The program turns existing educational material and timely topics into short-form video content for automotive audiences.

Advanced Digital Automotive Group (NASDAQ:ADAG)

- Paul Donahue, Founder and Owner, Advanced Digital Automotive Group

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ADAG Launches UGC Video Program for Auto Repair Shop Clients

CLEARWATER, Fla. - November 2026 - Advanced Digital Automotive Group (ADAG) has implemented a UGC video program for its auto repair shop clients, using existing blog content and timely automotive topics. The initiative combines educational videos, consumer quick tips, and holiday-themed content to help shops share useful information with local drivers.

The program adapts existing written content for video, allowing shops to present automotive information in a shorter, more visual format. Consumer quick-tip videos address practical topics for drivers, while holiday-themed videos provide timely material that supports seasonal communication with local audiences.

By connecting blog content and video production, the program allows shops to communicate useful information in multiple formats. Written content remains available to drivers seeking detailed information, while short-form videos introduce similar topics to audiences who prefer visual content. This approach also provides a repeatable source of video ideas, reducing the need to develop every topic from scratch.

The initiative builds on ADAG's existing social media marketing for auto repair shops and its published guidance on using video to improve familiarity and trust. The company's educational resources recommend concise videos that explain repairs, answer common questions, and help customers better understand automotive services. ADAG also encourages businesses to repurpose video content across appropriate social media platforms, websites, and Google Business Profiles.

The combination of blog-derived videos, consumer tips, and holiday content brings three complementary content categories into a single client offering. Together, they are intended to help automotive repair businesses maintain consistent, relevant video publishing throughout the year.

A Message From the Owner

“Repair shops already have useful knowledge to share. This program turns that expertise into approachable video content customers can watch and understand quickly,” said Paul Donahue, founder and owner of Advanced Digital Automotive Group.

About Advanced Digital Automotive Group

Advanced Digital Automotive Group is a specialized division of Advanced Digital Media Services, with its office at 4600 140th Ave N, Suite 180B, Clearwater, FL 33762. The company also maintains an office in Utah.

ADAG provides digital marketing services for automotive businesses, including search engine optimization, website development, content marketing, social media marketing, paid advertising, and reputation management. The company also offers Google Business Profile optimization and lead tracking, with strategies developed specifically for the needs of automotive service businesses.

Paul Donahue

Advanced Digital Automotive Group

+1 877-237-6969

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ADAG Launches UGC Video Program for Auto Repair Shop Clients News Provided By Advanced Digital Media Services November 11, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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