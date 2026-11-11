Global Intelligent Unmanned Underwater Navigation System Market Forecast To 2035 Secure AI Autonomy Gains With Kongsberg, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin And Thales

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Intelligent Unmanned Underwater Navigation System Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market is positioned for sustained expansion as defense agencies, marine research institutions, energy companies and environmental organizations increase their use of autonomous and remotely operated underwater platforms. Covering the historic period from 2020 to 2025 and forecasts through 2030 and 2035, the market analysis assesses growth trends across major regions and economies.

The intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market reached approximately $2.56 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% since 2020. The market is projected to increase to $4.2 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.3%. Continued investment in underwater autonomy, sensing and navigation technology is expected to support further growth at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2030, taking the market to approximately $6.67 billion by 2035.

Historic market growth was supported by rising numbers of offshore oil and gas installations, broader deep-sea mineral exploration, expanding marine research and ocean exploration missions, and increased investment in offshore aquaculture and ocean farming. However, high operating and maintenance costs, limited battery capacity and short mission endurance constrained adoption during the period.

Future growth is expected to be driven by rising defense procurement budgets, the expansion of offshore wind energy projects, more frequent underwater search operations and the increasing installation of submarine telecommunications and power cables. These applications require reliable navigation capabilities for underwater inspection, mapping, surveillance, maintenance and mission execution. Potential market restraints include stringent environmental and regulatory requirements, limited underwater communication bandwidth, international trade tensions and tariffs affecting equipment costs and supply chains.

By component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware was the largest component segment in 2025, accounting for 49.8% of the market and approximately $1.27 billion in revenue. Software is forecast to record the fastest growth from 2025 to 2030, with a CAGR of 12%, as operators prioritize autonomous mission planning, real-time data processing, sensor integration and advanced navigation control.

Technology segments include global positioning and inertial navigation systems, sonar systems, vision-based navigation, communication systems, and artificial intelligence and machine learning systems. Sonar systems led the market in 2025 with a 46.1% share, valued at approximately $1.18 billion. Artificial intelligence and machine learning systems are expected to be the fastest-growing technology segment through 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 14.1%. Their growth reflects increasing demand for adaptive routing, automated obstacle avoidance, mission autonomy and improved interpretation of underwater sensor data.

By platform, autonomous underwater vehicles represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 62.5% of the market and approximately $1.6 billion. This segment is also forecast to grow the fastest through 2030, at a CAGR of 11.9%. Demand is being supported by the ability of autonomous underwater vehicles to complete extended surveying, monitoring, inspection and defense missions with reduced direct human intervention. Remotely operated vehicles remain important for tasks requiring continuous operator control.

Major market applications include scientific research, defense and military operations, oil and gas exploration, environmental monitoring, and underwater construction and maintenance. Defense and military operations held the largest application share in 2025 at 38.2% and are projected to be the fastest-growing application segment, with a CAGR of 14.4% from 2025 to 2030. Investment in maritime surveillance, mine countermeasures, reconnaissance and subsea infrastructure protection is expected to reinforce this growth.

End-user industries include marine research institutions, defense agencies, oil and gas companies, environmental protection agencies and construction firms. Defense agencies represented the largest end-user segment in 2025, accounting for 39.9% of the market. Environmental protection agencies are forecast to record the strongest growth through 2030, with a CAGR of 15.7%, as underwater navigation systems are increasingly deployed for ecosystem monitoring, pollution assessment, habitat mapping and marine conservation programs.

North America was the largest regional market in 2025, generating approximately $999.2 million and accounting for 38.9% of global revenue. Asia Pacific ranked second, followed by Western Europe and other regions. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2025 to 2030, with a CAGR of 13.5%, driven by defense modernization, offshore energy development and marine research investment. Africa is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.8%, while North America and Western Europe are projected to grow at CAGRs of 9.3% and 8.8%, respectively.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Platform: Autonomous Underwater Vehicles; Remotely Operated Vehicles

3) By Technology: Global Positioning System and Inertial Navigation Systems; Sonar Systems; Vision-Based Navigation; Communication Systems; Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Systems

4) By Application: Scientific Research; Defense and Military Operations; Oil and Gas Exploration; Environmental Monitoring; Underwater Construction and Maintenance

5) By End-User Industry: Marine Research Institutions; Defense Agencies; Oil and Gas Companies; Environmental Protection Agencies; Construction Firms

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Key Attributes:

