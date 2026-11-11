Global Retail Logistics Solutions Market Report 2026 Capitalize On $268.64B By 2030 As UPS, Fedex, DHL Supply Chain And Maersk Accelerate AI Automation And Omnichannel Fulfillment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with cloud automation, real-time inventory tracking, optimized fulfillment and last-mile delivery, scalable networks, and lower IT and logistics costs.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Retail Logistic Solutions Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retail logistics solutions market is experiencing strong growth as retailers invest in faster fulfillment, improved inventory management and more resilient supply chains. The market is projected to increase from $179.85 billion in 2025 to $195.49 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

Historic market growth has been supported by the expansion of retail networks and distribution channels, rising demand for efficient product movement and storage, and the wider adoption of organized retail operations. The continued development of e-commerce and omnichannel retail models has also increased the need for connected logistics systems capable of coordinating inventory, warehouses, transportation and customer deliveries.

Looking ahead, the retail logistics solutions market is forecast to reach $268.64 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3%. Growth during the forecast period will be driven by demand for faster order fulfillment, greater supply chain resilience and cost optimization across logistics operations. The expansion of online retail platforms and increasing focus on sustainable transportation and delivery practices are also expected to create new opportunities for logistics providers and technology developers.

Key retail logistics market trends include the adoption of integrated supply chain management platforms, real-time inventory visibility and advanced order-tracking capabilities. Retailers are also prioritizing last-mile delivery optimization, scalable distribution networks and modern warehouse management practices. These investments are helping businesses respond to changing order volumes, shorten delivery times and maintain service quality across physical and digital sales channels.

E-commerce growth remains a major factor supporting demand for retail logistics solutions. Consumers increasingly favor online shopping for its speed and convenience, placing pressure on retailers to improve product availability and delivery performance. Effective logistics platforms help businesses coordinate inventory, streamline order processing and optimize last-mile distribution, resulting in faster fulfillment and stronger customer satisfaction.

In Australia, online retail turnover reached AUD 4.18 billion, equivalent to approximately $2.92 billion, in November 2024, according to data cited by the Australian Bureau of Statistics in January 2026. This represented an 8.7% year-over-year increase compared with November 2023, highlighting the continued expansion of digital commerce and its impact on retail distribution requirements.

Technology innovation is reshaping warehouse and fulfillment operations across the retail logistics solutions market. Companies are investing in cloud-based warehouse automation to strengthen operational visibility, improve labor and capacity planning, and support scalable fulfillment networks. In March 2025, Honeywell International Inc. introduced a warehouse execution software platform designed for distribution and fulfillment centers. The platform manages picking, routing, order processing, labor allocation and capacity planning through cloud infrastructure.

Honeywell's platform also provides real-time operational insights, supports artificial intelligence-powered analytics and integrates information from robots, scanners and other warehouse automation systems. These capabilities can reduce information technology infrastructure costs while enabling fulfillment centers to respond more efficiently to changing demand.

Market consolidation is further expanding retail distribution capabilities. In May 2025, DHL Supply Chain acquired IDS Fulfillment for an undisclosed amount. The transaction strengthened DHL Supply Chain's e-commerce fulfillment and retail distribution presence across North America while expanding its warehousing, transportation and order fulfillment services.

North America dominated the retail logistics solutions market in 2025, supported by established retail infrastructure, high e-commerce penetration and significant investment in supply chain technology. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Solution Type: Transportation Management; Warehousing And Storage; Inventory Control And Management; Order Fulfillment; Value Added Services

2) By Mode Of Transport: Roadways; Railways; Airways; Waterways

3) By Technology Integration: Automation And Robotics Enabled Logistics; Artificial Intelligence And Predictive Analytics Solutions; Cloud Based Logistics Platforms; Internet Of Things Enabled Tracking Systems; Warehouse Management Systems; Real Time Tracking And Visibility Tools

4) By End User Industry: Grocery, Food And Beverage; Fashion, Apparel And Lifestyle; Consumer Electronics And Appliances; Personal And Household Care; Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare Retail; Home And Furniture Retail

Subsegments:

1) By Transportation Management: Freight Optimization And Routing; Fleet Management And Tracking; Carrier Selection And Management; Load Planning And Consolidation; Route Planning And Scheduling

2) By Warehousing And Storage: Storage Space Optimization; Warehouse Layout Planning; Goods Receiving And Dispatch Handling; Cross Docking Operations; Storage Condition Management

3) By Inventory Control And Management: Stock Level Monitoring; Demand Forecast Based Replenishment; Inventory Tracking And Visibility; Safety Stock Management; Multi Location Inventory Coordination

4) By Order Fulfillment: Order Processing And Validation; Pick Pack And Ship Operations; Last Mile Delivery Coordination; Order Tracking And Status Updates; Returns And Reverse Logistics Handling

5) By Value Added Services: Product Labeling And Packaging; Kitting And Assembly Services; Customization And Personalization Services; Quality Inspection And Assurance; After Sales Support Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



United Parcel Service Inc.

FedEx Corporation

DHL Supply Chain

A.P. Moller - Marsk A/S

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

DSV A/S

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics

Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

GEODIS SA

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Ryder System Inc.

GXO Logistics Inc.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

XPO Inc.

TFI International Inc.

DP World

Penske Logistics LLC

FM Logistic Group

Rohlig Logistics GmbH & Co. KG

Fracht Group

USPack Logistics LLC

DCL Logistics Inc.

Bergen Logistics LLC

CKB Logistics Group AmerTrans Logistics Inc.

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