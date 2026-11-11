Global Loitering Munitions Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 15% CAGR Through 2030 As AI, Swarms, And Defense Spending Accelerate

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Loitering Munitions Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global loitering munitions market is experiencing rapid growth as armed forces increase investment in autonomous precision-strike capabilities, unmanned aerial systems and advanced battlefield technologies. The market is projected to expand from $2.18 billion in 2025 to $2.51 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the increasing use of unmanned aerial systems in modern warfare and growing demand for cost-effective alternatives to conventional precision-guided missiles. Counterterrorism operations, asymmetric warfare requirements and advances in drone navigation and control systems have also contributed to wider adoption. At the same time, military investment in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities has strengthened demand for platforms that can monitor potential targets before conducting precision engagements.

The loitering munitions market is forecast to reach $4.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15%. Market expansion is expected to be driven by the adoption of artificial intelligence-enabled autonomous weapon systems, swarm warfare strategies and distributed combat operations. Heightened geopolitical tensions are also increasing demand for precision-strike solutions, while investments in secure battlefield communications are supporting the integration of unmanned systems across connected defense networks.

Key loitering munitions market trends include AI-enabled target identification, onboard mission processing and real-time strike decision support. Defense organizations are also evaluating coordinated swarm operations designed to engage multiple targets or saturate defensive systems. Other areas of development include network-centric command-and-control integration, modular payload architectures, electronic warfare resilience and stealth-optimized platforms with reduced signatures.

Rising defense budgets remain a major market growth driver. Governments are allocating additional resources to military readiness, force modernization and advanced defense procurement in response to evolving security threats. This funding supports research, development and acquisition programs for loitering munitions, enabling armed forces to deploy precision-strike and surveillance systems with greater autonomy, operational flexibility and cost efficiency. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, global military expenditure increased by 2.9% in real terms to reach $2.88 trillion in 2025.

Technology developers are focusing on automatic target recognition and AI-assisted engagement capabilities to improve detection, classification and targeting accuracy while reducing operator workload. In October 2025, AeroVironment introduced the next generation of its Switchblade loitering munitions portfolio, including the Switchblade 600 Block 2, Switchblade 400 and Switchblade 300 Block 20 with an explosively formed penetrator payload. The portfolio features AI-enabled target recognition, extended range and endurance, modular payload integration and plug-and-play architecture. These capabilities support rapid deployment, command-and-control interoperability and scalable precision-strike missions in contested environments.

Strategic partnerships are also reshaping the competitive landscape as defense technology providers seek to localize production and strengthen regional supply chains. In January 2026, EDGE Group partnered with Indra Sistemas to establish a manufacturing facility in Spain for the development and production of loitering munitions for European defense markets. The collaboration is intended to expand European manufacturing capacity, support localized production and strengthen both organizations' positions in the international defense technology sector.

North America was the leading region in the loitering munitions market in 2025, supported by substantial defense spending, advanced military technology programs and continued investment in unmanned combat systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period as countries modernize their armed forces and expand domestic defense production. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries examined include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Loitering Munition Drones; Tactical Loitering Munitions; Man-Portable Loitering Munition Systems; Tube-Launched Loitering Munitions; Reusable Loitering Munition Platforms

2) By Component: Warhead Payload Modules; Ground Control Stations; Launcher Units; Battery Packs; Data Link Communication Modules

3) By Platform: Land Based; Naval Based; Airborne Platforms

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Defense Contractors And Integrators

5) By Application: Surveillance And Reconnaissance; Target Acquisition; Precision Strike; Battle Damage Assessment

Subsegments:

1) By Loitering Munition Drones: Fixed-Wing Loitering Drones; Rotary-Wing Loitering Drones; Hybrid Vertical Takeoff And Landing Loitering Drones

2) By Tactical Loitering Munitions: Short-Range Battlefield Loitering Munitions; Anti-Personnel Tactical Loitering Munitions; Anti-Armor Tactical Loitering Munitions

3) By Man-Portable Loitering Munition Systems: Backpack-Launched Loitering Systems; Shoulder Or Hand-Launched Loitering Munitions; Infantry Squad-Level Deployable Systems

4) By Tube-Launched Loitering Munitions: Canister-Based Tube-Launched Systems; Multi-Tube Launcher Systems; Vehicle-Mounted Tube-Launched Munitions

5) By Reusable Loitering Munition Platforms: Recoverable Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance Loitering Hybrid Systems; Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Based Reusable Strike Platforms; Return-And-Relaunch Loitering Systems

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

