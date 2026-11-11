Spartan Medical® Launches 3 New Advanced Wound Care Solutions This Veterans Day

Spartan Medical Inc. a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business

ViaCLYRTM, Microlyte® PainGuard® with Lidocaine, and Omeza® additions ensure Veterans receive the most innovative wound care treatments available.

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Spartan Medicalcelebrates its 19th Veterans Day, our principal mission through the years has been to serve veterans, and the Providers that care for them. One major area of focus is identifying evidence-based technologies for veterans suffering from chronic, non-healing wounds at VA medical centers and within the VA Community Care Network (CCN). Spartan Medical is proud to report that, on Veterans Day 2026, we are launching three innovative new wound care solutions, each with its own unique value proposition, to supercharge our advanced wound care portfolio.Spartan now offers ViaCLYRTM, an FDA 510(k)-cleared wound management lavage based on Copper-Iodine Complex Solution (CICS) – a patented, pH-balanced antimicrobial formulated from copper sulphate and potassium iodide in a balance sodium chloride solution. It inhibits microbial pathogen survival and biofilm development for a minimum of 72 hours after application, even demonstrating sustained antimicrobial effectiveness in the face of repeated microbial assaults across all time points.When local pain makes wound care difficult, Imbed Biosciences' MicrolytePainGuardwith Lidocaine gives clinicians a non-opioid option that releases a local anesthetic at the wound, in addition to the synthetic resorbable matrix providing at least 72 hours of sustained 99.99% reduction in microbial burden.Spartan also added OmezaComplete Matrix, a wound care drug-device made from marine lipids and fish peptides which acts as an anhydrous skin protectant. When applied to a wound surface, the matrix is naturally incorporated into the wound over time. OCMTM is designed for intimate contact and complete coverage for both regular and irregular wound beds, to provide a conducive environment for the patient's natural wound healing processes.“We are a solution-oriented company, and many times providers require multiple different options to address the different chronic wounds they see in their patients,” said Vince Proffitt, President of Spartan Medical. "No other company in the federal government has assembled such a comprehensive portfolio of innovative, advanced wound care technologies. Spartan Medical's unique approach is to ask providers what they need and then fill those gaps." As a result, Spartan has become a one-stop-shop for complex wound management in the federal government.ViaCLYR, Microlyte PainGuard with Lidocaine, and Omeza OCM add to an existing robust product offering. For example, when debris or biofilm persists despite routine cleansing, a clinician may decide the wound requires enhanced debridement. The handheld XSONXWound Hygiene System gives clinicians a superior way to clean the wound and remove devitalized tissue while reducing pain through vibratory analgesia. Spartan has a variety of skin substitutes which include acellular human dermis, meshed cryopreserved skin grafts, amnion tissue, adipose allograft tissue, synthetic self-assembling peptide matrices and synthetic grafts with Manuka honey. For veterans with hypoxic wounds that require topical oxygen therapy, NATROXO2 is a wearable device that delivers 24/7 oxygen directly to the wound bed and can be used at home alongside standard care. Finally, stay-tuned for Spartan's upcoming launch of NextStepCare's AI-driven Warrior Wound Management System.Vince Proffitt reflected,“31 years ago as a USAFA Cadet in Colorado Springs, I took an oath of service to our country. That commitment has not changed, but it has evolved. For the last 19 years as the Founder and Owner of Spartan Medical, our purpose has been to serve our Service Members, Wounded Warriors, Veterans, and the Providers that care for them with the most advanced medical technologies we can vet, supply, and service. I'm proud to report that we have been successful in this mission, and if I'm being honest, we are just getting warmed up!”Spartan is also thrilled that its value as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) has been recognized by the current Administration, with the SBA's SDVOSB spending goals for FY2027 doubling on November 9th 2026 for all federal agencies.About Spartan MedicalFounded in 2008 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Spartan Medical, Inc. is a Service-DisabledVeteran-Owned Small Business that supplies medical products to VA and military facilities, civilianhospitals, and community clinicians. Its portfolio includes advanced wound care, regenerative medicine,and surgical technologies.

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Spartan Medical® Launches 3 New Advanced Wound Care Solutions this Veterans Day News Provided By Spartan Medical Inc. November 11, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, U.S. Politics



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