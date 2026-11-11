Middlesex Eye Physicians Welcomes Cornea And Refractive Surgeon Dr. Shaunak Bakshi As The Practice Begins A New Chapter

Shaunak Bakshi, MD

MIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Middlesex Eye Physicians welcomes Shaunak Bakshi, MD, a board-certified ophthalmologist with fellowship training in cornea and refractive surgery, to its medical team. Dr. Bakshi joins the practice on November 2, 2026, and will see patients primarily at its Middletown and Old Saybrook offices.

His arrival follows the previously announced retirement of Raji Mulukutla, MD, at the end of 2026, and opens a new chapter for the practice, built on the foundation she spent her career strengthening.

"Dr. Mulukutla has built a remarkable legacy through the trust she has earned from patients and families over the years," said Dr. Bakshi. "It is especially meaningful to join the practice at this time, and I hope to build on the standard of care she established while bringing my own perspective and training to the patients we serve."

A Long Island native, Dr. Bakshi graduated magna cum laude with distinction from Yale College and earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School. He completed his ophthalmology residency at the University of Southern California/Los Angeles General Medical Center, where he ran a clinic for an underserved population with complex eye conditions at one of the nation's largest public hospitals and busiest Level 1 trauma centers. There, he was recognized for his ability to connect with patients of many backgrounds and received the Senior Resident Teaching Award.

He then returned to Boston for fellowship training in cornea and refractive surgery at Mass Eye and Ear/Harvard, where he also served as a research fellow in the Disruptive Technology Laboratory. Dr. Bakshi has published on presbyopia-correcting technology, the artificial cornea (keratoprosthesis), and the use of artificial intelligence and virtual reality in healthcare.

"Whether I'm seeing a patient for a routine exam or discussing surgery, I begin by listening," said Dr. Bakshi. "Every patient comes in with different visual needs, concerns, and goals. I'm committed to combining evidence-based care with modern technology, while always keeping the focus on what is best for the individual patient."

Dr. Bakshi's fellowship training adds depth to the practice's cornea and refractive program, which offers blade-free, all-laser LASIK and PRK, laser-assisted cataract surgery using LenSx femtosecond technology, and toric, extended depth-of-focus, and multifocal lens implants designed to reduce dependence on glasses.

Outside the office, Dr. Bakshi enjoys staying active, playing racket sports, following professional tennis, and reading. New and established patients can schedule with him now at middlesexeye.

Middlesex Eye Physicians is an independent, physician-owned team of ophthalmologists, optometrists, and optical specialists caring for children, adults, and seniors across central Connecticut. Patients can find medical, surgical, and refractive eye care at offices in Middletown, Old Saybrook, Guilford, and East Haven, with full-service optical shops in Middletown and East Haven. To request an appointment or learn more, visit middlesexeye.

David Lane

Middlesex Eye Physicians

+ +18603477466

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Middlesex Eye Physicians Welcomes Cornea and Refractive Surgeon Dr. Shaunak Bakshi as the Practice Begins a New Chapter News Provided By Middlesex Eye Physicians November 11, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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