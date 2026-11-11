AVVAA World Health Care Products / Key word(s): Financial

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCID: AVVH) / GoldQuest Capital, Inc. Provides Shareholder Update

11.11.2026 / 15:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Highlights Capital Structure Improvement, New Advisory Services Line, Recent Capital Raises, and Growing Client Pipeline HOUSTON, TX - November 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCID: AVVH) / GoldQuest Capital, Inc. (the“Company”) is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on recent activities, capital structure initiatives, and near-term growth plans. Preferred Share Buyback and Cancellation The Company recently completed the buyback of 620,000 shares of its Preferred B stock, representing the equivalent of 62 million shares of common stock. These shares have been canceled. This action reduces potential dilution, simplifies the capital structure, and is intended to enhance long-term value for common shareholders. New Advisory Services Product Line The Company has launched an Advisory Services product line to improve return on capital and diversify revenue streams. This line generates fees for assisting other companies with raising capital. It complements the Company's core real estate lending focus on first-lien, asset-backed mortgages in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors while creating an additional, relatively low-capital-intensity revenue source. Client Pipeline and Advisory Engagements The Company is actively engaged with clients under the new Advisory Services offering:

One client maintains a $50 million loan portfolio and is seeking to leverage those assets to expand its lending capacity. The Company is assisting with structuring and accessing the capital required to support that growth. Another client holds contracts that include substantial tax incentives related to the build-out of EV charging stations. The Company is working with this client to secure the financing needed to construct and deploy the stations. These engagements demonstrate demand for the Company's capital-raising expertise and align with its broader goal of expanding fee-based and lending-related activities. Recent Capital Raises and Credit Facilities The Company has raised $500,000 in debt from private individuals and secured a $1 million bank line of credit to support its lending operations and advisory work. These funds provide additional liquidity for deployment into loans and related activities. Several additional bank lines of credit remain pending and are expected to become available once the Company meets the associated cash or equity triggers. Management continues to prioritize capital sources that involve minimal or no dilution of common stock. The Company's pipeline of lending and advisory opportunities remains active. Additional capital is expected to accelerate deployment into both its own loan portfolio and fee-generating advisory mandates. Mr. Miguel Sanchez, President and CEO, stated:“We are pleased with the progress on strengthening our capital structure through the Preferred B buyback and cancellation, as well as the launch of our Advisory Services line. These steps, combined with recent debt and credit facility commitments, position us to support a growing client base while continuing to expand our real estate lending activities. We appreciate the ongoing support of our shareholders, lending partners, and clients as we execute on these initiatives.” About AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. / GoldQuest Capital, Inc. AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc., operating through its wholly owned subsidiary GoldQuest Capital, Inc., is a Houston-based real estate lending company that specializes in syndicating first-lien, asset-backed real estate mortgages in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The Company also funds select real estate redevelopment projects and, through its new Advisory Services line, assists other companies with capital raises. Its primary focus remains funding highly collateralized real estate loans while expanding complementary fee-based activities. For more information, visit or contact the Company at 1-713-621-6466 or ... / .... Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include the Company's expectations regarding capital deployment, advisory engagements, credit facilities, and business growth. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors including, but not limited to, the availability of capital, client execution, market conditions, regulatory developments, and the performance of the Company's lending and advisory activities. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements. SOURCE: AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. / GoldQuest Capital, Inc.

News Source: AVVAA World Health Care Products

11.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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