader recognized for company growth, leadership, and commitment to workforce development.

- Diana Rodriguez-Zaba, President of ServiceMaster Restoration by ZabaCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Diana Rodriguez-Zaba, President of ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba, has been named a Gold Winner in the 2026 TITAN Women in Business & Leadership Awards in the Outstanding Company / Organization – More Than 10 Years category. The award recognizes Diana's leadership in growing ServiceMaster by Zaba into a leading water and fire damage restoration company serving homeowners and businesses throughout the Chicagoland area and Lake County, IL.Under her direction, the company has expanded its workforce, service capabilities, and operations while maintaining a strong focus on employee development and customer service. A significant milestone in the company's growth was the development of its 70,000-square-foot headquarters and operations facility, which supports its expanding restoration services and emergency response capabilities.Diana has also focused on creating opportunities for employees through training, mentorship, and professional development. As a woman leading a company in the traditionally male-dominated restoration industry, she advocates for greater representation of women in business and the skilled trades.The TITAN Women in Business & Leadership Awards recognize women entrepreneurs, executives, and business leaders across industries. The program is organized by International Awards Associate (IAA) and includes categories recognizing leadership, entrepreneurship, organizational achievements, and professional contributions. Diana's recognition as a 2026 Gold Winner is featured in the official TITAN Awards winner gallery.About ServiceMaster Restoration by ZabaServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba is a local IICRC-certified provider of water and flood damage restoration, fire and smoke damage cleanup, mold remediation, and specialty cleaning services. The company serves homes and businesses throughout the Chicagoland area with 24/7 emergency response and industry-certified expertise.ServiceMaster Restoration by ZabaPhone: 773-647-1985Email:...Website:

Gabriela Covay

Bright Valley Marketing

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Diana Rodriguez-Zaba of ServiceMaster by Zaba Wins 2026 TITAN Women in Business Gold Award News Provided By Bright Valley Marketing November 11, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management



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