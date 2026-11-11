Global Cable Management Drawers Market Set To Reach $2.19 Billion By 2030 As Data Centers And Hybrid Work Expand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Profiles Haworth, Rittal, AFC Industries, Humanscale and ASSMANN, covering their roles in cable management drawers for offices, data centers and hybrid workspaces

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cable Management Drawer Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cable management drawer market is experiencing strong growth as businesses prioritize organized, safe and efficient workspaces. The market is projected to increase from $1.43 billion in 2025 to $1.56 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. Historical growth has been supported by the rising adoption of desktop computers and multi-device workstations, stricter workplace safety requirements, global office infrastructure development, expanding IT and data center installations, and greater awareness of workspace organization.

Looking ahead, the cable management drawer market is forecast to reach $2.19 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8%. Growth is expected to be driven by the adoption of smart offices and hybrid work models, investment in high-density data centers, and demand for modular and customizable workspace accessories. The increasing availability of sustainable and recyclable office equipment, along with the integration of Internet of Things-enabled workspace monitoring systems, is also expected to support market expansion.

Key cable management drawer market trends include growing demand for ergonomic, clutter-free workspace designs and modular cable storage systems that can adapt to changing technology requirements. Businesses are also showing greater preference for fire-resistant and safety-compliant cable organization products. Under-desk storage accessories are becoming more common in smart offices, while compact and space-efficient workstation solutions are gaining traction in both commercial and residential settings.

Data center expansion is a major factor supporting market growth. Rising cloud computing adoption is increasing the need for scalable storage, greater processing capacity and continuous access to digital services. Cable management drawers help data center operators organize and secure cables, maintain airflow, reduce overheating risks and simplify maintenance. Effective cable organization can also limit downtime during troubleshooting, equipment replacement and system upgrades. According to the U.S. National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the United States had approximately 5,000 data centers as of September 2024, with demand expected to rise by about 9% annually through 2030.

Corporate office infrastructure development is also increasing demand for cable management solutions. As enterprises expand their workforces and invest in advanced IT systems, workstations must accommodate more devices, power connections and communication equipment. Cable management drawers provide accessible routing and storage while helping businesses maintain orderly, productive environments. This trend is reinforced by the growing use of flexible workspace. CBRE Group reported in July 2024 that the share of companies allocating more than 10% of their office portfolios to flexible workspace is projected to increase from 42% in the first quarter of 2024 to 58% by 2026.

Remote and hybrid work arrangements represent another important growth opportunity for the cable management drawer market. Video conferencing platforms, cloud services and digital collaboration tools have increased the number of connected devices used across home and corporate offices. Cable management drawers reduce clutter, organize power and data connections, and support safer, more efficient workstations. Data from the UK Office for National Statistics showed that between September 2022 and January 2023, 16% of employed adults worked entirely from home and 28% combined remote work with commuting, highlighting the continued importance of adaptable workspace accessories.

North America dominated the cable management drawer market in 2025, supported by extensive corporate office infrastructure, widespread technology adoption and a substantial data center footprint. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Plastic Cable Management Drawers; Metal Cable Management Drawers; Modular Cable Management Drawers; Other Product Types

2) By Installation Type: Wall Mounted; Floor Mounted; Rack Integrated; Under Desk Mounted

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Specialty Stores; Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets; Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Other Applications

5) By End User: Offices; Data Centers; Home Use; Educational Institutions; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Plastic Cable Management Drawers: Single-Compartment Plastic Cable Drawers; Lockable Plastic Cable Drawers; Plastic Cable Routing Drawers; Plastic Under Desk Cable Drawers

2) By Metal Cable Management Drawers: Steel Cable Drawers; Aluminum Cable Drawers; Metal Cable Storage Drawers; Metal Wire Management Drawers

3) By Modular Cable Management Drawers: Adjustable Cable Drawers; Expandable Cable Management Drawers; Multi Compartment Cable Drawers; Stackable Cable Drawers; Sliding Cable Management Drawers; Customizable Cable Storage Systems

4) By Other Product Types: Wooden Cable Management Drawers; Hybrid Material Cable Drawers; Magnetic Cable Drawers; Portable Cable Storage Drawers; Lockable Cable Management Drawers; Smart Cable Organization Drawers

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Haworth Inc.

Rittal GmbH And Co. KG

AFC Industries Inc.

Humanscale Corporation

ASSMANN Buromobel GmbH And Co KG

BENE GmbH

Vari Sales Corporation

OE Electrics Ltd.

BACHMANN GmbH

Kendall Howard LLC

Doug Mockett And Company Inc.

Dataflex International BV

ErgoYou

EVOline GmbH

Hexcal Studio Ltd.

MillerKnoll

Hafele SE And Co KG

Steelcase Inc.

StarTech.com

Legrand SA Panduit Corp.

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