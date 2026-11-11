REAZENABLE Brings Plasma Energy Home With The REAZE A300

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and MILAN, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if light could do more than illuminate a room - what if it could move, evolve, and feel alive? That is the question behind REAZE A300, the debut lighting object from REAZENABLE, an international design and technology brand operating between Toronto and Milan. The product is now live via a crowdfunding campaign.

Blending plasma engineering, Italian design, handcrafted glass and advanced 3D silica-sand printing, the REAZE A300 sits at the intersection of lighting, scientific innovation and collectible design. The company frames its work as "Ambient Futurism" - a philosophy in which technology becomes more natural, materials become more meaningful, and everyday objects create deeper emotional connections.







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From laboratory science to living light

For decades, the lighting industry has competed on efficiency, brightness, color temperature and smart controls. REAZENABLE argues the next frontier is more fundamental: rethinking how light is physically created and experienced.

At the heart of the A300 is a plasma lighting system that uses electrically energized noble gas to generate dynamic luminous formations inside a transparent glass chamber. Unlike conventional LED products, which emit light from a semiconductor surface, the A300's illumination originates from plasma itself - a physical state of matter in which energized particles produce visible light.

Within the glass sphere, light appears to flow, branch, gather and dissolve in continuously evolving patterns reminiscent of miniature auroras. Rather than relying on looping digital animation, the formations arise from real physical interactions, so every moment is visually distinct.







Engineering a phenomenon for the home

Translating plasma into an elegant, consumer-scale object is technically demanding. A stable yet expressive plasma environment requires precise control of gas composition, chamber pressure, electrical excitation, thermal behavior and glass construction. REAZENABLE's development integrates disciplines typically kept apart - laboratory research, industrial engineering and decorative product design - to make an extraordinary physical phenomenon feel approachable, intuitive and emotionally engaging.

From natural sand to sculptural form

The innovation extends beyond the glowing sphere. The A300's sculptural base is produced through advanced 3D silica-sand printing, a method that transforms sand-based material into precisely formed three-dimensional structures. Built layer by layer, the base achieves detailed geometries, organic contours and tactile surfaces unattainable through conventional injection molding.

Sand becomes architecture; energy becomes light. The silica-based printing materials also offer opportunities for recovery and recycling, positioning sustainability as part of the design philosophy rather than a marketing add-on.

Italian design meets handcrafted glass

While science drives the experience, Italian design and craftsmanship define how the A300 becomes an object for daily living. Drawing on the traditions of Italian industrial design, the product emphasizes sculptural balance, material honesty, refined proportions and emotional simplicity. Its glass sphere is developed through specialist craftsmanship, serving as both an engineered chamber and a visual stage for the plasma within. The smooth, transparent glass contrasts deliberately with the textured 3D-printed mineral base - one surface reflecting precision, the other the raw, tactile character of the Earth.

International recognition

REAZENABLE's approach has already been acknowledged by the design community. The REAZE Series received recognition at the French Design Awards in Product Design, and REAZE earned a Silver Award at the 2026 New York Product Design Awards in the Lamps & Luminaires – Portable Lamps category.

"We believe the next revolution in lighting is not about making lamps brighter, smarter, or more complicated. It is about changing how people experience light," said Fredrick, Founder of REAZENABLE. "Plasma is one of nature's most fascinating physical phenomena. Our ambition is to bring that extraordinary energy into everyday life through responsible material innovation, Italian design, and craftsmanship. We want light to feel less like a machine-generated output and more like something alive."

Explore the campaign:

Watch the REAZE A300 in motion:

About REAZENABLE

REAZENABLE is an international design and technology brand with a Toronto–Milan identity, exploring the intersection of natural phenomena, advanced engineering, material innovation and contemporary living. Guided by its philosophy of Ambient Futurism, the brand develops objects that translate scientific possibilities into meaningful everyday experiences.

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