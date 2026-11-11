Food Industry Veteran Mareya Ibrahim Reveals The Hottest Food + Beverage Trends Of 2027 In 15Th Annual Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The 8 Great Healthy Food + Beverage Trends of 2027 from industry expert Mareya Ibrahim

New report spotlights smarter protein, fiber-forward foods, GLP-1-inspired portions, premium olive oil, nonalcoholic beverages and AI-powered food innovation.

- Mareya Ibrahim, Founder, The Real Dish

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What's next in food and beverage? According to nutritionist, author and television personality Mareya Ibrahim, known as The Fit Foodie, 2027 will be defined by a fundamental shift: consumers moving beyond nutritional promises and demanding nutritional proof.

In her newly released 15th Annual Food + Beverage Trends Report, The 8 Great Healthy Food + Beverage Trends of 2027, Ibrahim identifies eight developments transforming how consumers eat, drink and shop. Published on her platform, The Real Dish, the forecast combines industry research, consumer insights, emerging products and expert perspectives.

"We've spent years chasing more-more protein, more supplements, more functional ingredients," says Ibrahim. "But 2027 is about better. Consumers want to know what's actually in their food, how it's made and whether the benefits live up to the marketing."

The Eight Great Food + Beverage Trends of 2027

1. Protein Gets a Reality Check

Protein remains a priority, but quality is overtaking quantity. Consumers are increasingly considering digestibility, amino acid profiles, sourcing and nutritional value rather than simply counting grams. The next generation of protein innovation will emphasize meaningful benefits over inflated claims.

2. Fiber Is the New Flex

Fiber is emerging as protein's nutritional partner. Prebiotic beverages, fiber-enriched foods and gut-friendly formulations are gaining attention as consumers prioritize digestive wellness, dietary diversity and long-term health. Brands that make fiber delicious and convenient have an opportunity to lead.

3. Small Bites, Big Impact

GLP-1 medications and evolving eating habits are accelerating interest in smaller, nutrient-dense portions. Mini meals, protein-rich snacks and premium bite-sized indulgences reflect demand for satisfying experiences without oversized servings.

4. Processing Becomes the New Ingredient List

Consumers are looking beyond clean-label claims to examine how ingredients are sourced, extracted and manufactured. Transparency around processing methods and evidence-backed benefits is becoming an important competitive advantage. Not all processing is problematic; how and why it's done matters.

5. The Olive Oil Glow-Up

Premium olive oil is enjoying renewed attention as consumers explore quality, provenance, polyphenols and Mediterranean culinary traditions. Brands including Brightland, Graza, Kosterina and BEA Olive Oil, which works to reclaim abandoned Tuscan olive groves and support small farmers, reflect growing interest in authenticity and traceability.

6. Beyond the Buzz: Next-Generation NA Beverages

Nonalcoholic beverages are evolving beyond alcohol substitutes into sophisticated, flavor-forward experiences. Botanical blends, functional formulations and premium alcohol-free offerings are reshaping social drinking occasions, with established players and emerging innovators expanding the category.

7. Ancient Ingredients, New Obsessions

Traditional ingredients including Japanese hojicha, tremella mushroom, schisandra and holy basil are finding new audiences.

New ordering data from HungryPanda, a global Asian food delivery platform, highlights hojicha's emerging popularity. Between January 1 and October 21, 2026, HungryPanda recorded approximately 3,000 hojicha orders from 2,000 customers across 22 merchants, compared with more than 45,000 matcha orders from over 17,000 customers across 254 merchants. While matcha remains dominant, hojicha is gaining visibility after limited activity in previous years. Figures represent HungryPanda platform activity.

8. AI Is on the Menu

Artificial intelligence is transforming food product development, ingredient discovery, consumer insights, agricultural efficiency and food waste reduction. From smarter formulation to predictive analytics, AI is becoming an increasingly important tool throughout the food supply chain.

From More to Better

"The future of food isn't about chasing the next miracle ingredient," says Ibrahim. "It's about transparency, quality, innovation and helping people make informed choices while still enjoying what they eat."

Read the complete report:



About Mareya Ibrahim

Mareya Ibrahim, known as The Fit Foodie, is a nutritionist, author, food industry expert and television personality featured on FOX's Next Level Chef and Recipe Rehab. She is the author of Eat Like You Give a Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive, host of The Real Dish podcast and founder of The Real Dish, a platform exploring food, wellness, travel and culture. She is a 30+ year food industry veteran and has published annual food and beverage trend forecasts for 15 consecutive years.

Mareya Ibrahim

FitLife Corporation

+ +1 949-887-8963

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Food Industry Veteran Mareya Ibrahim Reveals the Hottest Food + Beverage Trends of 2027 in 15th Annual Report News Provided By FitLife Corporation November 11, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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