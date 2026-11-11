REIA Salutes Veterans, Active Duty Military, And Their Families This Veterans Day

A legacy of service. A nation's lasting gratitude.

Honoring those who serve, those who have served, and the families that stand beside them, with gratitude and support extending beyond Veterans Day.

- Shirley Henderson, REIA President and Co-FounderBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- REIA invites the community to join in honoring Military service and sacrifices, with appreciation extending beyond November 11.This Veterans Day, join REIA, the Real Estate Investors Association of Washington, in our salute to our great nation's past, present, and future U.S. Armed Forces for their service and sacrifices.REIA's thanks extend to their families, whose support, commitment and sacrifices are a central and essential part of the Military family.REIA's support of the Military and Veterans community is an integral part of who we are. REIA's Co-Founder, Fox Henderson, proudly served in the United States Air Force and later served in a civilian capacity for Admiral Rickover in the United States Navy. Honoring those who have served remains, without hesitation, part of REIA's ongoing commitment.Beyond Veterans Day, REIA supports organizations serving Military families, Veterans and survivors, including the USO, Gary Sinise Foundation and TAPS, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.Our thanks also go to REIA Business Members Bio Management Northwest, James Nelson at Epique Realty, and WADOT Capital, who have gone above and beyond to support U.S. Active Duty Military and Honorably Discharged U.S. Veterans who are part of REIA through additional Member Benefits this Veterans Day. We appreciate their generosity and commitment to those who serve and have served.Details of participating Business Members' Veterans Day benefits are available to REIA Members in the Business Associates Directory at REIAwa.REIA's ongoing Military / Veteran Membership benefits include a 10% discount on Annual Membership Dues and a complimentary class of the Member's choosing, added to eligible Memberships each Veterans Day. For Military / Veteran Dual Memberships, the complimentary class benefit extends to both Members, recognizing the sacrifices of Active Duty and Veteran families.Information about REIA's Military / Veteran Memberships, eligibility and benefits is available on its Military & Veteran webpage.To our Veterans, those currently serving, and their families: REIA salutes you. Thank you for your service, your sacrifices and your contributions to our nation and our communities.About REIAFounded in 2007, REIA, the Real Estate Investors Association of Washington, is a volunteer-run association supporting real estate investors through education, networking, technology, and business and investing resources. Learn more at .Media ContactShirley Henderson, REIA President and Co-FounderREIA, the Real Estate Investors Association of Washington...

Shirley Henderson

Real Estate Investors Association of Washington

...

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REIA Salutes Veterans, Active Duty Military, and Their Families This Veterans Day News Provided By Real Estate Investors Association of Washington November 11, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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