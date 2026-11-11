Case Health AI Joins ACAP Preferred Vendor Program To Bring Proven AI Automation Across Utilization And Care Management

Case Health AI (CHAI) joins the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP) as a Preferred Vendor, bringing AI-powered automation across utilization management, care management, and health plan operations.

Built by payer veterans, Case Health AI brings proven AI automation to utilization management, prior authorization, care management, and member outreach.

SAN FRANCISO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Case Health AI (CHAI), founded by healthcare operators, clinicians and engineers, today announced it has joined the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP) Preferred Vendor Program. The designation introduces CHAI's AI platform to nonprofit and community-based health plans focused on better care. ACAP represents 92 not-for-profit Safety Net Health Plans nationwide, covering more than 30 million people.CHAI was built to solve operational problems its founders know firsthand. Co-founder and CEO Mas Hossain, MD, is a physician and AI engineer. Co-founder and COO Fadi Shamma, PharmD, brings nearly 20 years in healthcare, including a decade in managed care at WellCare and Centene. CHAI's Chief Medical Officer also previously served as a medical director at Centene. Together, the team brings expertise in prior authorization, clinical review, medical necessity criteria, pharmacy policies, utilization management and care management - combined with engineers who build and maintain its technology in-house.“The advent of AI has changed nearly every facet of our lives, and our Safety Net Health Plans are no exception,” ACAP CEO Margaret A. Murray said.“Like many others, our members are looking for ways to leverage AI to streamline workflows, detect care patterns and improve efficiency in a way that's consistent with Safety Net Health Plans' commitment to their members and their communities. I'm happy to welcome CHAI as one of our newest Preferred Vendors.”**One integrated AI layer for payer operations.**CHAI supports medical and pharmacy prior authorization, utilization management, care management, provider and member outreach, health risk assessments, appeals and clinical documentation workflows. Its agents can intake faxes and electronic requests, extract records, check plan-specific rules such as step therapy and quantity limits, assemble clinical summaries, and support outreach with auditable activity. Clinical decision-making remains subject to plan-defined guardrails and human oversight. CHAI integrates with existing payer infrastructure, including HealthEdge Clinical Edge, rather than requiring plans to replace their core platforms.**Early results illustrate the opportunity.**In one Medicare Advantage implementation, CHAI helped reduce daily prior authorization workload by 50%. In a Medicare care management program, outreach completion improved from 22% to more than 55%. Other CHAI deployments have reduced review workflows from approximately 25 minutes to five minutes and brought a health plan live in under two weeks. These are CHAI-reported results from implementations; outcomes depend on each plan's workflows and deployment scope.“We built CHAI because we have lived the problems health plans face-not because we discovered healthcare was full of paperwork,” said Fadi Shamma, PharmD, Co-Founder and COO of Case Health AI.“We understand the fax queues, the clinical policies, the missed outreach attempts and the rules that change from plan to plan. That knowledge, combined with our own engineering team, lets us build solutions that fit how plans actually operate. The return isn't only lower administrative cost. It's giving clinicians their time back and helping members and providers get answers faster.”Unlike narrow point solutions, CHAI expands across departments as health plan needs evolve. Its in-house engineering model allows rapid customization of policies, workflows, integrations and outreach programs without outsourcing core development. Plans can begin with a focused need and extend the technology across utilization management, pharmacy, care management and adjacent functions.“For community-based health plans working with tight resources and increasingly complex populations, we believe implementation speed and operational flexibility matter as much as technology itself,” Shamma added.“We're excited to meet ACAP members, learn where their teams are spending time on repetitive work, and demonstrate what's already possible.”ACAP member health plans interested in a live demonstration or discussing specific workflows can visit []( ).**About Case Health AI**Case Health AI (CHAI) builds an integrated AI layer for health plan operations, spanning medical and pharmacy prior authorization, utilization management, care management and outreach. Developed by clinicians and engineers with experience inside payer organizations, CHAI combines customizable workflows, auditability and human oversight with integration into existing health plan systems. Learn more at []( ).**About ACAP**The Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP) is a national trade association representing 92 not-for-profit Safety Net Health Plans. Collectively, ACAP plans serve more than 30 million enrollees through Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplaces, and other public health coverage programs. Learn more at []( ).**Media and demo inquiries:** contact

Fadi Shamma

Case Health AI, INC.

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Case Health AI Joins ACAP Preferred Vendor Program to Bring Proven AI Automation Across Utilization and Care Management News Provided By Case Health AI, INC. November 11, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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