The expanded coverage connects more Denver-area job sites with EMT's repair, inspection, and planned maintenance capabilities.

Equipment Maintenance Technicians (NASDAQ:EMT)

- Zal Hyde, Founder and Owner, Equipment Maintenance Technicians

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Equipment Maintenance Technicians Expands Lakewood and Broomfield Coverage

AURORA, Colo. - November 2026 - Equipment Maintenance Technicians (EMT) has announced expanded service coverage across the Lakewood and Broomfield regions. The expansion gives construction companies, fleet operators, and other equipment-dependent businesses greater access to EMT's repair, diagnostics, inspections, emergency support, and planned maintenance services.

EMT's mobile service model allows technicians to evaluate and repair equipment at a customer's job site when the work can be completed safely in the field. This approach can reduce the need to transport disabled or specialized machinery to a shop. For equipment requiring more extensive work, customers can arrange service at EMT's Aurora facility while coordinating repairs around active project schedules.

The expanded coverage includes access to mobile equipment repair and annual inspection services for construction machinery and commercial fleets. EMT services diesel and fleet trucks, cranes, material-handling equipment, aerial lifts, dirt movers, generators, light towers, compressors, trailers, ground-thaw equipment, and other job-site machinery. The company also develops planned maintenance schedules to identify wear and service needs before they become larger disruptions.

Lakewood and Broomfield represent different parts of the Denver metropolitan construction and commercial-service market. By expanding its field coverage in both regions, EMT can support customers operating individual machines as well as mixed fleets that move between job sites. Dispatch timing and on-site repair availability depend on the equipment, location, technician availability, and scope of work.

Broomfield is already part of EMT's established Colorado service territory. The announcement reflects expanded coverage there while adding Lakewood to the company's stated growth focus. EMT remains based in Aurora and continues serving Denver, Front Range communities, and other locations across Colorado.

A Message From the Owner

“Expanding our Lakewood and Broomfield coverage will help more businesses access equipment service that fits the demands of active job sites and working fleets,” said Zal Hyde, founder and owner of Equipment Maintenance Technicians.

About Equipment Maintenance Technicians

Equipment Maintenance Technicians is a fully insured equipment and fleet maintenance company based at 13780 E. Smith Drive, Aurora, CO 80011. Founded by Zal Hyde in 2003, EMT provides mobile and in-shop repairs, inspections, emergency support, and planned maintenance for construction machinery and commercial fleets. Its services also cover material-handling equipment and other working machinery. Hyde has 36 years of mechanical experience, and EMT provides ongoing training for technicians working in the field and at its Aurora facility.



Zal Hyde

Equipment Maintenance Technicians

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Equipment Maintenance Technicians Expands Lakewood and Broomfield Coverage News Provided By Advanced Digital Media Services November 11, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods



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