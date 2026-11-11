Global Bio-Based Structural Wood Adhesives For Modular Construction Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 9.9% CAGR As BASF, Dow, Henkel And Sika Drive Mass Timber And Low-VOC Solutions

The global bio-based structural wood adhesives for modular construction market is experiencing strong growth as demand rises for sustainable building materials, engineered wood products and prefabricated construction systems. The market is projected to increase from $1.03 billion in 2025 to $1.13 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

Historical market growth has been supported by established timber construction practices, increased production of plywood and engineered wood, and growing demand for cost-effective wood bonding solutions. Environmental concerns surrounding petrochemical adhesives have also encouraged manufacturers and research organizations to develop resins derived from renewable materials.

Looking ahead, the bio-based structural wood adhesives for modular construction market is forecast to reach $1.65 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9%. Growth is expected to be driven by the accelerating adoption of green building materials, increasing investment in modular and prefabricated construction, and the expansion of cross-laminated timber and mass timber projects. Advances in biopolymer chemistry are improving adhesive strength, durability and commercial viability, while stricter regulations governing formaldehyde and volatile organic compound emissions are supporting the transition toward lower-emission alternatives.

Key market trends include the increasing use of lignin-based adhesives in engineered wood bonding and the adoption of soy-based formulations in cross-laminated timber production. Demand is also growing for formaldehyde-free and low-VOC structural wood adhesives used in prefabricated wall, floor and load-bearing systems. Manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on high-performance renewable formulations capable of meeting the technical requirements of large-scale modular construction.

Rising demand for sustainable construction is a major factor supporting market expansion. Regulatory initiatives and corporate environmental targets are increasing the use of low-carbon materials, energy-efficient construction methods and resource-optimized building systems. Bio-based structural wood adhesives contribute to these objectives by providing renewable, low-emission bonding solutions that support the structural performance of engineered wood components.

Green building activity continues to strengthen this demand. According to the U.S. Green Building Council, LEED certifications increased by 9% in 2023 compared with the previous year. The organization also reported 21 additional certifications for single-family homes, while registrations for new LEED projects rose by 51%. This growth highlights the expanding market for construction products that can support sustainability standards and lower embodied carbon.

Product innovation remains central to competition in the bio-based structural wood adhesives market. In November 2023, Henkel launched Loctite HB S ECO and CR 821 ECO for load-bearing timber construction. The bio-based polyurethane adhesives contain up to 71% renewable raw materials and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 60%. Their solvent-free formulations are designed to deliver the durability and reliability required in demanding timber applications. Despite these advances, variability in renewable feedstocks and cost pressures remain important challenges for suppliers.

Research collaborations are also helping accelerate the commercialization of renewable adhesive systems. In May 2023, the Fraunhofer Institute for Wood Research collaborated with Argentina's Instituto de Materiales de Misiones to develop alternatives to conventional phenol-formaldehyde resins used in wood panels. The initiative focuses on lignin- and sugar-derived adhesive systems that can enable formaldehyde-free bonding while maintaining mechanical strength and compatibility with existing modular and prefabricated construction processes.

Europe was the largest regional market for bio-based structural wood adhesives for modular construction in 2025, supported by established timber construction industries, environmental regulations and strong adoption of sustainable building practices. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as urbanization, prefabricated construction and engineered wood production expand. The market spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, with coverage including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Resin Type: Lignin-Based Adhesives; Soy-Based Adhesives; Tannin-Based Adhesives; Starch-Based Adhesives; Other Bio-Polymers

2) By Performance Type: Structural Load-Bearing Adhesives; Semi-Structural Adhesives; Non-Structural Adhesives; Other Performance Types

3) By Curing Technology: Cold-Set Adhesives; Hot-Press Adhesives; Hybrid Curing Systems; Other Curing Technologies

4) By Application In Modular Construction: Cross-Laminated Timber Panels; Glue Laminated Beams; Laminated Veneer Lumber; Prefabricated Wall Systems; Roof and Floor Panels

5) By End-Use Sector: Residential Modular Construction; Commercial Modular Buildings; Institutional; Other End-Use Sectors

Subsegments:

1) By Lignin-Based Adhesives: Kraft Lignin-Based Adhesives; Organosolv Lignin-Based Adhesives; Lignosulfonate-Based Adhesives; Modified Lignin Adhesives; Blended Lignin Polymer Adhesives

2) By Soy-Based Adhesives: Soy Protein-Based Adhesives; Soy Flour-Based Adhesives; Enzyme Modified Soy Adhesives; Cross-Linked Soy Adhesives; Water Resistant Soy Adhesives

3) By Tannin-Based Adhesives: Condensed Tannin Adhesives; Hydrolyzable Tannin Adhesives; Mimosa Tannin Adhesives; Quebracho Tannin Adhesives; Modified Tannin Resin Adhesives

4) By Starch-Based Adhesives: Native Starch Adhesives; Oxidized Starch Adhesives; Cationic Starch Adhesives; Dextrin-Based Adhesives; Modified Starch Polymer Adhesives

5) By Other Bio-Polymers: Cellulose-Based Adhesives; Chitosan-Based Adhesives; Protein-Based Natural Adhesives; Natural Rubber-Based Adhesives; Polylactic Acid-Based Adhesives

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

