T3 Defense Secures Exclusive Israeli Distribution Rights For Copting Gmbh Tethered Drone System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement Creates New Equipment Sales and Recurring Service Opportunities, With Potential for Meaningful Revenue Contribution to Nimbus in 2027

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) (“T3 Defense” or the“Company”), a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nimbus Drones Technologies Ltd. (“Nimbus”), has entered into an exclusive marketing and reseller agreement with Copting GmbH (“Copting”), a German developer and manufacturer of advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Under the agreement, Nimbus will exclusively market and resell Copting's Falkawn-BOS tethered drone system in Israel.







The agreement expands Nimbus' product portfolio into persistent aerial surveillance, complementing T3 Defense's existing drone and counter-drone capabilities. Nimbus plans to offer complete deployment packages combining system sales with integration, training and support services. This model creates opportunities to generate revenue from initial deployments and recurring services as Nimbus builds an installed customer base.

The agreement covers the Falkawn-BOS system, including its ground station, software, accessories and spare parts, for defense, homeland security, emergency response, critical infrastructure and public-safety customers in Israel.

The agreement comes as tethered drone systems attract interest internationally for defense, public safety and critical infrastructure applications. According to a recent report available through Research and Markets, the European tethered drone market was estimated at approximately $128 million in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately $723 million by 2031, supported by defense investment and broader adoption across public-safety and commercial operations. Against this broader market backdrop, Nimbus' opportunity is to serve these types of operational needs in Israel, combining Copting's technology with local integration, training, outdoor enclosures and ongoing maintenance and support.

“The Falkawn-BOS system expands our ability to address customers' needs for extended aerial monitoring at fixed sites and from mobile command vehicles,” said Yehuda Harush, Chief Executive Officer of Nimbus.“Our opportunity goes beyond supplying the system. We see potential to provide the integration, training and ongoing support customers need to put it to work in their operations.”

“Our growth strategy includes broadening our subsidiaries' product offerings to create additional revenue opportunities,” said Menny Shalom, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of T3 Defense.“This agreement adds complementary product to Nimbus' portfolio and provides another avenue for product sales and related services. It builds on our drone and counter-drone capabilities while expanding the range of defense and security requirements we can address. We believe this product line could become a meaningful contributor to Nimbus' revenue in 2027, with opportunities for ongoing maintenance and support as the customer base grows.”

About Copting GmbH

Copting GmbH, headquartered in Braunschweig, Germany, develops and manufactures advanced unmanned aerial systems, including the Falkawn family of autonomous tethered drone solutions.

About Nimbus Drones Technologies

Nimbus is an Israeli aerospace robotics company established in 2024 that specializes in comprehensive UAV solutions including drone systems sales, maintenance, mapping and surveying services, aerial imaging, red-team simulation for defense exercises, counter-UAS research, and certified flight training programs. Nimbus serves a diverse customer base across defense, public sector, commercial, and agricultural industries.

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs. It focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often capacity- and resource-constrained, in specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the agreement between Nimbus and Copting, the expected recognition of Nimbus as an authorized training and support center, anticipated demand for tethered drone systems in Israel, projected market growth, and the potential for future orders and revenue. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including risks related to customer adoption of new technologies, the receipt of required Israeli import, aviation and communications approvals and German and European Union export authorizations, the renewal of the agreement beyond its initial term, competition, the Company's ability to integrate acquired businesses, retain key customers, manage supply chain constraints, and maintain adequate funding for operations. Third-party market research cited in this release has not been independently verified by the Company. Readers are encouraged to review the Risk Factors contained in the Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other risk factors. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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