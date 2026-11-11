Anil Kapoor Says 'Having You Beside Me Means A Lot' As Boney Kapoor Turns 73

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared that having his elder brother Boney Kapoor by his side means a lot to him as he compiled a lovely birthday wish for him on his 73rd birthday.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, Anil recalled all the laughs, worries, dreams, and memories they have shared over the years.

"Happy Birthday, Boney! (Red heart emoji) No matter how old we get, you'll always be my big brother, and I'll always be your younger one. We've shared so much laughter, worries, dreams and a lifetime of memories. Having you beside me means more than I probably say. Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more celebrations together. Love you, brother. (Red heart emoji) @boney (sic)," penned the 'Animal' actor on the photo-sharing app.

Earlier, Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor, shared a sweet post for the filmmaker as he completed another round around the son.

Expressing her gratitude for everything her father has done for her, Khushi wrote,“Papa love you the most in the whole world and will always be grateful for you and everything you do.”

Her post also included a throwback video featuring a childhood moment with her father. Khushi was seen sitting on Boney's lap alongside Janhvi, while both the sisters flaunted their smiles.

Resharing Khushi's post on her Instagram Stories, Janhvi teased her younger sister about her childhood antics.

“@Khushikapoor been crackling diabolical plans since she was 0 years old??? And me doing nakhra and nautanki for who??” wrote the 'Peddi' actress.

Arjun Kapoor also wished his father by resharing a fun video from Boney's birthday bash, which was uploaded by Orry.

The '2 States' actor added the text, "Happy birthday Dad We love you!!! Stay as young as Orry forever."