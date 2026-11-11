Global Desk Edge Power Strips Market To Reach $2.55 Billion By 2030 As Remote Work And Smart Device Adoption Accelerate Anker, Belkin, Eaton And Legrand Vie For Lion's Share

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Desk Edge Power Strip Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global desk edge power strip market is experiencing strong growth as businesses and consumers seek convenient, compact and organized power management solutions for modern workspaces. The market is projected to increase from $1.71 billion in 2025 to $1.85 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

Historic market growth has been supported by the increasing use of electronic devices in workplaces, rising demand for organized office environments and greater emphasis on convenient access to power. The expansion of home office setups and a growing focus on workspace efficiency have also strengthened demand for desk-mounted power solutions that reduce clutter while keeping essential devices connected.

The desk edge power strip market is forecast to reach $2.55 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3%. Growth during the forecast period will be driven by demand for smart workspace accessories, wireless and USB charging solutions, ergonomic office products and compact power management systems. Commercial office modernization projects are also expected to create new opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers.

Key desk edge power strip market trends include the adoption of compact, space-efficient products and the growing integration of cable management features. Buyers are increasingly selecting multifunctional power strips equipped with AC outlets, USB-A ports and USB-C charging capabilities. Demand is also rising for modular and customizable desk power solutions that can support different workstation layouts, device requirements and workplace environments.

Remote work remains a major market driver. Advances in digital communication and collaboration technologies allow employees to remain productive from home and other locations, increasing the need for reliable workspace accessories. Desk edge power strips provide convenient access to outlets and charging ports, helping remote employees maintain efficient and technology-enabled work areas. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 35.5 million people worked from home or teleworked for pay during the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 5.1 million from the previous year.

Growing adoption of Internet of Things devices is also contributing to market expansion. Organizations increasingly rely on connected equipment for real-time monitoring, operational efficiency, productivity and resource optimization. Desk edge power strips help support multiple connected devices by providing reliable multi-outlet access and integrated USB charging. This capability is becoming increasingly important across offices, industrial facilities and edge computing environments. Ericsson reported that global IoT connections reached 18.8 billion in 2024 and projected that the figure will rise to 43 billion by 2030.

Product innovation is focused on compact clamp-on power solutions that improve accessibility and reduce cable clutter. In November 2024, Dekko Inc. introduced EDGE by Studio, a compact power delivery product designed for contemporary workspaces. The solution offers an optional clamp-on configuration, two AC outlets, USB-A and USB-C ports with charging output of up to 30 watts, and a space-saving design suitable for desks, conference rooms and public areas. Such launches reflect the market's shift toward flexible, high-performance charging systems that combine functionality with workspace organization.

North America led the desk edge power strip market in 2025, supported by established workplace technology infrastructure, widespread remote and hybrid work practices, and continued investment in office modernization. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Clamp Mount; Adhesive Mount; Screw Mount; Other Product Types

2) By Connectivity: Universal Serial Bus; Wireless Charging; Standard Alternating Current; Other Connectivity Types

3) By Number Of Outlets: Two Outlets; Three Outlet; Four Outlet; Five Or More Outlets

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Electronic Commerce Platforms; Offline Retail Stores; Direct Corporate Procurement

5) By End User: Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Other End Users

Subsegments:



1) By Clamp Mount: Adjustable Clamp Mount Power Strips; Rotating Clamp Mount Power Strips; Metal Clamp Mount Power Strips; Under Desk Clamp Mount Power Strips; Heavy Duty Clamp Mount Power Strips

2) By Adhesive Mount: Removable Adhesive Mount Power Strips; Double Sided Adhesive Mount Power Strips; Magnetic Adhesive Mount Power Strips; Wall Adhesive Mount Power Strips; Compact Adhesive Mount Power Strips

3) By Screw Mount: Fixed Screw Mount Power Strips; Under Table Screw Mount Power Strips; Industrial Screw Mount Power Strips; Metal Housing Screw Mount Power Strips; Cabinet Screw Mount Power Strips

4) By Other Product Types: Magnetic Mount Power Strips; Portable Desk Edge Power Strips; Retractable Desk Edge Power Strips; Wireless Charging Desk Edge Power Strips; Modular Desk Edge Power Strips

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



ACCO Brands Corporation

AHOKU Electronic Company

Anker Innovations Technology Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Anssin Electric Co. Ltd.

BACHMANN GmbH

Belkin International Inc.

Cyber Power Systems (USA) Inc.

Dongguan Baiyou Electronic Co. Ltd.

Doug Mockett & Company Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Fellowes Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated

Hugo Brennenstuhl GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft

Humanscale Corporation

Huntkey Enterprise Group

Legrand SA

Monoprice Inc.

Prime Wire & Cable Inc.

Steelcase Inc. Volex plc

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