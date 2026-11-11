Global Wire And Cable Compounds Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2035 Capitalize On HFFR, HVDC And Fiber Growth To $30.66 Billion With Avient, Teknor Apex, Solvay And Borouge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wire and Cable Compounds Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global wire and cable compounds market reached approximately $14.55 billion in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2020. The market is forecast to increase to $21.4 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 8% between 2025 and 2030. Growth is expected to continue at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2030, taking the global market value to $30.66 billion by 2035. The market analysis covers the historic period from 2020 to 2025 and provides forecasts through 2030 and 2035 for major regional and national markets.

Historic wire and cable compounds market growth was supported by rising renewable energy installations, telecommunications network expansion, electric vehicle charging infrastructure development, and increased investment in underground and submarine cable projects. These applications generated demand for compounds that provide insulation, protection, durability, and performance across demanding operating environments. However, volatility in raw material costs and fluctuations in crude oil prices created challenges for manufacturers and affected production economics during the historic period.

Future market expansion will be driven by the rapid development of data center infrastructure, increasing investment in transmission and distribution network upgrades, continued growth in power transmission capacity, and broader deployment of fiber-optic networks. Digitalization, electrification, renewable energy integration, and grid modernization are expected to strengthen demand for high-performance wire and cable materials. Potential market restraints include elevated production and processing costs, increasingly stringent environmental compliance requirements, and disruptions arising from trade disputes and tariffs.

Key wire and cable compounds market trends include the development of halogen-free flame-retardant formulations designed to improve fire safety and support regulatory compliance in power cable infrastructure. Manufacturers are also advancing high-voltage direct current cable compound systems to meet the requirements of long-distance renewable energy transmission. Additional innovation is focused on sustainable cable manufacturing, high-performance insulation systems, reduced toxic emissions, and compounds engineered for next-generation fiber-optic networks. Strategic partnerships between material developers, cable manufacturers, and infrastructure specialists are expected to accelerate product development and commercialization.

By type, the market is segmented into halogenated polymers and non-halogenated polymers. Halogenated polymers represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 70.3% of the market, or approximately $10.23 billion. Non-halogenated polymers are forecast to be the fastest-growing type segment between 2025 and 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 8.3%. Demand for non-halogenated materials is expected to benefit from fire-safety requirements, sustainability objectives, and the adoption of lower-emission cable solutions.

By function, the wire and cable compounds market is divided into insulation and sheathing. Insulation was the leading segment in 2025, representing 61.8% of the global market and generating approximately $9 billion. The insulation segment is also expected to record the fastest growth through 2030, with a projected CAGR of 8.1%. Investment in power grids, renewable energy transmission, communications infrastructure, and high-voltage cable systems will continue to support this segment.

By end-use industry, the market includes construction, power, communication, automotive, and other industries. Construction was the largest end-use segment in 2025, accounting for 31.1% of the market, or approximately $4.52 billion. Communication is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment from 2025 to 2030, with a CAGR of 8.6%, supported by fiber-optic deployment, data center construction, broadband expansion, and rising global connectivity requirements.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional wire and cable compounds market in 2025, accounting for 42.2% of global revenue, or approximately $6.13 billion. North America ranked second, followed by Western Europe and other regions. Through 2030, Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region at a CAGR of 9%, supported by infrastructure investment, industrial expansion, energy development, and telecommunications growth. Eastern Europe and the Middle East are each expected to expand at approximately 7.9%, while Western Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Halogenated Polymers; Non-Halogenated Polymers

2) By Function: Insulation; Sheathing

3) By End-Use Industry: Construction; Power; Communication; Automotive; Other End Use Industries

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; wire and cable compounds indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Companies Featured



Avient Corporation

Teknor Apex Company

Solvay S.A.

Borouge

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

RIKEN TECHNOS CORPORATION

Hanwha Solutions Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Prysmian Group

Nexans SA

Evonik Industries AG

PVCL

SCG Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Wonderful Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.

Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCG)

Trelleborg AB

Eastman Chemical Company

Alphagary Limited

Melos GmbH

Westlake Corporation

ACI/Perplastic Group

Borealis GmbH

Vitahco

SACO AEI Polymers

Condor Compounds GmbH

Premix Group

Orbia (Alphagary)

Cable Compounds Group

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Silon

BorsodChem

INPVC Saudi Cable Company

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