Greenhouse Multi-Layer Benching Systems Market Report 2026-2030 Capture 8% CAGR Via Automation And Vertical Farming With Richel Group, Bosman Van Zaal, Stuppy, And VRE Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with modular aeroponic rolling benches that retrofit existing greenhouses, maximize space and yields, enable year-round production, and reduce labor and infrastructure costs.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Greenhouse Multi-Layer Benching Systems Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global greenhouse multi-layer benching systems market is experiencing strong growth as commercial growers increasingly prioritize space optimization, higher crop yields and efficient year-round production. The market is projected to grow from $1.28 billion in 2025 to $1.38 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $1.87 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Historical market growth has been supported by the expansion of greenhouse cultivation, rising demand for high-yield crop production and the continued development of the commercial horticulture industry. Limited availability of arable land, particularly near densely populated urban areas, has also encouraged growers to adopt greenhouse benching systems that make more productive use of available cultivation space.

Looking ahead, investment in vertical farming technologies and automated greenhouse systems is expected to create additional opportunities for greenhouse multi-layer benching system providers. Urban farming initiatives, controlled environment agriculture technologies and demand for reliable year-round crop production are strengthening the business case for advanced cultivation infrastructure. Growers are also placing greater emphasis on labor efficiency, scalable greenhouse layouts and systems that can support higher output without requiring a proportional increase in land use.

Rising global demand for fresh vegetables is a major factor driving market expansion. Increasing health awareness is encouraging consumers to choose nutrient-rich diets with greater vegetable intake, while preferences for fresh and locally grown produce continue to influence agricultural investment. Greenhouse multi-layer benching systems help producers respond by maximizing cultivation capacity, improving crop consistency and supporting continuous production across seasons.

International trade data underscores the strength of this demand. In July 2025, the International Fresh Produce Association reported that worldwide exports of fresh vegetable products increased from $61.96 billion in 2023 to $64.94 billion in 2024. Continued growth in fresh vegetable consumption and trade is expected to encourage greenhouse operators to invest in cultivation systems that can increase yield, maintain quality and support dependable supply.

Product innovation remains a key competitive focus in the greenhouse multi-layer benching systems market. In November 2024, UK-based agritech company LettUs Grow introduced its Aeroponic Rolling Bench, integrating patented ultrasonic aeroponic technology with established rolling bench infrastructure. The system is designed to help large-scale commercial growers improve root-zone oxygen exposure and nutrient delivery while upgrading existing greenhouse operations without a complete infrastructure replacement. This modular approach reflects a broader market trend toward flexible technologies that can be incorporated into current cultivation facilities.

Strategic acquisitions are also supporting the development of climate-independent and automated agricultural production. In August 2023, Japan-based DENSO Corporation acquired full ownership of Certhon Group for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to accelerate the global expansion of DENSO's agricultural production business and strengthen its capabilities in automated farming, greenhouse construction and integrated horticultural technologies.

North America was the largest regional market for greenhouse multi-layer benching systems in 2025, supported by established commercial greenhouse operations and growing adoption of controlled environment agriculture. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Aluminum Multi-Layer Benching Systems; Stainless Steel Multi-Layer Benching Systems; Plastic Coated Multi-Layer Benching Systems; Other Types

2) By Deployment: Manual Multi-Layer Benching Systems; Automated Multi-Layer Benching Systems; Semi-Automated Multi-Layer Benching Systems; Other Deployments

3) By Sales Channel: Greenhouse Builders Or Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC); Direct Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Sales; Distributors; Other Sales Channels

4) By Application: Vegetable Cultivation; Flower Cultivation; Herb Cultivation; Seedling Propagation; Other Applications

5) By End User: Commercial Greenhouses; Research And Educational Institutions; Urban Farming Facilities; Plant Nurseries; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Aluminum Multi-Layer Benching Systems: Anodized Aluminum Frame Benching Systems; Extruded Aluminum Profile Benching Systems; Lightweight Aluminum Alloy Benching Systems; Reinforced Aluminum Structural Benching Systems

2) By Stainless Steel Multi-Layer Benching Systems: Corrosion Resistant Stainless Steel Benching Systems; Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Frame Benching Systems; Food Grade Stainless Steel Benching Systems; Galvanized Stainless Steel Structural Benching Systems

3) By Plastic Coated Multi-Layer Benching Systems: Polyethylene Coated Steel Benching Systems; Polyvinyl Chloride Coated Benching Systems; Epoxy Resin Coated Benching Systems; Protective Polymer Coated Structural Benching Systems

4) By Other Types: Galvanized Steel Multi-Layer Benching Systems; Composite Material Multi-Layer Benching Systems; Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Benching Systems; Hybrid Metal And Polymer Benching Systems

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Greenhouse Multi-Layer Benching Systems market report include:



Richel Group S.A.S.

Bosman Van Zaal B.V.

Stuppy Greenhouse Manufacturing Inc.

VRE Systems B.V.

GGS Structures Inc.

Metazet FormFlex B.V.

Prospiant Inc.

Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects B.V.

KUBO Greenhouse Projects B.V.

Logiqs B.V.

Rough Brothers Inc.

Conley's Greenhouse Manufacturing & Sales Inc. Harnois Greenhouses.

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