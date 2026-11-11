Global Omnichannel Retail Market Report 2026 Capitalize On Unified Commerce Growth To $22.26 Billion By 2030 With Adobe, Adyen, AWS, Salesforce, And Shopify

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by unifying payments, customer data and inventory; personalizing interactions; enabling flexible fulfillment; and connecting online and offline channels.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Omnichannel Retail Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global omnichannel retail market is experiencing rapid expansion as retailers connect digital and physical operations to deliver more consistent customer experiences. The market is projected to grow from $11 billion in 2025 to $12.7 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. Historical growth has been supported by the increasing adoption of online shopping platforms, expansion of digital retail channels, rising demand for convenient purchasing options, greater integration of retail operations, and increased investment in customer engagement strategies.

Looking ahead, the omnichannel retail market is forecast to reach $22.26 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.1%. Growth during the forecast period will be supported by demand for tailored retail experiences, increased adoption of mobile commerce, expansion of hybrid shopping models, greater emphasis on optimizing the customer journey, and the need for connected retail ecosystems.

Key omnichannel retail market trends include the implementation of unified customer experience platforms, personalized interactions across digital and physical touchpoints, and real-time inventory visibility. Retailers are also expanding flexible fulfillment services, including buy online, pick up in store and other store-based delivery options. These capabilities allow businesses to offer customers greater flexibility while improving inventory utilization and operational coordination.

The continued growth of e-commerce is a major driver of the omnichannel retail market. Increasing internet penetration is enabling more consumers to access online storefronts, use mobile applications, and complete digital transactions from a wider range of locations. As online commerce expands, customers increasingly expect connected experiences across websites, mobile platforms, social channels, contact centers, and physical stores. This shift is encouraging retailers to integrate their digital and offline systems, inventory, payments, and customer data.

Retail e-commerce sales reached $308.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This represented a 9.4% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase highlights the sustained momentum of online retail and its influence on investments in omnichannel commerce technology, fulfillment infrastructure, payment systems, and customer engagement tools.

Technology innovation is also shaping the future of omnichannel retail. Retail solution providers are developing unified commerce platforms that bring payments, customer information, inventory management, data, and engagement capabilities into connected environments. These platforms help retailers improve operational efficiency, strengthen visibility across channels, and maintain consistent customer interactions throughout the purchasing journey.

In February 2026, France-based payment and transactional services company Worldline SA launched One Commerce, an integrated omnichannel retail solution created to unify payments, data, and technology across physical and digital retail environments. The platform allows retailers to manage customer interactions through a connected ecosystem while improving flexibility and consistency across shopping channels. It also consolidates payment infrastructure and supports the development of customized retail environments aligned with evolving consumer expectations. The launch reflects the growing importance of integrated payment capabilities and data-driven systems within omnichannel retail strategies.

Strategic acquisitions are further supporting development in the omnichannel retail media segment. In March 2023, France-based advertising company Criteo S.A. acquired Brandcrush for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was intended to accelerate Criteo's development of offline retail media solutions and strengthen its position in omnichannel retail media. Australia-based Brandcrush provides technology for buying and selling retail media across online and offline channels, supporting more coordinated campaigns for retailers and brands.

North America was the leading region in the omnichannel retail market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period. The geographic coverage of the omnichannel retail market includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Hardware; Services

2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium Enterprises

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud Based; On Premise

4) By Channel Type: Online; Offline; Mobile; Social Media; Other Channel Types

5) By End User: Apparel And Fashion; Consumer Electronics; Grocery And Fast Moving Consumer Goods; Home Improvement And Furniture; Beauty And Personal Care; Books And Stationery; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Customer Relationship Management Software; Order Management Software; Inventory Management Software; Retail Analytics Software; Payment Processing Software; Personalization Software; Point Of Sale Software

2) By Hardware: Point Of Sale Terminals; Barcode Scanners; Smart Shelves; Radio Frequency Identification Devices; Interactive Kiosks; Digital Signage Systems; Payment Terminals

3) By Services: Consulting Services; Integration Services; Deployment Services; Maintenance Services; Support Services; Managed Services; Training Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Accenture plc

Adobe Inc.

Adyen N.V.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc.

Block Inc.

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Commercetools GmbH

HCL Technologies Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Infosys Limited

Kibo Software Inc.

Klaviyo Inc.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

Manhattan Associates Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Mirakl SAS

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

Shopify Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

VTEX

Wipro Limited Zoho Corporation Private Limited

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