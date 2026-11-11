Sonia Gandhi Memoir Belonging Sparks Widespread Political Reactions

Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Sparks Political Discourse

The release of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, has triggered widespread political reactions, with leaders from various parties weighing in on its contents. While opposition leaders hailed the book as an authentic reflection of personal sacrifice, struggles, and historical truth, Congress figures urged citizens to read it and pushed for a swift Hindi translation.

The book has sparked considerable public and political interest, drawing praise for its unembellished depiction of Gandhi's life alongside sharp scrutiny from critics.

Diverse Political Reactions

Welcoming the publication, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi praised Gandhi's dedication and resilience, noting that sharing her personal experiences was entirely natural. However, Azmi also offered a critical internal assessment of the Congress party's trajectory. "Sonia ji is a dedicated and courageous woman who has made great personal sacrifices for the country. She is a good person, and in her book, she has shared her own experiences... However, after 1992, the Congress party began to weaken, largely because of its own leaders. As far as Sonia ji's book is concerned, she has written about her personal experiences, and there is nothing wrong with that."

Support from Congress Leadership

In Varanasi, Congress leader Ajay Rai expressed delight over the enthusiastic reception of the book at local bookstores in Kashi, viewing it as a testament to public affection for the veteran leader. "It is our good fortune that the booksellers here in Kashi have stocked this book in their shops. There is such deep affection for the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi among the people that the book has become available here. We have received copies of the book today... The struggles she has faced in her life and the path she has shown to society-the entire Congress party and all of us will strive to follow that same path... we will abide by everything she has said."

Echoing these sentiments, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi lauded the memoir for its historical clarity and absence of dramatisation, while appealing for wider accessibility through a translated edition. "This is a truly magnificent book-one that revisits the pages of history and presents the truth. I would urge every citizen of the country to read it, and I also request the publishers to bring out a Hindi translation... often, in autobiographies, authors tend to embellish or dramatise events; however, Sonia Gandhi's own personality-characterised by simplicity, decorum, and dignity-is reflected throughout this book."

Pratapgarhi also noted that public demand remains high, with stalls witnessing steady crowds, adding that even members of the ruling party had purchased copies, likely to search for faults, while the memoir continues to receive an overwhelmingly affectionate response nationwide.

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