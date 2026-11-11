The women-led Queen Creek shop is backing a community focused on helping women enter, remain, and advance in automotive careers.

(NASDAQ:APA)

- Sean Gordon, Owner of APA Total Car Care

QUEEN CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Queen Creek Repair Shop Supports Women's Automotive Careers Through AWiA

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - November 2026 - APA Total Car Care announced its support for Amazing Women in Automotive (AWiA), an organization dedicated to recruiting, retaining, and mentoring female professionals. This involvement connects the Queen Creek repair business with broader efforts to expand employment opportunities, strengthen professional networks, and encourage long-term career development.

Amazing Women in Automotive hosts weekly roundtable discussions, offers mentorship opportunities, and connects professionals at different stages of their careers. The organization also works with schools and government agencies to help more women secure positions in the field. Together, these efforts aim to strengthen workforce participation while creating opportunities for professional development and advancement.

Beyond technical positions, the automotive sector offers opportunities in service advising, operations, customer relations, training, and leadership. Access to mentorship and professional networks can help aspiring candidates explore these paths and connect with established professionals. AWiA's activities bring attention to these possibilities while encouraging greater female representation across the field.

For APA Total Car Care, supporting this mission aligns with its identity as a women-led auto repair shop committed to accessible, transparent vehicle care. Established in 2016, the family-owned business provides maintenance, diagnostics, and repairs for most makes and models. Digital vehicle inspections with photos, clear estimates, and prioritized recommendations help customers better understand their vehicles' condition and recommended services.

The business serves Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, East Mesa, and surrounding East Valley communities. Its support for AWiA extends beyond daily automotive services, reflecting a commitment to professional opportunities and greater representation within the industry.

A Message From the Owner

“Supporting Amazing Women in Automotive reflects our belief that women should have clear pathways to build lasting careers and lead within the automotive industry,” said Sean Gordon, owner of APA Total Car Care.

About APA Total Car Care

Founded in 2016, APA Total Car Care is a family-owned, women-led vehicle service business based in Queen Creek, Arizona. Located at 22325 S Scotland Ct Ste 101, Queen Creek, AZ 85142, the facility provides maintenance, diagnostics, and repairs for most makes and models. Its team emphasizes transparency through digital inspections, detailed estimates, and prioritized recommendations that help motorists understand their vehicles' condition. The business serves Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, East Mesa, and nearby East Valley communities.

Sean Gordon

APA Total Car Care

+1 ( 480 ) 282-8300

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Queen Creek Repair Shop Supports Women's Automotive Careers Through AWiA News Provided By Advanced Digital Media Services November 11, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods



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