BJP To Organise Over 1,000 Programmes For Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Across 240 Tribal-Dominated Districts

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise more than 1,000 programmes across 240 tribal-dominated districts and 568 Assembly constituencies across the country from November 11 to 18 to mark 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas', with November 15 being the day of birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Announcing the nationwide celebrations at a press conference on Wednesday, BJP National General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Gajendra Patel said the initiative aims to honour tribal freedom fighters and highlight the government's efforts towards the dignity, security and all-round development of tribal communities.

Patel said the celebrations, being held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of BJP National President Nitin Nabin, would include Swabhiman Sammelans, processions, cleanliness drives, lamp-lighting ceremonies, exhibitions, cultural programmes, sports competitions, youth interactions and health camps. Families of tribal freedom fighters, social workers, saints and Padma Shri awardees from tribal communities will also be felicitated.

Recalling Birsa Munda's struggle against British oppression and his call for 'Abua Dishum, Abua Raj' (Our Country, Our Rule), Patel said tribal revolutionaries such as Tilka Manjhi, Sidhu-Kanhu, Phulo-Jhano, Govind Guru, Rani Durgavati, Tantya Bhil, Komaram Bheem and Rani Gaidinliu deserved their rightful place in India's freedom struggle. He said the Modi government declared November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in 2021 to recognise their contributions.

Highlighting development initiatives, Patel said the Ministry of Tribal Affairs' budget had increased to Rs 14,926 crore in 2025-26. Under PM JANMAN, development benefits are being extended to 12.37 lakh PVTG families, while the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan aims to cover 63,000 villages and benefit over five crore families through the convergence of 17 ministries.

He highlighted 728 proposed Eklavya Model Residential Schools, scholarships, the National Sickle Cell Elimination Mission targeting 2047, Ayushman Bharat coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, and 3,958 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras associated with over 11 lakh people. Forest rights, better housing, tap water, electricity, roads and livelihood opportunities were also identified as priorities.

Patel said the government was promoting tribal languages through the Aadi Vaani AI platform and preserving heritage through museums and memorials. He also cited the appointment of Droupadi Murmu as India's first tribal President as a landmark in tribal representation.

The celebrations will coincide with government initiatives, including President Murmu's November 12 interaction with 200 Eklavya school students and PVTG representatives, and the National Tribal Literature Festival on November 12-13. Floral tributes will be offered at Parliament and Birsa Munda's birthplace, Ulihatu, on November 15.

Calling tribal communities the soul of India rather than a vote bank, Patel said their participation was indispensable to achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047. He urged people to take the history, culture and contributions of tribal heroes to every section of society.