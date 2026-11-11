Christopher J. Dixon And Samuel J. Dixon Reach Amazon Category Bestseller Status

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The Little Book of Total Tax-Free Investing: Co-authored by Christopher J. Dixon (Chris Dixon) and Samuel J. Dixon of Oxford Advisory Group

- Author - Chris DixonJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ORLANDO, Fla. - The Little Book of Total Tax-Free Investing: How I Help the Wealthy Lower Their Taxes, co-authored by Christopher J. Dixon (Chris Dixon ) and Samuel J. Dixon of Oxford Advisory Group, has reached Amazon #1 Best Seller status in Financial Risk Management, Personal Taxes, and Small Business Taxes. The title also appeared as a #1 New Release in the same period.The listing applies to the book and its authors. Christopher J. Dixon is Co-Founder, Managing Partner, and Growth and Education Manager of Oxford Advisory Group. Samuel J. Dixon is Co-Founder and Managing Partner. Both focus on retirement planning, tax-related education, and helping readers look at how taxes can affect income and investments.What the Honor Is ForAmazon Best Seller status is a point-in-time sales ranking inside a specific Amazon category. When a title reaches the top of that category's sales chart, Amazon may display a Best Seller badge for that category.The honor associated with this listing is therefore limited to those three categories at the moment the ranking was recorded. It does not mean the book is the top-selling title across all of Amazon.A related badge, #1 New Release, is also a category ranking. It reflects relative sales among newly released titles in a category during the same window. Like the Best Seller badge, it can change as other titles sell.How the Honor Was EarnedAmazon calculates category rankings from sales of the title relative to other titles in that category. Authors and publishers do not receive the badge through an application, an employee survey, or a panel vote. The listing appears when the book's sales place it first in the category chart at that time.The Dixons' book reached #1 in three categories: Financial Risk Management, Personal Taxes, and Small Business Taxes. Those are the categories in which the Best Seller status was recorded. The New Release ranking covered the same subject areas during the book's early listing period.The honor was earned through category sales of the published book.The Honor Associated With the ListingCategory bestseller status is a public sales signal on Amazon's product page. For Christopher J. Dixon and Samuel J. Dixon, it is a publishing listing attached to a book that discusses tax-aware investing topics often raised by people who are planning for retirement. The book's subtitle describes the authors' aim to help readers look at ways taxes can affect wealth.“Taxes are a huge part of investing and retirement that far too many overlook. Having a tax-free plan may be your best investment, but getting there can be the hardest part. It doesn't have to be,” said Christopher J. Dixon, co-author and Co-Founder of Oxford Advisory Group.“The book focuses on explaining ideas in plain language.”About the BookThe Little Book of Total Tax-Free Investing: How I Help the Wealthy Lower Their Taxes is a general-interest title co-authored by Christopher J. Dixon and Samuel J. Dixon. It discusses topics readers often associate with tax-aware investing, including account types and planning ideas that some people consider when they look at retirement income. The book is available in eBook and paperback formats on Amazon. It is prepared for informational purposes and is not tax, legal, or investment advice.About Oxford Advisory GroupOxford Advisory Group is a private, family-owned retirement planning and wealth management firm founded by brothers Christopher J. Dixon and Samuel J. Dixon. The firm focuses on retirement planning, tax-related education, and wealth management for individuals and families. Investment advisory services are provided through its affiliated registered investment adviser, Oxford Wealth Group, LLC.Christopher J. Dixon, RFC, is Co-Founder, Managing Partner, and Growth and Education Manager of Oxford Advisory Group. He focuses on tax-efficient strategies for retirees, advanced tax planning, and financial education..Learn more at or call 407-495-2004.Dates and timeframes. The book reached Amazon #1 Best Seller status on September 6, 2024, in the categories Financial Risk Management, Personal Taxes, and Small Business Taxes. It remained a #1 New Release through September 25, 2024. Publication listings associated with the title include an August 29, 2024, and September 6, 2024, release window depending on format. Amazon category rankings are point-in-time and can change. Bestseller status in a category does not guarantee continued ranking, future book sales, tax savings, or investment results. Inc. 5000 and Inc. Best Workplaces are separate honors and are not the subject of this release. No compensation was paid to obtain this rating.This press release is prepared for informational purposes only.Oxford Wealth Group, LLC (“Oxford Wealth”) is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The communications of an adviser provide you with information about which you determine to hire or retain an adviser. Form ADV Part 2A for Oxford Wealth Group can be found by visiting the SEC site . and searching by Oxford Wealth Group. We are a financial services firm that utilizes insurance and investment products. Oxford Advisory Group and Oxford Wealth Group, LLC are affiliated yet separate companies. Annuity contracts are made by and for the benefit of the buyer who should bear responsibility for premiums and understand their financial conditions.Inc. company profile (5000 + Best Workplaces):Best Leading Retirement Advisor in Sarasota:OBJ Best Places to Work firm profile:IssueWire - Central Florida Favorites:IssueWire - Amazon bestseller:

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Christopher J. Dixon and Samuel J. Dixon Reach Amazon Category Bestseller Status News Provided By Oxford Advisory Group November 11, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Social Media



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