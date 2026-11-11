Mumbai Student Arrested For Drugging, Molesting College Mate

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) The Mumbai Police have arrested a 22-year-old student for allegedly molesting his college mate after getting her intoxicated at a party, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from Mumbai's Madh Island area.

The accused has been identified as Sidharth Sunil Bais and was arrested from Chhattisgarh. A Mumbai court has sent him to five days of police custody.

The incident came to light after the victim, accompanied by her parents, approached Juhu Police Station and lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered in the first week of November.

According to police, a group of students from a Mumbai college had organised a party in the Madh Island area of Malad West, which falls under the jurisdiction of Malvani Police Station.

It was during the party that the accused mixed an intoxicating substance into the student's drink. After consuming it, she reportedly lost consciousness. Taking advantage of her condition, the accused allegedly molested her.

Following this, the victim informed her parents about her ordeal, and they then took her to Juhu Police Station, where her statement was recorded. Based on her complaint, Malvani police registered a case under Sections 64(1), 74, 123, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to a police official, the FIR also names another suspect. However, his role in the alleged sexual offence has not yet been established. He has not been arrested so far, as police are investigating his involvement in the case.

The case was initially registered at Malvani Police Station but was later transferred to Juhu Police Station on the basis of a Zero FIR, officials said.

At the request of the victim's parents, further investigation has been handed over to Juhu Police.

In another sexual assault case reported from Mumbai's Powai area last month, a 15-year-old minor girl was brutally gang-raped by six men, officials said, adding that all accused were arrested within 24 hours of the incident.

"Within just 24 hours of receiving the victim's complaint, Mumbai Police teams conducted raids at various locations and apprehended all the accused," officials said.

According to the police, the incident took place between October 27 and 28.

The main accused, along with four of his associates, lured the minor to an open, deserted plot located behind a bakery shop on Saki Vihar Road, where the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, officials said in a statement.

Following the incident, the perpetrators threatened the victim, warning her that if she reported the matter to the police or her family, they would circulate her photographs on social media.