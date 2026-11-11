Minimalist Tile Wallpaper with an Intricate Filigree Motif in Light Green - A413

Tile Wallpaper with a Watercolor Motif in Blue and White - C445

Geometric Wallpaper with a Diamond Line Motif in Black and White - B106

Encaustic, terrazzo, and Moroccan tile motifs surge as a renter-friendly alternative to real tile.

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ONDECOR LLC, a fast-growing leader in home décor, today shared customer demand data highlighting tile wallpaper as a defining trend of 2026, with search interest and orders climbing across its peel-and-stick lineup. Encaustic, terrazzo, and Moroccan tile motifs surge as a renter-friendly alternative to real tile."Tile-look wallpaper gives you the pattern and texture of encaustic tile without the cost, the mess, or the commitment. It's the smartest way to get a statement backsplash." said Gabriel Batista, CEO of ONDECOR LLC.ONDECOR's tile wallpaper collection spans encaustic, terrazzo, and Moroccan-inspired tile motifs designed for kitchens, bathrooms, and backsplash-style accent walls.Every design is PVC-free, non-toxic, and manufactured in the United States to ONDECOR's eco-friendly standards. The company has served more than 48,000 customers and remains committed to sustainable, affordable design without sacrificing quality."It's perfect for kitchens and bathrooms where real tile would be a project. You get the look in an afternoon." added Batista.The full collection is available now at collections/tiles-wallpaper with free shipping on all U.S. orders.Media and design partners can request free peel and stick wallpaper samples through the ONDECOR website.About ONDECOR LLC: ONDECOR is a U.S.-based maker of PVC-free, peel-and-stick and traditional wallpaper, serving more than 48,000 customers.

Gabriel Batista

ONDECOR LLC

+1 281-801-0000

...

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ONDECOR LLC Launches Tile-Look Wallpaper Collection News Provided By ONDECOR LLC November 11, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail



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